A growing dividend and a portfolio of irreplaceable infrastructure make BIPC one of the easiest passive income plays on the TSX right now.

This 4.9% Dividend Stock Could Be the Easiest Passive Income Play Right Now

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Recent results show FFO up 10% to US$702M (FFO/unit US$0.89) with a payout ratio ~66% (inside the 60–70% target), though leverage, rate sensitivity, regulatory hurdles, and currency/geopolitical risks remain.

Trading near $49.96 with a 4.87% yield, BIPC has raised distributions 17 consecutive years and targets 5–9% annual payout growth (most recently +6% for 2026).

Some dividend stocks make you work much harder for the income. You have to watch payout ratios, track credit risks, and worry about whether the next quarterly payment will arrive intact.

Then there are stocks like Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: BIPC). The company owns assets that people rely on every day, like utilities, pipelines, rail networks, and data infrastructure, and sends investors a growing stream of cash while at it.

At current levels, BIPC offers a yield of 4.9%, and that payout has been raised for 17 consecutive years. This a combination that does not come along often.

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Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is part of the larger Brookfield family, but it focuses on critical infrastructure to be specific. The company operates regulated utilities, transportation networks, midstream energy operations, and data infrastructure.

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These are not the kind of assets that get disrupted overnight. Building a competing utility or rail network also takes years, if not decades, and requires enormous amounts of capital. That gives Brookfield a competitive moat that is very difficult to replicate.

Many of those operations also generate regulated or contracted revenue, which means cash flow is predictable, which in turn matters for a capital-intensive business. It also means the dividend is on much firmer ground than it would be at a typical company.

The dividend keeps growing

As of this writing, BIPC trades at $49.96 per share. The company pays a quarterly dividend that works out to a yield of 4.9%.

The yield alone would be enough to catch the attention of most income investors. But what makes Brookfield stand out for me is the growth. The company has delivered at least 5% annual distribution growth for 17 consecutive years. The most recent increase was a 6% bump for 2026, and management is targeting annual growth of 5% to 9%.

That kind of track record is rare. Most high-yield stocks offer a fixed payout that barely moves. Brookfield gives investors a payout that grows every year, which helps offset inflation and steadily increases the income you receive on your original investment.

The payout also looks sustainable. Brookfield reported a payout ratio of nearly 66% in its latest quarter, comfortably within the company’s long-term target range of 60% to 70%.

Growth not just an afterthought

Income is the main attraction here, but Brookfield is not a stagnant business. In the most recent quarter, the company reported funds from operations of US$702 million, a 10% increase over the prior year. FFO per unit also rose 10% to US$0.89.

That growth is supported by several long-term trends. The world needs more data infrastructure to handle the AI boom, which means utilities require continuous investment to modernize and expand. Transportation networks also need upgrading, and Brookfield is right at the centre of all of it.

That gives the company a rare combination: defensive cash flow and growth potential.

The risks worth understanding

Brookfield, however, is not entirely risk-free. The company carries a significant debt load, which is typical for infrastructure businesses. Rising interest rates can make that debt more expensive and pressure the payout ratio.

There is also the usual regulatory risk, since utilities and pipelines operate in heavily regulated environments, and a change in policy could affect rates or project approvals. And because Brookfield operates globally, currency fluctuations and geopolitical tensions can create headwinds.

However, none of those risks are unique to Brookfield. They are simply the price of owning infrastructure.

Foolish takeaway

A 4.9% yield with 17 years of consecutive distribution growth is not something you stumble across every day. Brookfield Infrastructure owns assets that are essential to the global economy, generate predictable cash flow, and has a management team committed to growing the payout year after year.

For investors looking for an easy passive income play that does not require constant monitoring or second-guessing, BIPC checks a lot of boxes. The yield is attractive, the growth is consistent, and the business behind it is built to last.

That does not mean it belongs in every portfolio, though. But for income investors who want a reliable stream of cash that grows over time, Brookfield Infrastructure is hard to ignore.