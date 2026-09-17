Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This 4.9% Dividend Stock Could Be the Easiest Passive Income Play Right Now

This 4.9% Dividend Stock Could Be the Easiest Passive Income Play Right Now

A growing dividend and a portfolio of irreplaceable infrastructure make BIPC one of the easiest passive income plays on the TSX right now.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Brookfield Infrastructure owns essential, hard‑to‑replicate regulated and contracted assets (utilities, transport, midstream, data) that generate predictable, defensive cash flow.
  • Trading near $49.96 with a 4.87% yield, BIPC has raised distributions 17 consecutive years and targets 5–9% annual payout growth (most recently +6% for 2026).
  • Recent results show FFO up 10% to US$702M (FFO/unit US$0.89) with a payout ratio ~66% (inside the 60–70% target), though leverage, rate sensitivity, regulatory hurdles, and currency/geopolitical risks remain.

Some dividend stocks make you work much harder for the income. You have to watch payout ratios, track credit risks, and worry about whether the next quarterly payment will arrive intact.

Then there are stocks like Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: BIPC). The company owns assets that people rely on every day, like utilities, pipelines, rail networks, and data infrastructure, and sends investors a growing stream of cash while at it.

At current levels, BIPC offers a yield of 4.9%, and that payout has been raised for 17 consecutive years. This a combination that does not come along often.

Happy golf player walks the course

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is part of the larger Brookfield family, but it focuses on critical infrastructure to be specific. The company operates regulated utilities, transportation networks, midstream energy operations, and data infrastructure.

These are not the kind of assets that get disrupted overnight. Building a competing utility or rail network also takes years, if not decades, and requires enormous amounts of capital. That gives Brookfield a competitive moat that is very difficult to replicate.

Many of those operations also generate regulated or contracted revenue, which means cash flow is predictable, which in turn matters for a capital-intensive business. It also means the dividend is on much firmer ground than it would be at a typical company.

The dividend keeps growing

As of this writing, BIPC trades at $49.96 per share. The company pays a quarterly dividend that works out to a yield of 4.9%.

The yield alone would be enough to catch the attention of most income investors. But what makes Brookfield stand out for me is the growth. The company has delivered at least 5% annual distribution growth for 17 consecutive years. The most recent increase was a 6% bump for 2026, and management is targeting annual growth of 5% to 9%.

That kind of track record is rare. Most high-yield stocks offer a fixed payout that barely moves. Brookfield gives investors a payout that grows every year, which helps offset inflation and steadily increases the income you receive on your original investment.

The payout also looks sustainable. Brookfield reported a payout ratio of nearly 66% in its latest quarter, comfortably within the company’s long-term target range of 60% to 70%.

Growth not just an afterthought

Income is the main attraction here, but Brookfield is not a stagnant business. In the most recent quarter, the company reported funds from operations of US$702 million, a 10% increase over the prior year. FFO per unit also rose 10% to US$0.89.

That growth is supported by several long-term trends. The world needs more data infrastructure to handle the AI boom, which means utilities require continuous investment to modernize and expand. Transportation networks also need upgrading, and Brookfield is right at the centre of all of it.

That gives the company a rare combination: defensive cash flow and growth potential.

The risks worth understanding

Brookfield, however, is not entirely risk-free. The company carries a significant debt load, which is typical for infrastructure businesses. Rising interest rates can make that debt more expensive and pressure the payout ratio.

There is also the usual regulatory risk, since utilities and pipelines operate in heavily regulated environments, and a change in policy could affect rates or project approvals. And because Brookfield operates globally, currency fluctuations and geopolitical tensions can create headwinds.

However, none of those risks are unique to Brookfield. They are simply the price of owning infrastructure.

Foolish takeaway

A 4.9% yield with 17 years of consecutive distribution growth is not something you stumble across every day. Brookfield Infrastructure owns assets that are essential to the global economy, generate predictable cash flow, and has a management team committed to growing the payout year after year.

For investors looking for an easy passive income play that does not require constant monitoring or second-guessing, BIPC checks a lot of boxes. The yield is attractive, the growth is consistent, and the business behind it is built to last.

That does not mean it belongs in every portfolio, though. But for income investors who want a reliable stream of cash that grows over time, Brookfield Infrastructure is hard to ignore.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Energy Stocks

Canada Wants to Be an Energy Superpower: Here’s the 4.1% Dividend Stock I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada wants to act like an energy superpower, and TC Energy already owns much of the pipeline “plumbing” needed to…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Touching New Highs That Could Keep Climbing

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Momentum is accelerating for both Cineplex and Altagas stock as they look forward to increasing earnings outlooks and opportunities.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Canada Has $500 Billion of Major Projects in the Pipeline: Here’s the Stock I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s plan to speed up approvals for mega-projects could make WSP a key winner long before construction even starts.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock Is Down 42%: Here’s Why I’d Buy it After Canada’s Investment Summit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI hype is everywhere, but OpenText could be the unflashy data “plumbing” that makes corporate AI actually work.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1% Dividend Stock Is Such an Easy Passive Income Play

| Adam Othman

A 4.1% yield might not turn heads, but TC Energy's growing natural gas network makes this dividend stock an easy…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

Stephen Harper Says Canada Must Become an Energy Superpower: Here’s the 1 TSX Stock I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Harper says Canada must become a true energy superpower by exporting beyond the U.S., and Suncor could be a prime…

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Companies Quietly Rewarding Canadian Shareholders While No One’s Watching

| Adam Othman

Some of Canada's steadiest dividend growers never make the headlines. Here are two TSX stocks quietly putting more cash in…

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Canada Wants to Break the World’s Critical-Mineral Chokeholds: Here’s the TSX Stock I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s critical-minerals push is heating up, and Teck could be a direct way to invest in the copper-heavy supply chains…

Read more »