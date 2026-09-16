Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Carney Wants $1 Trillion Invested in Canada: This TSX Stock Could Benefit

Carney Wants $1 Trillion Invested in Canada: This TSX Stock Could Benefit

Carney’s $1 trillion investment push is huge, and AtkinsRéalis could be paid to design and manage the projects that make it real.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Ottawa wants to spur $1 trillion of investment into energy, grids, data infrastructure, transport, and defence over five years.
  • Engineering firms can benefit even if projects change, because they’re hired to plan and manage construction.
  • AtkinsRéalis stands out with nuclear and infrastructure expertise, a large backlog, and solid growth, though delays remain risks.

Prime Minister Mark Carney didn’t spend the Canada Investment Summit asking investors to nibble around the edges of the Canadian economy. He asked them to help rebuild a fairly enormous chunk of it.

“Our goal is to catalyze one trillion dollars of investment in Canada over the next five years in energy, transportation, data, defence, and beyond,” the prime minister told investors gathered in Toronto.

That trillion-dollar figure isn’t money already committed. Nor is every dollar destined for publicly traded companies. Yet it tells investors where Ottawa wants capital flowing, and Carney followed it with something considerably more useful: the projects that could absorb it.

Canada day banner background design of flag

Source: Getty Images

Halfway there

He said 27 initiatives already referred to the Major Projects Office represent $500 billion in private investment opportunities, spanning ports, mines, and energy corridors. Then came the line investors should probably circle.

“This is Canada today. A country that is building, trading and investing with an ambition and speed not seen in generations.”

If Ottawa comes remotely close, somebody has to engineer all that ambition.

Built it

Carney’s pitch wasn’t limited to throwing larger numbers onto the stage. He called Canada an energy superpower, arguing the country could expand oil and liquefied natural gas exports while building nuclear generation and doubling the electricity grid.

“If you need clean, affordable power, and who doesn’t, Canada is your answer,” he said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) adds another enormous electricity and infrastructure requirement. Carney said Canada intends to capture value across “the entire intelligence infrastructure stack,” including the power, computing, cloud infrastructure, AI, quantum technology and robotics behind it.

Then there’s defence, where Ottawa wants its strategy to catalyze another $500 billion of investment over the coming decade. The potential winners therefore aren’t limited to miners, utilities, or AI stocks. Investors looking at Canadian infrastructure stocks should consider the companies paid to design and manage the things everyone else wants to own.

ATRL

That brings me to AtkinsRéalis Group (TSX: ATRL). AtkinsRéalis provides engineering, design and project-management services across transportation, infrastructure, power and defence. It also owns something particularly useful right now. That’s deep expertise in Canada’s nuclear industry and CANDU reactor technology.

The company doesn’t need Ottawa’s $1 trillion ambition to start generating growth, either. Second-quarter revenue climbed 10% year over year to $3 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 20% to $0.97. Its backlog stood at $20.2 billion, providing years of potential work already under contract.

Nuclear is becoming particularly interesting. Quarterly nuclear revenue rose 18%, prompting management to raise its full-year nuclear revenue outlook to approximately $2.7 billion. That positions AtkinsRéalis for Canada’s planned nuclear expansion while leaving it exposed to transportation, electricity grids, and other major infrastructure projects.

An interesting price

AtkinsRéalis shares recently traded around $85, well below the 52-week high of $106.82. At roughly 19 times forward earnings, the stock isn’t bargain-bin cheap. Yet that’s a far more reasonable valuation for a business with a $20-billion-plus backlog and exposure to several of Canada’s largest spending priorities.

There are risks. Governments are remarkably skilled at announcing projects that take years longer than expected. Permitting delays, project cancellations and cost inflation could all slow the investment cycle. AtkinsRéalis also needs to execute cleanly across an enormous and increasingly international project portfolio.

That’s why investors buying stocks in Canada shouldn’t treat Carney’s $1 trillion target as guaranteed future revenue. They can, however, follow where the money appears determined to go.

Bottom line

Canada wants new nuclear plants, power grids, transportation networks, defence infrastructure, and enormous industrial projects.

Carney finished his summit speech by saying, “We are just getting started.”

For AtkinsRéalis, that could be precisely the point.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Cash Flow? This 10.6% Dividend Stock Delivers

| Adam Othman

A 10.6% yield and monthly distributions sound appealing, but investors should understand how HDIF generates that income before buying.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Using These 5 Canadian Stocks as My TFSA Cornerstones

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The following five Canadian stocks offer investors' strong dividend income and capital gain potential, an ideal mix for one's TFSA.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks if You Want Reliable Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

Your Future Self Is Counting On You to Buy This Canadian Dividend Stock Today

| Puja Tayal

Explore the current trends in dividend stocks and understand the implications of dividend normalization on your investments.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis Stock Can Handle Any Market – Here’s My Take

| Robin Brown

Fortis is a top Canadian utility stock with a massive dividend growth record. Here's why its a great dividend stock…

Read more »

A modern office building detail
Dividend Stocks

A 12% Yield Sounds Too Good: This is One to Avoid

| Adam Othman

A 12% yield can be a warning sign, not an opportunity. Here's why Timbercreek Financial's payout looks far riskier than…

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Turns “Someday” Into An Actual Plan

| Kay Ng

Instead of planning for retirement "someday", turn it into an actual plan starting with this dividend stock today.

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Dividend Stocks I’d Hold Through Any Economy

| Robin Brown

Want dividend stocks that you can reliably hold through any economy. These three TSX stocks should be faithful through it…

Read more »