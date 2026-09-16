Montage Gold Stock Soared 3,200%: Is It Still Worth Buying?

Given its strong construction and exploration progress, coupled with elevated gold prices, Montage Gold could remain an attractive opportunity for long-term investors despite its substantial gains over the past two years.

With its transition towards production and a strong financial position, Montage Gold is poised to capitalize on elevated gold prices, potentially driving robust revenue and cash-flow growth in the near to medium term.

Montage Gold has surged over 87% year to date, fueled by progress in construction and exploration efforts across its key assets and benefiting from rising gold prices.

Ongoing geopolitical and trade tensions, persistent inflationary pressures, and elevated bond yields have weighed on global equity markets, including Canada’s. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has pulled back more than 4% from last month’s highs, although it remains up over 12% year to date.

Against this backdrop, Montage Gold (TSX: MAU) has significantly outperformed the broader market, with its stock surging more than 87% year to date. The company has also generated an exceptional total shareholder return of approximately 3,200% over the past three years, translating into an annualized return of roughly 220%. Progress across its three key assets, particularly in construction and exploration, combined with higher gold prices, has strongly catalyzed the stock’s gains.

Let’s examine Montage Gold’s second-quarter construction progress, gold-price outlook, and long-term growth prospects to assess the investment opportunity.

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Montage’s second-quarter performance

Montage has logged approximately 12.9 million hours of work across its three sites and completed all major infrastructure and equipment required for the oxide-circuit start-up. After successfully connecting to grid power, the company has begun dry commissioning of the oxide circuit. It has also filled all key operational positions and begun mining activities, marking further progress toward production. As of August 11, Montage had committed $714.4 million in capital, representing approximately 81% of its total upfront capital commitment.

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The company has also accelerated its exploration program. Montage completed 90,576 metres of drilling at its Koné project in the first half of the year, prompting it to raise its full-year drilling target from 90,000 to 130,000 metres. Meanwhile, exploration drilling at the Didievi project and Wendé advanced greenfield properties continues to progress well, with results highlighting these assets’ potential.

With construction and exploration activities advancing, Montage expects to achieve its first gold pour through the oxide circuit in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Koné project is expected to have an estimated 16-year mine life, with average annual production exceeding 300,000 ounces of gold during its first eight years, providing a substantial production runway.

Montage also maintains a solid financial position, with total liquidity and Koné project funding sources of $309 million, including $125 million in undrawn funding, $154.4 million in cash, and $29.6 million in other liquid assets. This liquidity provides the company with additional financial flexibility as it advances Koné toward production and continues investing in its exploration portfolio. Let’s now examine the outlook for gold prices.

Outlook for gold

Gold prices have surged by approximately 70% over the past two years, supported by heightened geopolitical tensions, strong central bank purchases, and persistent economic uncertainty. Despite this substantial rally, analysts remain constructive on gold’s outlook. With the precious metal trading around US$4,350 per ounce, Goldman Sachs Research expects prices to reach about US$4,900 by year-end. Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan Global Research projects gold could reach US$6,000 by year-end and US$6,300 by the end of next year.

A Reuters survey of 29 analysts and traders also produced a median gold-price forecast of US$4,509 per troy ounce for 2026. Against a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical risks and economic uncertainty, gold prices could remain elevated in the near to medium term. This environment could benefit Montage Gold as it prepares to commence production later this year. Sustained strength in gold prices could support the company’s revenue, cash flow, and profitability as production ramps up, further strengthening its long-term growth prospects.

Investors’ takeaway

With construction and exploration activities progressing well and gold prices remaining elevated, Montage Gold appears well positioned to deliver strong financial performance as it transitions into production. The combination of rising production and a favourable gold-price environment could support revenue and cash-flow growth in the coming years. Despite the stock’s substantial gains over the past two years, its advancing development plans and favourable industry backdrop could continue to support long-term value creation.