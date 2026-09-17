Hudbay Minerals Stock Has Quietly Amassed a 430% 3-Year Return

Here’s why Hudbay Minerals stock has extensively outperformed the Canadian stock market over the last three years.

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Stronger cash generation (TTM revenue US$2.47B; adjusted EBITDA US$1.28B) and aggressive debt reduction (net debt/EBITDA of about -0.1) give the company flexibility to boost production, making it worthy on the watch list for investors bullish on copper/gold and electrification/AI demand.

That rally was driven by rising copper and gold prices plus strategic acquisitions and operational improvements — operating margin rose from 17.8% (2023) to 29.8% TTM and operating income climbed from US$300.2M to US$734.8M.

Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM) has delivered a roughly 430% dividend-adjusted return over three years, far outpacing the S&P/TSX 60’s roughly 84% gain.

A remarkable 430% three-year return is easy to miss, especially when it comes from a mining stock. But Hudbay Minerals (TSX: HBM) has quietly delivered exactly that.

The Toronto Stock Exchange recently highlighted Hudbay Minerals among its 30 top-performing companies based on three-year dividend-adjusted share price performance. Put simply, a $1,000 investment three years ago would have grown to roughly $5,300, including the effect of dividends.

That is a striking result compared with the roughly 84% return generated by the Canadian market over the same period, using the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a benchmark.

So, what has driven Hudbay Mineral’s impressive run?

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Copper and gold have provided powerful tailwinds

Hudbay Mineral’s transformation has been powered by a combination of favourable commodity prices, strategic acquisitions, operational improvements, and balance-sheet strengthening.

As a copper-focused producer, Hudbay has benefited from rising copper prices and growing expectations for long-term demand. The expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy infrastructure, and broader electrification could all require substantial amounts of copper.

Gold has provided another important tailwind. Although copper is Hudbay Minerals’s primary commodity, the company also has gold exposure, particularly through its Manitoba operations. With gold prices reaching record levels, that by-product production has helped boost profitability.

The impact is visible in Hudbay Minerals’s financial results. Its operating margin increased from 17.8% in 2023 to 29.8% in the trailing 12 months (TTM) ending in mid-2026. Operating income climbed from US$300.2 million to US$734.8 million over the same period.

Acquisitions are adding another layer of growth

Hudbay Minerals’s acquisition of the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia in June 2023 was another important piece of the growth story.

Rather than simply adding the asset to its portfolio, Hudbay has worked to improve its performance. The company remobilized haul trucks, increased mill throughput, and improved metallurgical recoveries.

Further, more recently, Hudbay Minerals secured regulatory approvals to increase mill throughput at its Constancia mine in Peru and extended the mine life of its Snow Lake gold operations in Manitoba.

Those initiatives could help the company get more production from its existing asset base without relying entirely on new discoveries.

A stronger balance sheet could support the next chapter

Hudbay Minerals has also translated stronger commodity prices and production into substantially higher cash generation.

Revenue increased from US$1.7 billion in 2023 to US$2.5 billion on a TTM basis, while adjusted EBITDA, a cash flow proxy, reached a record US$1.3 billion by mid-2026.

At the same time, Hudbay Minerals has aggressively reduced debt, using free cash flow to retire hundreds of millions of dollars of senior unsecured notes. Its reported net debt-to-EBITDA ratio had fallen to negative 0.1 times.

For investors bullish on copper, gold, and the long-term electrification and AI infrastructure themes, Hudbay Minerals offers a combination of commodity exposure, operational growth, and financial improvement. The shares are certainly no longer undiscovered, but a supportive backdrop and the company’s improving fundamentals could give investors reason to keep this Canadian mining stock, at least, on their watch list.