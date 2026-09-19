Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

These Canadian stocks offer strong growth potential, with a few pulling back from their highs and now presenting attractive entry points.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Investing in and holding these top TSX stocks for the long term could help you build substantial wealth over time.
  • These five Canadian stocks are supported by businesses with strong fundamentals and could benefit from structural demand tailwinds.
  • These stocks could outperform the broader Canadian market and deliver significant returns.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has continued to climb despite persistent tariff pressures and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. At the same time, several top Canadian stocks with fundamentally strong businesses and attractive long-term growth potential have retreated from their recent highs, creating more appealing entry points for investors. A few have maintained their strong run, and their prospects make them a buy.

Against this backdrop, here are five Canadian stocks I’d buy right now.

young adult uses credit card to shop online

Source: Getty Images

Canadian stock #1: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is a top Canadian stock I’d buy right now. Shares of this space technology company have pulled back 40% from its high, offering a compelling entry point. MDA Space will continue to benefit from the expanding global space industry through its diverse operations in satellite systems, robotics, space operations, and geointelligence.

Growing government and defence budgets, rising satellite connectivity needs, and increased demand for space-based data could support future growth. MDA Space also has an estimated $40 billion opportunity pipeline and has expanded its capabilities through acquisitions such as CLS and Blue Canyon Technologies.

With a backlog of roughly $4 billion reported at the end of Q2, the company has meaningful revenue visibility and potential to benefit from long-term growth in space infrastructure.

Canadian stock #2: Celestica

Celestica (TSX: CLS) remains an attractive stock following a roughly 31% decline from its recent peak. It is seeing growing demand in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) business, led by ongoing investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

CCS revenue rose 84% year over year in Q2, led by strong communications and enterprise growth. Demand for 800G networking products remains robust, while 1.6-terabit solutions are progressing toward mass production. Enterprise sales are also benefiting from hyperscaler spending on AI and machine-learning infrastructure.

Looking ahead, improving storage demand could provide another growth catalyst. With strong exposure to AI infrastructure and continued expansion opportunities, Celestica offers solid long-term growth.

Canadian stock #3: Shopify

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) is a top stock to buy now. Although tougher year-over-year comparisons and rising competition from AI-focused companies present challenges, the Canadian technology giant continues to report solid financial performance.

Shopify is positioned to benefit from the continued shift toward digital and omnichannel retail. Its Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is expanding across merchants, markets, and sales channels. Growth is also extending into offline and B2B commerce, while its payments segment continues to gain traction through Shop Pay.

With increasing platform adoption, growing B2B and offline sales, expanding payment volumes, and ongoing AI development, Shopify will benefit from the long-term expansion of omnichannel commerce.

Canadian stock #4: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX: CEU) is an attractive stock to consider now. Although its stock has risen significantly, it still has solid upside potential. The company provides specialized chemical products to oil and gas producers, helping improve well productivity, efficiency, and infrastructure protection. Both drilling activity and ongoing production intensity support its recurring demand.

CES benefits from significant U.S. exposure, vertically integrated operations in Canada and the U.S., and a flexible supply network that can help manage tariff pressures.

The company is benefitting from higher demand, customer additions, market-share gains, and acquisitions. Further, its asset-light structure supports healthy cash generation and strengthens its financial flexibility. Looking ahead, stronger upstream activity and increasing demand for advanced chemical solutions could provide further growth opportunities.

Canadian stock #5: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) remains an attractive long-term investment, supported by Canada’s rising infrastructure spending. The company continues to win major construction and maintenance contracts, strengthening revenue visibility. Its diversified operations span industrial, building, and infrastructure projects, with exposure to defence, healthcare, nuclear energy, LNG, renewables, critical minerals, and transportation.

Looking ahead, its exposure to high-growth end markets and opportunities in the AI data centres space augur well for growth. In addition, Bird’s strong balance sheet provides flexibility for acquisitions, while its expanding backlog supports future earnings visibility. With a broad project pipeline, exposure to several growth markets, and financial strength, Bird Construction is a compelling long-term bet.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica, Ces Energy Solutions, and MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

IAMGold Stock Is up 854%: Buy, Sell, or Hold at Today’s Prices?

| Joey Frenette

IAMGold (TSX:IMG) stock looks way too cheap to ignore despite euphoric five-year gains in the books.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Stocks Are Dominating the TSX30, and Investors Are Piling In

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the best-performing gold stocks from the 2026 TSX30. Find out which gold mining companies have shown impressive returns.

Read more »

AI investing could have upward trajectory
Stocks for Beginners

AI’s Biggest Bottleneck Isn’t Chips: These TSX Stocks Could Power the Next Boom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI chips are impressive, but the real investing opportunity may be the power and fuel infrastructure needed to run data…

Read more »

slow sloth in Costa Rica
Investing

5N Plus Stock: The Sleeper Materials Company That Gained 1,357%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With solid financial performance, compelling growth prospects, and a more attractive valuation, 5N Plus could be a compelling long-term investment…

Read more »

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: This Dividend Giant Might Be Oversold

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend in each of the past 26 years.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Why This Unglamorous Stock Has Paid Investors for Decades

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s first Dividend Knight that has paid investors for decades is anything but unglamorous.

Read more »

worry concern
Retirement

Wealthy Investors Love Private Credit: Should it Be Anywhere Near Your RRSP?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Private credit looks calm and high-yield, but the extra return often reflects real credit risk and limited liquidity, which can…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Oil & Gas Stocks Are Back on the TSX30 After a Year on the Sidelines

| Demetris Afxentiou

Oil and gas stocks have returned to the TSX30. Here’s what drove Tenaz Energy and Valeura Energy higher and what…

Read more »