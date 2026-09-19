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Wealthy Investors Love Private Credit: Should it Be Anywhere Near Your RRSP?

Private credit looks calm and high-yield, but the extra return often reflects real credit risk and limited liquidity, which can be awkward inside an RRSP.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Private credit yields are higher because borrowers are riskier and loans are harder to value and sell.
  • “Smooth” prices can be an illusion from infrequent pricing, and redemptions may be capped when investors rush to exit.
  • Instead of locking RRSP money into an illiquid fund, BAM offers liquid exposure to private-credit growth through management fees.

Private credit offers something public markets rarely manage: yields that look generous, prices that barely appear to move, and statements arriving without a frightening red line every afternoon.

That calm can be wonderfully misleading.

Private credit funds lend directly to businesses outside traditional banks and public bond markets. Pension funds, insurers, and wealthy investors have poured money into the asset class, which has expanded to approximately US$3.5 trillion globally.

Now, fund managers increasingly want ordinary investors to join the party. Before placing private credit inside a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), Canadians should ask why the returns are higher and whether there’s a more liquid way to benefit from the trend.

worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

Where does the extra income come from?

Private lenders often finance medium-sized, heavily indebted, or private-equity-owned companies that can’t obtain attractive bank financing. Borrowers accept higher interest rates in exchange for speed, flexibility, and customized loan terms.

However, the higher yield isn’t a charitable donation from the borrower. It compensates investors for credit risk, complexity, high fees, and limited liquidity.

Unlike publicly traded bonds, private loans don’t receive fresh market prices every second. Fund managers estimate their value using borrower performance, comparable loans, and financial models. Smoother account statements can therefore reflect less frequent pricing rather than less economic risk.

Liquidity deserves more attention

Many private credit funds are described as semi-liquid. Investors can request withdrawals periodically, but managers may cap or delay those requests when too many people head for the exit.

Blackstone’s large private credit fund recently received approximately US$4.3 billion in quarterly repurchase requests, equal to roughly 10% of its outstanding shares. The fund limited redemptions to 5% of net asset value.

Liquidity matters inside a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). The account must eventually mature, generally by the end of the year the owner turns 71. Many Canadians then convert it into a Registered Retirement Income Fund and begin mandatory withdrawals. Therefore, a difficult-to-sell investment becomes rather inconvenient when the government expects money to emerge on schedule.

A liquid stock alternative

Instead of purchasing a private credit fund directly, I’d consider Brookfield Asset Management (TSX: BAM). The publicly traded asset manager allows investors to benefit from growing demand for private assets without personally committing their RRSP money to illiquid loans.

BAM stock manages investments across credit, infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, and private equity. Its credit platform, which includes Oaktree Capital Management, oversees approximately US$416 billion.

BAM stock earns management fees and performance-related income from the capital entrusted to it. That means shareholders can benefit as institutions and wealthy individuals allocate more money to private credit.

Second-quarter fee-related earnings increased 20% year over year to US$808 million. Fee-bearing capital reached US$672 billion, up 19%. Near $66, the shares trade around 31 times trailing earnings and offer a dividend yield of approximately 4%. That valuation isn’t cheap, although BAM stock’s asset-light structure and recurring management fees provide a stronger growth case than many traditional income stocks.

Considerations

Buying BAM stock shares solves the private fund’s redemption problem. BAM stock trades throughout the day on the TSX and is generally a qualified RRSP investment.

It doesn’t remove investment risk. A private credit downturn could reduce performance fees, slow fundraising, and cause clients to become less enthusiastic about new funds. BAM stock can also fall sharply, even when the privately valued assets it manages appear stable.

The company is also broader than private credit. That provides diversification, but it means investors are buying exposure to several alternative asset classes rather than one neat lending strategy. I’d hold BAM stock as part of a diversified collection of Canadian stocks, not use it as a replacement for the RRSP’s bond allocation.

Bottom line

Private credit can offer attractive income and access to loans unavailable through public markets. It can also bring opaque valuations, borrower defaults, substantial fees, and an exit door that narrows during stressful markets.

For most Canadians, I wouldn’t place a direct private credit fund inside an RRSP. BAM stock offers a more liquid way to benefit from the industry’s growth, supported by rising fee-bearing capital and fee-related earnings.

Wealthy investors may be comfortable locking money away for years. The average RRSP investor can own the company collecting their fees instead.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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