5N Plus Stock: The Sleeper Materials Company That Gained 1,357%

With solid financial performance, compelling growth prospects, and a more attractive valuation, 5N Plus could be a compelling long-term investment opportunity.

With robust growth prospects, backed by strategic contracts, a substantial backlog, and expanding market opportunities, the recent stock correction offers a potentially attractive entry point for investors comfortable with short-term volatility.

5N Plus has outperformed the market with a 39% year-to-date return, driven by strong revenue growth and improved financial flexibility, despite margin pressure from higher input costs.

The Canadian equity markets have turned volatile in recent days amid persistent geopolitical and trade tensions, while elevated oil prices and rising bond yields have renewed inflation concerns. Despite these headwinds, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index remains up approximately 12.2% year-to-date.

Against this backdrop, 5N Plus (TSX: VNP) has significantly outperformed the broader market, delivering an impressive 39% year-to-date return. Its longer-term performance has been even more remarkable, with the stock surging approximately 1,357.4% over the past four years, representing an annualized return of about 95.4%. Let’s examine the key factors driving this impressive performance and assess the company’s growth prospects to determine whether the stock still presents an attractive buying opportunity.

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5N Plus’s strong returns

5N Plus produces and markets specialty semiconductors and performance materials that serve several high-growth industries. The company delivered a strong second-quarter performance, with revenue increasing 28.4% year over year to $122.4 million, driven by higher volumes across its specialty semiconductor and performance materials businesses. The stronger top line also lifted gross profit 12.3% to $37 million. However, higher metal and chemical input costs pressured profitability, reducing the gross margin by 430 basis points to 30.3%.

Despite the margin contraction, 5N Plus continued to deliver solid bottom-line growth. Net income rose 29.6% year over year to $19.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 10% to $26.6 million, supported by higher volumes across both business segments.

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The company also made meaningful progress in strengthening its balance sheet. 5N Plus reduced net debt from $50.3 million at the beginning of the year to just $23.7 million at the end of the second quarter, lowering its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio to a healthy 0.21. With improving financial flexibility and strong operating momentum, the company is well positioned to pursue its growth opportunities. Let’s now examine its growth prospects.

5N Plus’s growth prospects

5N Plus’s long-term growth prospects remain encouraging, supported by structural growth across its specialty semiconductors business and the resilience of its performance materials segment. With expertise in producing ultra-high-purity specialty semiconductor compounds, the company is well positioned to expand its market share and broaden its addressable market as demand for advanced materials continues to grow.

Adding to its growth opportunities, 5N Plus recently received a US$7.3 million award from the U.S. Department of War to establish domestic production of gallium arsenide components for defence applications. The initiative could further strengthen the company’s role in the strategically important North American semiconductor supply chain. Meanwhile, 5N Plus entered the third quarter with a substantial $420 million backlog, equivalent to approximately 313 days of annualized revenue, providing strong visibility into future sales.

The company is also pursuing disciplined execution, productivity initiatives, and capacity expansion to enhance operational efficiency and profitability. Following its strong second-quarter results, 5N Plus reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $100 million to $105 million, with the midpoint representing 10.9% growth from the previous year. Overall, its expanding end markets, robust backlog, and improving operational efficiency provide a solid foundation for sustained long-term growth.

Investors’ takeaway

5N Plus has faced significant selling pressure recently, with its stock falling more than 50% from its 52-week high. Near-term headwinds, including higher input costs, have weighed on margins, while the broader selloff in semiconductor stocks has further dampened investor sentiment and pressured the company’s valuation.

However, the steep correction has brought the stock’s valuation to more attractive levels. 5N Plus currently trades at next-12-month price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples of approximately 3.3 and 25.3, respectively. Given its strong financial performance, favourable long-term growth prospects, and more reasonable valuation after the recent pullback, the stock could be an attractive opportunity for investors willing to tolerate near-term volatility.