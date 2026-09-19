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Gold Stocks Are Dominating the TSX30, and Investors Are Piling In

Uncover the best-performing gold stocks from the 2026 TSX30. Find out which gold mining companies have shown impressive returns.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines maintains its strong TSX30 ranking due to significant rallies driven by silver production, but its high volatility and small-cap status make it a risky investment.
  • IAMGOLD's robust performance in 2026 is supported by increased production and debt reduction, although future catalysts may be limited, potentially slowing its rally.

The 2026 TSX30 list shows that investors are piling into gold stocks. 15 stocks in the 2025 list and 14 stocks in the 2026 list were gold mining stocks. In both years, only six gold mining stocks were repeated outperformers, hinting that they retained their share price rally.

2025 TSX30 RankingGold Stocks3-Year Return June 30, 20252026 TSX30 Ranking3-Year Return June 30, 2026
2Lundin Gold775%2Montage Gold Corp.2502%
5Avino Silver & Gold Mines610%5Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.958%
11New Gold394%6Discovery Mining Ltd.934%
12Kinross Gold Corporation394%7AbraSilver Resource Corp.904%
13IAMGOLD Corporation385%8G Mining Ventures Corp.853%
14Torex Gold Resource347%11Andean Precious Metals Corp.666%
19Alamos Gold310%19Aris Mining Corporation563%
21Perpetua Resources290%20IAMGold Corporation541%
22Orla Mining289%21Perpetua Resources Corp.507%
25China Gold International Resources Corp274%22Skeena Resources Limited492%
26Dundee Precious Metals264%23Lundin Gold Inc.484%
27Eldorado Gold Corporation238%24Americas Gold and Silver Corporation477%
28Mineros231%28Kinross Gold Corporation452%
28Galiano Gold226%29DPM Metals Inc.449%
29Skeena Resources219%

Behind this varying performance of different gold mining stocks are operational risks, balance sheet debt, capital investment, and gold mining output.

nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Two gold stocks to watch

Two stocks caught my attention. Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX: ASM) retained the fifth rank in both the 2025 and 2026 lists. IAMGold (TSX: IMG) stock price rally accelerated in 2026, while that of other gold stocks slowed.

Market Cap ($ Billion)Gold Stock3-Year Return June 30, 20253-Year Return June 30, 2026June 30, 2024 – 2025June 30, 2025-2026
$1.42Avino Silver & Gold Mines610%958%289%96%
$15.70IAMGOLD Corporation385%541%89%140%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines is a penny stock that rose to a $1.42 billion market cap after the last three-year rally. Until 2024, the stock traded below $1.0. Its core metal is silver, representing 58% of production, followed by gold at 24% in 2026 production output. Hence, it comes as no surprise that it underperformed pure-play gold miner Lundin Gold despite being a small-cap stock.

I would not suggest investing in small-cap silver and gold mining stocks, as precious metal stocks are dependent on metal prices. The small-cap stock has already surged significantly. Although it has no debt and sufficient cash reserves to meet its working capital needs, the small size of the operations makes the stock risky. If silver prices fall drastically, its share price could significantly underperform the market. The lower trading volumes of small caps make them momentum trades rather than fundamental picks.

Avino’s beta of three shows high stock price volatility. Beta is a measure of stock volatility compared to the market, with market beta at one. Only invest the money you are willing to lose in Avino.

IAMGold stock

IAMGOLD stock performed better in the June 30, 2025, to June 30, 2026, period as it increased production at its Côté Gold mine, which began commercial production in August 2024. This mine accounted for 36% of its gold output in the second quarter of 2026. During this period, IAMGOLD de-leveraged its balance sheet by reducing its long-term debt to $450 million from $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. It increased its cash reserve to $502 million, creating a net cash position of $52.2 million as of June 30, 2026.

IAMGOLD also completed the agreement to deliver 150,000 ounces of gold at pre-set prices in June 2025. Mining companies enter such agreements to raise capital for mining. With the agreement complete, IAMGOLD is free to sell its production at market price, which has been soaring.

Can the stock continue the rally? It can. However, it is running out of catalysts to accelerate its stock price rally, except for repaying the $450 million debt. The stock price rally could slow in the 12 months ended June 30, 2027. However, it can still outperform the market, making it a buy at the dip.

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Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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