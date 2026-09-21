5 Top Motley Fool Stocks to Buy in September 2026

We think these stocks can pull into the lead in the years ahead.

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Adiós to the summer of 2026. For me, it represents the dawn of my next stage of parenting. Earlier this month, the whole family flew to Halifax for the university move-in of our eldest.

More and more, the saying resonates that the days are slow but the years fly by.

While that statement fits when it comes to parenting, it’s also a match for the world of investing. After all, short-term market noise and near-constant pressure to be “doing something” mean it’s the days that investors are focused on. And it’s hard to see any real progress when investment returns are measured in days. But as we Fools know, it’s the years that matter — yet in the moment, they seem to drag on, making this a highly challenging concept to act upon.

Perhaps my metaphorical wires are crossed entirely, but the bottom line is, for our Foolish style of investing to work, focusing on the years, not the days, is a must. Days are not a consideration when it comes to the recommended companies we put forward. The years are the only thing that matters. The more, the better — kind of like parenting!

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 101% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 91% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of September 8th, 2026

Here’s a collection of ideas that we think are well positioned for the years ahead.

Foolishly yours,

Iain Butler

Chief investment advisor, The Motley Fool Canada

Best Buys Now #1 Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD)

Simply put, the market isn’t giving Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) the credit it deserves.

If you’re unfamiliar with the U.S.-traded company, Sportradar provides data, software, and content for the sports betting and media industries around the world.

Part of the market’s concern with Sportradar has to do with the emergence of prediction markets and the potential impact they could have on the company’s traditional sportsbook customers.

However, an announcement just last month makes it clear that prediction markets are, in fact, an opportunity for Sportradar — not a threat.

Sportradar has signed multi-year agreements with both Kalshi and Polymarket, the two leading CFTC-regulated prediction market platforms in the United States. And last month’s expansion deepened the Polymarket relationship dramatically. During Sportradar’s Q2 earnings call, CEO Carsten Koerl stated that prediction markets are “a natural adjacency” and that Sportradar intends to be “the foundational infrastructure powering this ecosystem.” Last month’s announcement, covering +20 leagues and 300,000 annual matches with exclusive streaming rights for the Bundesliga and EuroLeague Basketball, is that ambition made concrete.

The company thinks itself cheap and has been buying back stock like crazy. Sportradar has already repurchased US$422 million of shares since initiating its buyback program (including US$140 million in Q2 alone) with a US$1 billion authorization still substantially open. Couple that with the prediction market developments, and it sure seems the market has its eye off the ball — to the advantage of we long-term investors.

Claude Sonnet 4.6 was used for portions of this article.