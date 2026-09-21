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5 Top Motley Fool Stocks to Buy in September 2026

We think these stocks can pull into the lead in the years ahead.

Posted by
Iain Butler
Chief Investment Advisor, Motley Fool Canada Fool since November 2012 Iain Butler is Lead Advisor for Stock Advisor Canada. He is also the Chief Investment Advisor for Motley Fool Canada. Before joining the Fool, Iain was a “buy-side” analyst and through this experience is well-versed in the idiosyncratic ways of the Canadian market. His investing interests are centred on scouring the market for interesting businesses that trade at reasonable prices and offer an appealing risk/reward relationship. Since joining the Fool in 2012, Iain dedicates each day to spreading Foolishness throughout this great country!
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Adiós to the summer of 2026. For me, it represents the dawn of my next stage of parenting. Earlier this month, the whole family flew to Halifax for the university move-in of our eldest.

More and more, the saying resonates that the days are slow but the years fly by.

While that statement fits when it comes to parenting, it’s also a match for the world of investing. After all, short-term market noise and near-constant pressure to be “doing something” mean it’s the days that investors are focused on. And it’s hard to see any real progress when investment returns are measured in days. But as we Fools know, it’s the years that matter — yet in the moment, they seem to drag on, making this a highly challenging concept to act upon.  

Perhaps my metaphorical wires are crossed entirely, but the bottom line is, for our Foolish style of investing to work, focusing on the years, not the days, is a must. Days are not a consideration when it comes to the recommended companies we put forward. The years are the only thing that matters. The more, the better — kind of like parenting!

Here’s a collection of ideas that we think are well positioned for the years ahead.

Foolishly yours,
Iain Butler
Chief investment advisor, The Motley Fool Canada

Best Buys Now #1

Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD)

Simply put, the market isn’t giving Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) the credit it deserves.

If you’re unfamiliar with the U.S.-traded company, Sportradar provides data, software, and content for the sports betting and media industries around the world.

Part of the market’s concern with Sportradar has to do with the emergence of prediction markets and the potential impact they could have on the company’s traditional sportsbook customers.

However, an announcement just last month makes it clear that prediction markets are, in fact, an opportunity for Sportradar — not a threat.

Sportradar has signed multi-year agreements with both Kalshi and Polymarket, the two leading CFTC-regulated prediction market platforms in the United States. And last month’s expansion deepened the Polymarket relationship dramatically. During Sportradar’s Q2 earnings call, CEO Carsten Koerl stated that prediction markets are “a natural adjacency” and that Sportradar intends to be “the foundational infrastructure powering this ecosystem.” Last month’s announcement, covering +20 leagues and 300,000 annual matches with exclusive streaming rights for the Bundesliga and EuroLeague Basketball, is that ambition made concrete.

The company thinks itself cheap and has been buying back stock like crazy. Sportradar has already repurchased US$422 million of shares since initiating its buyback program (including US$140 million in Q2 alone) with a US$1 billion authorization still substantially open. Couple that with the prediction market developments, and it sure seems the market has its eye off the ball — to the advantage of we long-term investors.

Claude Sonnet 4.6 was used for portions of this article.

Best Buys Now #2

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Fool contributor Iain Butler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sportradar Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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