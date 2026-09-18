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Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold With the CEO Retiring?

Enbridge stock continues to thrive in today’s booming energy climate. The new CEO is a natural replacement for continuity and consistency.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
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Key Points
  • • Enbridge's CEO transition to Michele Harradence, who has led the company's gas utilities since 2022, follows a multi-year succession plan and provides continuity during what's being called the best energy growth environment in recent history.
  • • Q2 results showed strength with EBITDA up 2.4% to $4.8 billion and distributable cash flow up 1.6%, supporting Enbridge's 31-year dividend growth streak and current 5.7% yield.
  • • The company's $50 billion growth capital backlog through 2030, focused on gas transmission and liquids infrastructure expansion, positions Enbridge to benefit from surging energy demand and supportive Canadian policy.

As one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies, Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) plays a pivotal role in transporting energy safely and reliably across the energy grid and into the homes and businesses that need it.  Enbridge’s stock has reflected the ease with which Enbridge does this and the wealth that it creates along the way.

The company recently announced that CEO Greg Ebel is retiring after serving as Enbridge’s CEO since January 2023. What does that mean for Enbridge’s stock price? Should investors be concerned? What can we expect of Enbridge stock’s performance and dividends?

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge’s new CEO steps into strong momentum

Seasoned energy executive Ms. Michele Harradence is taking over from Mr. Ebel. Ms. Harradence has led Enbridge’s gas utilities since 2022 and has had other senior roles within Enbridge and at Shell Canada prior to that.

Today, Enbridge is benefiting from strong momentum across the energy industry. This is driving strong utilization across Enbridge’s assets and a growing backlog of growth opportunities. Simply put, she is inheriting Enbridge at a really good time. In fact, it has been called the best growth environment in recent history.

Suffice to say, this appointment will provide continuity for Enbridge’s strategy and operations. As the head of Enbridge’s gas utilities since 2022, Ms. Harradence has been plugged into the opportunities and challenges that Enbridge looks forward to and faces. The transition follows a multi-year succession planning process and has been made with the utmost thought and care.

Ms. Harradence brings with her decades of experience that will help take Enbridge forward into the many new and expanding opportunities that exist.

Recent results

While Enbridge’s recent stock price performance is not reflecting it, Q2 results were strong. Enbridge’s second quarter results demonstrated high utilization rates and strong operational performance. This drove a 2.4% increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to $4.8 billion, and a 1.6% increase in distributable cash flow.

These results once again demonstrated the value of Enbridge’s low-risk business model with a utility-like profile. It’s a business that exudes strength, with its predictable cash flows and healthy balance sheet.

The consistency of Enbridge’s business is on full display in its dividend record of 31 consecutive years of dividend growth. Looking ahead, Enbridge has the luxury of a strong growth backlog through to 2030. Enbridge’s $50 billion of growth capital will be directed to many different areas. For example, to support additional capacity in gas transmission and to expand Enbridge’s liquids infrastructure.

The buy case for Enbridge stock

In my view, the investment case for investors does not change with this new appointment. The new CEO will likely provide continuity in Enbridge’s strategy and direction as it grows along with the energy industry. Production and infrastructure growth is supported by an increasingly supportive Canadian governmental policy environment. Enbridge is well-positioned to benefit from this growth.

At Enbridge’s current stock price, it’s yielding 5.7%. Enbridge stock continues to ride the growing tide. This dividend should remain well supported as it steadily grows over time.

The bottom line

The change in leadership at Enbridge is not a reason for concern but a well-thought-out passing of the reins. Ms. Harradence is a solid and logical choice that will ensure continuity and success for Enbridge as it enters a period of very favourable industry fundamentals. In my view, Enbridge stock remains a buy – Enbridge’s outlook for its stock performance and dividends is strong.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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