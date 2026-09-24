A Tailor-Made TFSA Stock: A 5.6% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

Dream Industrial REIT just raised its payout for the first time since 2013. Here’s why this 5.6% monthly dividend stock could anchor your TFSA income plan.

Rising rents, fuller buildings, and new growth in Europe give the payout room to keep climbing.

The REIT pays you every month and yields about 5.6%. Last quarter, it paid out only 63% of its cash earnings.

Dream Industrial REIT raised its distribution by 2.5% in August 2026. It was the first increase since 2013.

Most of your bills, such as rent, groceries, and phone plans, arrive monthly. So, it makes sense to generate a passive-income stream on a similar monthly schedule.

Canadian investors should consider owning monthly dividend stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Any returns earned in the TFSA in the form of dividends or capital gains are exempt from taxes. You can either withdraw the dividend or reinvest the gains to further enhance the yield at cost.

Several Canadian stocks pay a monthly dividend to investors. However, just a handful of these companies are attractive long-term investments.

One such top TSX dividend stock is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN).

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Why Canadian dividend stocks in industrial real estate are worth a look

Think about the last package that showed up at your door. Before it reached you, it probably sat in a warehouse near a major city. These warehouses are the backbone of modern shopping and supply chains.

Dream Industrial’s chief operating officer, Gordon Wadley, said on the REIT’s second-quarter 2026 earnings call on Aug. 5 that vacancy across Canada fell from the prior quarter.

He added that the pipeline of new supply keeps shrinking, which should allow established landlords to benefit from pricing power.

Dream Industrial owns or manages 348 properties across 565 buildings, totaling 75.7 million square feet across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

For 13 years, the dividend payout remained unchanged. Over the past decade, the REIT used excess cash flow to lower debt and to acquire cash-generating properties.

In Q2, comparative properties net operating income rose 10.3% year over year. Its funds from operations, or FFO, a key earnings measure for REITs, rose 7.8% to $0.28 per unit.

A widening FFO base allowed the industrial REIT to raise the annual distribution to $0.7175 per unit. In the last quarter, its payout ratio stood at 63%, which is sustainable.

CEO Alexander Sannikov explained, “We’ve been building out the balance sheet of DIR over the last five years to have low leverage, have low payout ratio, growing FFO so that we could then get to a total return model that includes recurring distribution growth.”

How this monthly dividend stock plans to keep paycheques growing

In Q2, new leases in the owned portfolio were signed at rents 21.1% higher than the old ones, while committed occupancy in Canada stood at 96.8%.

Management raised its outlook and expects comparative properties NOI (net operating income) growth of 7% to 8% in 2026. The REIT also expects full-year FFO slightly above the middle of its $1.08 to $1.10 range.

Notably, the REIT is putting cash to work. It has completed or signed over $515 million in acquisitions this year. That includes 11 German properties with rents about 20% below market. As those leases renew, income should rise.

Finally, Dream Industrial is entering the U.K. through a deal with Chancerygate. It expects an 8% return on cost from about $150 million of new buildings.

Here’s what that means for you. A $10,000 TFSA position at a 5.6% yield pays about $560 a year. That’s roughly $47 landing in your account every month.

No stock is risk-free, and the REIT could underperform if interest rates rise over the next 12 months.

Moreover, European occupancy dipped to 92.5%, partly because one building in Spain was vacant. Tariff uncertainty could slow leasing among some tenants, and the U.K. assets won’t add much to earnings until 2027.

The Foolish takeaway

Dream Industrial offers a mix that makes it an attractive option for income investors. You get monthly paycheques, a comfortable payout ratio, and management openly planning for more raises.

For a TFSA built to fund real life, it deserves a spot on your watch list.