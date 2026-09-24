Canadian Natural Resources stock has slipped 7%, even as record cash flow keeps supporting dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction.

This Dividend Stock Just Dropped 7%: Is Now the Time to Buy?

A 7% drop in less than two weeks isn’t exactly a market crash. Yet when a dividend stock falls while the underlying business is producing record cash flow, I start paying attention.

The important distinction is why the shares fell.

A lower price can increase a stock’s dividend yield automatically. That doesn’t suddenly make the dividend safer or the business better. For a dip to become a buying opportunity, I want cash flow supporting the payout and something capable of pushing earnings higher once the market mood changes.

Right now, one Canadian energy giant checks those boxes.

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Follow the cash

Commodity stocks can move considerably faster than their businesses. Oil prices recently pulled back from their highs as hopes grew that Middle East supply disruptions could ease. Canadian energy shares felt some of that pressure, even though crude prices remain historically strong.

That brings me to Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). CNQ shares reached $72.35 on September 10. By September 22, they had closed at $67.29, a decline of almost exactly 7%. Meanwhile, the second quarter was the strongest in the company’s history by several financial measures.

Adjusted net earnings reached a record $4.6 billion, or $2.20 per share. Adjusted funds flow hit another record at $6.9 billion, more than double the $3.3 billion generated a year earlier. That’s not usually the sort of deterioration I worry about buying.

More barrels, more cash

Canadian Natural is one of Canada’s largest oil and natural gas producers, with massive long-life assets including its oil sands operations. Those assets are producing more than ever. Oil sands mining output averaged a record 625,000 barrels per day during the second quarter. Strong pricing and production then helped CNQ generate almost $3 billion of free cash flow after dividends, capital spending, and abandonment costs.

Shareholders are seeing plenty of it. CNQ returned about $2.4 billion directly to investors during the quarter, including $1.3 billion in dividends and $1.1 billion through share repurchases. Another $1.6 billion went toward reducing net debt. The quarterly dividend is now $0.63 per share, or $2.50 annually. At $67.29, that’s a yield of roughly 3.7%, which can bring in quite a lot from a $10,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CNQ $67.29 148 $2.50 $370.00 Quarterly $9,958.92

26 years

The starting yield isn’t enormous. The history behind it is more interesting. Canadian Natural increased its dividend again in 2026, marking its 26th consecutive year of increases. The company calculates dividend growth at about 20% annually over that period. That doesn’t guarantee another increase. Oil producers ultimately sell a commodity whose price they don’t control.

Yet long-life, low-decline assets can help keep production costs competitive, while falling debt creates more room for future shareholder returns. Once net debt reaches $13 billion, CNQ’s current policy calls for allocating 100% of free cash flow to share repurchases after dividends. For investors building around diversified Canadian dividend stocks, that combination of dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction is worth watching.

Oil remains the obvious risk. A prolonged drop in crude prices would hit earnings and cash flow, no matter how efficiently CNQ operates. The shares also aren’t deeply distressed. At about 12 times trailing earnings, investors are buying a strong business after a relatively modest retreat, not digging through the bargain bin.

Foolish takeaway

Still, CNQ’s scale, cash generation, and dividend history give it qualities I’d want among long-term Canadian blue-chip stocks. I’d buy this 7% dip gradually, in that case. CNQ’s share price has backed away from its high while the company is producing record adjusted earnings and cash flow. Another drop in oil could certainly send the shares lower.

Yet that’s exactly why I wouldn’t wait for everything to look comfortable again. If CNQ keeps turning barrels into growing dividends, buybacks, and less debt, today’s dip could give long-term investors a better starting point for whatever comes next.