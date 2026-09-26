These TSX stocks offer targeted ways for investors to access Canada’s key sectors with strong growth potential.

“Canada Has What the World Wants,” Carney Tells Investors. Here Are the Sectors He’s Highlighting

These companies offer targeted ways for investors to access Canada’s resource, energy, tech, and infrastructure opportunities, with several showing recent revenue/EBITDA growth or large project backlogs.

Five TSX stocks poised to benefit are Cameco (CCO, uranium), Enbridge (ENB, energy infrastructure), Neo Performance Materials (NEO, rare‑earths/advanced materials), Celestica (CLS, electronics/AI infrastructure), and Aecon (ARE, construction/infrastructure).

Canada’s Investment Summit landed nearly $500 billion, with Mark Carney spotlighting energy, critical minerals, technology (including AI), and infrastructure as Canada’s strengths.

Canada’s first Investment Summit produced nearly $500 billion in new investment commitments. Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted energy, critical minerals, technology (including AI), infrastructure, and more as areas where Canada has strategic advantages.

For investors, the important question is which Canadian companies could participate in these long-term investment trends. Five top TSX stocks jump out as companies with potential exposure to the themes driving this push.

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Cameco

Cameco (TSX: CCO) offers direct exposure to one of Canada’s most strategically important resources: uranium. Its Saskatchewan operations include some of the world’s major uranium assets, while its broader business extends across the nuclear fuel cycle through fuel services and its investment in Westinghouse. This positioning matters as governments and utilities increasingly emphasize reliable, low-carbon electricity and security of nuclear fuel supply.

For the first half of the year, Cameco reported revenue of $1.66 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a cash-flow proxy, of $899 million. In 2026, the company expects uranium production to range from 19.5 million to 21.5 million pounds. With electricity demand rising alongside digitalization and AI infrastructure, Cameco gives investors a way to participate in Canada’s critical-energy advantage.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) represents the infrastructure side of Canada’s energy advantage. Its extensive liquids pipeline, natural gas, utility, and renewable-power operations connect energy producers with customers across North America. This geographical reach could become increasingly valuable as investments in Canadian energy infrastructure accelerate.

Enbridge ended the second quarter (Q2) with about $41 billion of secured growth projects and expects approximately $8 billion of new projects to enter service during the year. Management is also seeing strong demand related to liquefied natural gas (LNG), power generation, industrial activity, and data centres.

Importantly, Enbridge is not dependent on a single energy source: its portfolio includes conventional energy infrastructure alongside renewable generation.

The company also increased its dividend for the 31st consecutive year and currently offers a dividend yield of nearly 5.8%. For investors seeking exposure to the enormous capital requirements surrounding Canada’s energy expansion, Enbridge provides a broad infrastructure play.

Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials (TSX: NEO) provides exposure to another strategic theme from the Summit: critical minerals. The company specializes in advanced materials, including rare-earth magnetics, which are important inputs for technologies ranging from electric motors to advanced industrial applications.

Unlike a company focused solely on mining, Neo operates across processing, manufacturing, and advanced materials, potentially giving investors exposure to more stages of the critical-minerals supply chain.

The company’s recent momentum is notable: year over year, Q2 2026 revenue climbed 79% to US$205.7 million, adjusted EBITDA tripled to US$57.0 million, while adjusted net income rose 174% to US$23.7 million.

Neo also advanced commercial production at its European magnet facility this month. As governments seek more resilient supply chains for strategically important materials, companies capable of processing and manufacturing those materials could become increasingly relevant. Neo therefore offers a focused way to participate in Canada’s critical-minerals opportunity.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX: CLS) sits at the intersection of Canadian technology expertise and the enormous investment required to build AI infrastructure. The company provides electronics manufacturing and supply-chain solutions to technology companies, with its higher-performance computing business benefiting from demand associated with data centres and AI.

Celestica has been investing in additional manufacturing capacity and capabilities in the United States, Thailand, Mexico, and Japan, alongside new design centres supporting its higher-performance systems business.

This spending reflects a broader opportunity: AI requires vastly more computing infrastructure, and the companies supplying that infrastructure can benefit regardless of which individual AI application ultimately succeeds.

Celestica does carry meaningful risks, though, including dependence on data centre investment, rapid technology changes, customer concentration, and supply constraints. Nevertheless, its exposure to AI infrastructure makes CLS an interesting Canadian technology name to watch as investment accelerates.

Aecon

Aecon (TSX: ARE) could benefit from the physical infrastructure buildout that accompanies Canada’s investment ambitions. The company works across construction and infrastructure markets, including power generation, transportation, critical-resource development, water, digital infrastructure, and defence. This breadth gives Aecon exposure to several of the areas emphasized at the Investment Summit.

Its Q2 2026 results showed revenue increasing 25% year over year to $1.6 billion, while adjusted EBITDA doubled to $82.4 million. Aecon also reported a $10.5 billion backlog, providing substantial visibility into future work.

Subsequent to the quarter, project developments include a multibillion-dollar Alberta electricity project and work connected with a new marine container terminal in British Columbia.

As Canada seeks to expand energy systems, transportation links, ports, utilities, and digital infrastructure, contractors capable of delivering large projects could see significant opportunities. Aecon offers investors a direct connection to that infrastructure spending cycle.

The bottom line

Carney’s message to global investors was straightforward: Canada possesses resources, energy, technology capabilities, and infrastructure opportunities the world increasingly needs. Cameco, Enbridge, Neo Performance Materials, Celestica, and Aecon each provide different ways to gain exposure to those themes.