Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » The Stock That Could Pay for Your Kids’ Education if You Start Today
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Stock That Could Pay for Your Kids’ Education if You Start Today

Saving for your child’s education doesn’t have to mean a savings account. Here’s how one TSX dividend stock could quietly pay the tuition bill.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
Key Points
  • Enbridge is a steady, regulated energy‑infrastructure payer with 27 consecutive years of dividend increases, making it a sensible long‑term choice for an education fund held in a TFSA.
  • Trading near $69.70 with a $3.88 annual payout (~5.6% yield) and management guiding ~5% annual distributable cash‑flow/dividend growth, a $10,000 position would pay about $580 today and roughly $945 annually in 10 years on that growth path.
  • Risks include regulatory changes, rising interest costs on debt, and energy‑transition pressures that could slow dividend growth or create volatility, so the strategy requires a long‑term time horizon and patience.

Post-secondary education can get quite expensive, quite quickly. Tuition, books, rent, food—it all adds up really fast, and the costs keep climbing with every passing semester. For parents and grandparents looking at the numbers, the idea of saving enough can feel overwhelming.

But here is the thing about long-term investing: time changes the math. A stock that grows its dividend year after year, held for a decade or two, can turn a modest monthly contribution into something that actually covers a tuition bill.

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is not a flashy pick. It is not a tech stock that might double in a year. But it is one of the steadiest dividend growers on the TSX, and for a long-term education fund, that kind of reliability matters more than excitement.

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge moves energy. Its pipeline network spans thousands of kilometres across Canada and the United States, transporting crude oil and natural gas. It also owns a natural gas utility business and a growing renewable power portfolio.

Most of that revenue comes from long-term contracts and regulated assets. That means cash flow is predictable, which is why Enbridge has been able to raise its dividend for 27 consecutive years. The company is not betting on oil prices going up. It gets paid to move product regardless of where prices sit.

The numbers that matter

As of this writing, Enbridge trades near $69.70 per share. The annual dividend is $3.88, which translates to a yield of roughly 5.6%.

That yield alone is attractive. But the growth is what makes it a potential education fund. Management has guided for roughly 5% average annual growth in earnings and distributable cash flow after 2026. If the dividend grows at a similar pace, a position bought today would be paying significantly more income a decade from now.

Here is a rough example: investing $10,000 in Enbridge today would generate about $580 in annual dividends. If the payout grows 5% per year, that same position would pay roughly $945 annually after 10 years. After 18 years—long enough to raise a child from birth to university—it would pay over $1,300 per year. Reinvest those dividends along the way, and the numbers get considerably larger.

Why it works for education savings

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an ideal home for this kind of investment. Dividends and capital gains inside a TFSA are not taxed, and withdrawals are tax-free. That means every dollar the investment earns can go straight toward tuition, books, or residence fees.

The strategy is simple: buy a reliable dividend stock, reinvest the dividends, and let it compound. Enbridge is not the only stock that can do this, but its combination of a high starting yield and a long track record of increases makes it one of the better candidates.

The risks worth understanding

Enbridge, as with most energy stocks, is not risk-free. Its business is tied to energy infrastructure, and regulatory changes or a shift in energy policy could affect operations. The company also carries debt, which becomes more expensive to service if interest rates rise.

And while the dividend has grown for decades, there are no guarantees it will keep growing at the same pace. A severe economic downturn or a major shift in energy demand could slow things down.

But those risks are part of why the yield is 5.8% and not 2%. Investors are being paid to accept them.

Foolish takeaway

Saving for a child’s education does not have to mean parking cash in a savings account that earns almost nothing. It can mean owning a piece of essential infrastructure that pays you every quarter and raises that payment year after year.

Enbridge will not make anyone rich overnight. But for parents who start early and stay patient, a position like this could quietly grow into something that covers a significant chunk of the tuition bill. And that, for most families, is the whole point.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them
Energy Stocks

I’m Betting My Future on This Canadian Dividend Giant

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TC Energy combines a 4%-plus yield with contracted growth as LNG, electricity, and data centres increase natural gas demand.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I’d Load Into My RRSP Without Hesitation

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Tourmaline, Brookfield Renewable, and Allied Gold could anchor a long-term RRSP.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: My Honest ‘Buy, Sell or Hold’ Take on the Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enbridge stock's recent 17% drop pushes its yield to 5.8%. Is ENB a Buy, Sell, or Hold? Here is an…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Buy This Stock, Forget It, Thank Yourself in 10 Years

| Adam Othman

A 3.6% yield and 54 years of dividend growth make Canadian Utilities the kind of stock you tuck away and…

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Energy Stocks

Fortis Stock Is Down 10%: Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

After Fortis stock pulled back nearly 10% from its midsummer high, is this the buying opportunity investors have been waiting…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Stock Is Down 14%—Should You Buy the Dip?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Down 14%, TC Energy stock still offers a 4.2% yield following 25 years of dividend raises. With AI and LNG…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

The High-Yield Stock That Isn’t a Trap

| Daniel Da Costa

Although this stock yields nearly 6%, its payout ratio is just 63%, showing why it's one of the best high-yield…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Energy Stocks

Is Too Much Cash Holding Back Your TFSA?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cash feels safe, but keeping too much of it in a long-term TFSA can quietly erode your future buying power.

Read more »