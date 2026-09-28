Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » This Canadian Stock Could Be the Next AI Winner
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Next AI Winner

A dividend-paying Canadian stock with expertise in data and information management could be the next AI winner.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • OpenText (TSX:OTEX) is trading at a roughly 25% discount year‑to‑date (TSX/Wall Street) and yields about 4.84%, making it an attractively priced income pick.
  • Rather than building foundation models, OpenText supplies the enterprise information‑management layer (Aviator) that connects trusted, secure data to AI—an essential capability as companies move from AI experiments to deployments.
  • That combination of discounted valuation, recurring enterprise revenues, and an AI‑focused product roadmap makes OTEX a potential contrarian way to gain enterprise‑AI exposure while collecting yield.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.2% in July 2026, and fell 11% at one point in June, as investors grew increasingly worried about the massive artificial intelligence (AI) spending of mega-cap technology companies. Still, the AI boom created some of the most spectacular winners. Celestica, Canada’s acknowledged AI champion, was also among Wall Street’s hottest tech stocks.

Investors rushed mostly into chipmakers, developers of next-generation AI models, and data centre suppliers. However, Waterloo-based OpenText (TSX: OTEX) is hiding in plain sight but could be the next AI winner. This Canadian stock brings something increasingly important to enterprise AI: the data and information-management infrastructure.

Data underneath the models could soon receive more attention as the AI boom enters the next phase. OTEX trades at a discount so far in 2026, both on Wall Street (-26.7%) and the TSX (-24.7%). Opportunity knocks before the hype sets in.

visualization of a digital brain

Source: Getty Images

Business overview

The $7.8 billion enterprise software company helps organizations manage, secure, and use their information. Its customer base includes businesses and governments that handle enormous volumes of documents, data, and digital content. OpenText started as an enterprise content management firm before its portfolio expanded into information management, cybersecurity, business networks, cloud services, and AI.

Enterprises are beginning to realize that AI is not just about smarter models. They also need to connect those models to trusted, relevant, and secure data. OpenText is well-positioned in this information layer. Its software can help better organize and govern the data that AI applications need to access.

OpenText isn’t competing with major tech giants on foundation models. Instead, it provides some of the information infrastructure enterprises need to put AI to work. This could become increasingly valuable as more companies adopt AI. Moreover, it could increase demand for OpenText’s software among its existing customers and attract new ones.

ReaI AI growth opportunity

Large enterprises are moving beyond experimenting with AI and deploying it across their operations. The AI opportunity for this Canadian stock is real and potentially huge. Companies will need AI systems to work with proprietary information, including customer records, financial documents, contracts, emails, and other business content. OpenText aims to meet this demand with software that organizes, secures, and governs information.

OpenText Aviator is designed to bring generative AI into business content and workflows. Instead of relying on general-purpose AI tools, customers can use AI within an enterprise information management (EIM) environment and their own business content. More importantly, OpenText emphasizes secure access to enterprise information. Organizations can keep sensitive data under their control when using AI for queries and searches.

A strong sales pitch and unusual benefit

Ayman Antoun, OpenText CEO, made the strong pitch for the Canadian stock. He said, “AI is creating urgency for every organization, but trusted data determines whether AI delivers value. OpenText is the secure data foundation in the AI stack. Enterprise-grade data is our differentiator, and it is how we will turn the AI opportunity into sustainable growth”

You derive an unusual benefit if you invest in OTEX today. The next AI winner pays a 4.84% dividend. This high yield, along with a low 42.6% payout ratio, compensates for the temporary weakness.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

This TSX Stock Turned $1,000 Into Nearly $27,000 in 3 Years

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica stock turned $1,000 into $27,000 in 3 years on AI infrastructure demand. Here's my take on whether CLS is…

Read more »

abstract visualization of digital data processing
Tech Stocks

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Could Cash in Big on the Data Centre Boom

| Jitendra Parashar

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is seeing AI data centre demand translate into stronger sales, a much larger backlog, and plans…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be Your Ticket to a Million-Dollar Portfolio

| Aditya Raghunath

Amazon just placed a bet on this small TSX stock. Here's why Electrovaya's AI data centre push could make it…

Read more »

some investments are riskier than others
Tech Stocks

Hut 8 Stock Is Up 645%: Is This Bitcoin Miner Still a Buy?

| Puja Tayal

Discover how Hut 8 has transformed beyond Bitcoin mining, focusing on AI data centres and energy solutions.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Tech Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 This September

| Aditya Raghunath

Three top Canadian stocks just posted strong results, yet their shares have pulled back. Here's why $500 could work hard…

Read more »

child in yellow raincoat joyfully jumps into rain puddle
Tech Stocks

Why Your Grandkids Might Thank You for Buying This Stock Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s tech superstar could be a grandkids stock for its commerce ecosystem, expanding moat, and long-term fundamentals.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Can You Buy SpaceX Stock in Canada?

| Joey Frenette

Space Exploration Technologies (TSX:SPCX) is a must-own for Elon Musk fans, but there are plenty of ways for Canadians to…

Read more »

young people dance to exercise
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Two top Canadian TSX stocks just posted near 30% revenue growth. Here's why 5N Plus and Groupe Dynamite could be…

Read more »