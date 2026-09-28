Your first $100,000 may not fund retirement, but it can start buying more control over how much you need to work.

Your First $100,000 Could Give You More Choices Before Retirement

A $100,000 portfolio growing at an illustrative 7% could reach roughly $196,700 after 10 years without new contributions.

The first $100,000 probably won’t let you retire, but it can start making work feel less mandatory.

A portfolio that size earning an illustrative 7% would generate $7,000 of growth in an average year without another contribution. Returns won’t arrive that neatly, but the scale has changed. Your investments can now add thousands of dollars while you’re busy doing something else.

That’s when retirement savings can start buying choices long before retirement.

A person stands in front of several doors representing different U.S. stock options for Canadian investors.

More than a milestone

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada points out that money invested earlier has more time to benefit from compound growth. Once the portfolio reaches six figures, that compounding becomes easier to see. Leave $100,000 invested for another 10 years at an illustrative 7% annual return and it could grow to roughly $196,700 without another contribution. After 20 years, it could approach $387,000.

Those aren’t forecasts, as markets fall, inflation eats into purchasing power, and returns arrive in spectacularly inconvenient patterns. The point is what $100,000 can change.

Maybe you reduce retirement contributions temporarily while your kids are expensive. Maybe you switch jobs without chasing the largest salary. Or maybe working four days a week eventually becomes realistic. The portfolio doesn’t need to replace your paycheque, but make those decisions easier.

Build income too

Growth is only one way that first $100,000 can work.

Dividend income can provide cash without requiring an investor to sell shares. Reinvest it now and compound growth gets another source of fuel. Take the income later and it can help replace part of a reduced paycheque.

That’s why Enbridge (TSX: ENB) makes sense for this stage of a portfolio.

Enbridge owns liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission systems, gas utilities, storage, and renewable-power assets across North America and Europe. Much of its cash flow comes from regulated operations or long-term contracts, giving management visibility into the money available for investment and dividends.

ENB

Enbridge generated $2.9 billion of distributable cash flow (DCF) during the second quarter and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance. Its growth runway is expanding, too. The secured project backlog reached approximately $41 billion after Enbridge sanctioned another $1 billion of projects during the quarter.

Natural gas is becoming a bigger part of that growth. The new Bay Runner Twin pipeline is backed by long-term take-or-pay agreements and is designed to move Permian gas toward the Rio Grande liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility. That kind of contracted expansion supports the income thesis.

Enbridge currently pays $0.97 quarterly, or $3.88 annually. At $67.47, the yield is about 5.8%. Here’s what $100,000 would look like if it were invested entirely in Enbridge. That’s about $479 per month when averaged across the year.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ENB $67.47 1,482 $3.88 $5,750.16 Quarterly $99,990.54

Now, I wouldn’t suggest concentrating an entire portfolio in one stock, but the example shows how six figures can start producing useful income. Still, held inside a TFSA with enough contribution room, eligible dividends and gains could also remain tax-free.

Considerations

There are flags on the balance sheet that sets the main limit. Enbridge’s debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) ratio was 5.1 times at the end of the second quarter, above management’s 4.5–5 times target range.

Its fair value estimate sits at $76, making today’s $67.47 price more attractive than the July snapshot, though fair value remains an analyst estimate. The company also faces regulatory, project-execution, and financing risks.

Bottom line

Your first $100,000 doesn’t buy retirement. It buys leverage over your own decisions. You can keep compounding it, start using part of the income, or let it take pressure off future contributions.

The first $100,000 is difficult because you’re doing most of the work. After that, your portfolio finally becomes a meaningful employee too.