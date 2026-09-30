Investing During a Trade War? Sure, With These 3 Blue-Chip Stocks

Here’s why these three blue-chip stocks are not just ideal stocks to buy during a trade war; they’re stocks you’ll want to own for years.

Loblaw for Resilient Retail Operations: Loblaw (TSX:L) adapts to rising costs and changing consumer behavior with diverse grocery strategies and expanding discount stores, complemented by pharmacy growth, securing its position as a resilient blue-chip stock.

Fortis for Reliable Utilities and Growth: Fortis (TSX:FTS) offers stability with its regulated utilities and plans to expand infrastructure, targeting 7% annual rate base growth and 4% to 6% dividend growth through 2030, making it a solid choice amid trade tensions.

There’s no question that a trade war creates a tonne of uncertainty for investors, especially when the tariffs keep changing. Even blue-chip stocks can get caught up in the selling when tariffs raise costs or people worry about what might happen next.

However, that doesn’t mean you need to stop investing until trade tensions disappear. With that said, these environments can be an excellent reminder that the best stocks to buy and hold for years are businesses that already generate reliable cash flow and have operations that can continue growing even if the economy slows.

That’s especially true now that Canada’s new counter-tariffs on certain U.S. goods have taken effect. Rather than trying to predict the next announcement, it’s far better to look for companies whose long-term growth doesn’t depend entirely on goods moving across the border.

So, if you’re looking for blue-chip stocks that you can continue to buy during a trade war, here are three of the best to buy and hold for years.

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Two blue-chip stocks to buy through the uncertainty

There’s no question that some of the most defensive stocks you can buy, especially in the current trade war, are high-quality utility stocks. And while there are several top-notch utility stocks to choose from, Fortis (TSX: FTS) is undoubtedly one of the best.

Fortis owns nine regulated utilities serving roughly 3.5 million electricity and natural gas customers across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. That already makes it a dependable business.

However, as defensive and reliable as Fortis is, it’s not just a stock to own because its customers will keep using power. It also has a $28.8 billion plan to build and upgrade its infrastructure between 2026 and 2030.

As those projects enter service, they expand the base of assets on which Fortis can earn regulated returns. Management expects that rate base to grow by roughly 7% annually and is targeting dividend growth of 4% to 6% a year through 2030.

Tariffs could potentially make some equipment more expensive. However, they don’t change the need to maintain and expand electricity and gas networks, which is why Fortis is easily one of the most reliable blue-chip stocks to consider buying today.

Another high-quality Canadian blue-chip stock to consider in the current environment is Waste Connections (TSX: WCN), which collects and disposes of waste for roughly nine million customers across Canada and the United States.

Waste management is an essential service, and much of Waste Connections’s business is local, often in markets where it has exclusive service rights or limited competition.

It also owns landfills and transfer stations, so it can handle more of the waste it collects rather than relying entirely on someone else’s facilities.

That gives Waste Connections several ways to grow, whether by adding customers to routes it already runs, raising prices where its contracts allow, or buying smaller waste businesses that fit into its existing network.

A retailer with plenty of ways to adapt

Finally, in addition to Fortis and Waste Connections, a consumer staples stock like Loblaw (TSX: L) is another high-quality blue-chip stock to consider buying in the current environment.

Loblaw has several ways to respond when costs rise and Canadians become more careful with their spending.

For example, the company has been marking tariff-affected products, helping shoppers find Canadian alternatives, and continuing to add suppliers. It also has its own brands and discount stores, including No Frills and Maxi, so customers looking to spend less can still shop within Loblaw’s network.

And Loblaw is continuing to expand that network. It now expects to open roughly 75 new locations in 2026, with much of its grocery expansion focused on discount stores.

Furthermore, its pharmacies and healthcare services give it another source of long-term growth beyond groceries.

So, while higher import costs could still put pressure on its margins, Loblaw has the size, scale, and supplier relationships to continue adapting as the environment changes, which is why it’s certainly one of the best blue-chip stocks Canadians can buy today.