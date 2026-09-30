Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Investing During a Trade War? Sure, With These 3 Blue-Chip Stocks
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Investing During a Trade War? Sure, With These 3 Blue-Chip Stocks

Here’s why these three blue-chip stocks are not just ideal stocks to buy during a trade war; they’re stocks you’ll want to own for years.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
Key Points
  • Fortis for Reliable Utilities and Growth: Fortis (TSX:FTS) offers stability with its regulated utilities and plans to expand infrastructure, targeting 7% annual rate base growth and 4% to 6% dividend growth through 2030, making it a solid choice amid trade tensions.
  • Waste Connections for Essential Services: Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) provides essential waste management services with limited competition and diverse growth opportunities, ensuring steady cash flow despite uncertain trade environments.
  • Loblaw for Resilient Retail Operations: Loblaw (TSX:L) adapts to rising costs and changing consumer behavior with diverse grocery strategies and expanding discount stores, complemented by pharmacy growth, securing its position as a resilient blue-chip stock.

There’s no question that a trade war creates a tonne of uncertainty for investors, especially when the tariffs keep changing. Even blue-chip stocks can get caught up in the selling when tariffs raise costs or people worry about what might happen next.

However, that doesn’t mean you need to stop investing until trade tensions disappear. With that said, these environments can be an excellent reminder that the best stocks to buy and hold for years are businesses that already generate reliable cash flow and have operations that can continue growing even if the economy slows.

That’s especially true now that Canada’s new counter-tariffs on certain U.S. goods have taken effect. Rather than trying to predict the next announcement, it’s far better to look for companies whose long-term growth doesn’t depend entirely on goods moving across the border.

So, if you’re looking for blue-chip stocks that you can continue to buy during a trade war, here are three of the best to buy and hold for years.

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship

Source: Getty Images

Two blue-chip stocks to buy through the uncertainty

There’s no question that some of the most defensive stocks you can buy, especially in the current trade war, are high-quality utility stocks. And while there are several top-notch utility stocks to choose from, Fortis (TSX: FTS) is undoubtedly one of the best.

Fortis owns nine regulated utilities serving roughly 3.5 million electricity and natural gas customers across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. That already makes it a dependable business.

However, as defensive and reliable as Fortis is, it’s not just a stock to own because its customers will keep using power. It also has a $28.8 billion plan to build and upgrade its infrastructure between 2026 and 2030.

As those projects enter service, they expand the base of assets on which Fortis can earn regulated returns. Management expects that rate base to grow by roughly 7% annually and is targeting dividend growth of 4% to 6% a year through 2030.

Tariffs could potentially make some equipment more expensive. However, they don’t change the need to maintain and expand electricity and gas networks, which is why Fortis is easily one of the most reliable blue-chip stocks to consider buying today.

Another high-quality Canadian blue-chip stock to consider in the current environment is Waste Connections (TSX: WCN), which collects and disposes of waste for roughly nine million customers across Canada and the United States.

Waste management is an essential service, and much of Waste Connections’s business is local, often in markets where it has exclusive service rights or limited competition.

It also owns landfills and transfer stations, so it can handle more of the waste it collects rather than relying entirely on someone else’s facilities.

That gives Waste Connections several ways to grow, whether by adding customers to routes it already runs, raising prices where its contracts allow, or buying smaller waste businesses that fit into its existing network.

A retailer with plenty of ways to adapt

Finally, in addition to Fortis and Waste Connections, a consumer staples stock like Loblaw (TSX: L) is another high-quality blue-chip stock to consider buying in the current environment.

Loblaw has several ways to respond when costs rise and Canadians become more careful with their spending.

For example, the company has been marking tariff-affected products, helping shoppers find Canadian alternatives, and continuing to add suppliers. It also has its own brands and discount stores, including No Frills and Maxi, so customers looking to spend less can still shop within Loblaw’s network.

And Loblaw is continuing to expand that network. It now expects to open roughly 75 new locations in 2026, with much of its grocery expansion focused on discount stores.

Furthermore, its pharmacies and healthcare services give it another source of long-term growth beyond groceries.

So, while higher import costs could still put pressure on its margins, Loblaw has the size, scale, and supplier relationships to continue adapting as the environment changes, which is why it’s certainly one of the best blue-chip stocks Canadians can buy today.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Waste Connections. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

You’ve Already Missed a Year of Dividends: Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Miss Another

| Demetris Afxentiou

You may have missed a year of dividends from one of Canada’s largest banks, but its growing income stream can…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Before You Buy a Dividend Stock for Retirement, Check This Number

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A tempting dividend yield means little if the company doesn't generate enough earnings or cash flow to support it.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Investing

All the Different Brookfield Stocks Explained

| Daniel Da Costa

With several Brookfield stocks trading on the TSX, here’s what Canadian investors should know before deciding which one to buy.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Tech Stocks

I’m Considering Buying More Blackberry Stock Right Now – Here’s my Take

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry stock is posting record results as its QNX segment continues to gain momentum and operating leverage.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock for People Who Are Tired of Worrying About Money

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock offers a 4.3% yield supported by regulated utility operations and a multibillion-dollar growth plan through 2030.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Here Are 5 Canadian Stocks to Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

These five Canadian companies have established businesses with long-term growth opportunities and could form a solid foundation for a patient…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Is Selling its Mexican Pipeline for $560 Million: What Investors Need to Know

| Kay Ng

TC Energy keeps its broader Mexican network, trades about 17% below analyst targets, and yields roughly 4.2%. Notably, the stock…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Discounted TSX Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These Canadian dividend stars might be getting oversold.

Read more »