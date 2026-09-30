Celestica has been a phenomenal stock over the last five years, but future gains depend on the company meeting high earnings forecasts and sustaining demand.

In 5 Years, Celestica Stock Has Gained More Than 4,000%, and Analysts Are Still Bullish

The consensus price target implies about 31% upside over 12 months, but future gains depend on Celestica meeting high earnings forecasts and sustaining demand.

Analysts forecast EPS growth of more than 60% annually from 2025–2028 and a PEG near 0.57, suggesting its valuation may still be reasonable relative to expected growth.

Celestica (TSX:CLS) has surged roughly 4,400% in five years — a $10,000 investment then would be worth about $449,540 — after becoming a major tech and electronics manufacturing partner.

Celestica (TSX: CLS) has delivered one of the most remarkable growth stories in the Canadian stock market over the past five years. The stock has gained approximately 4,400%, meaning a $10,000 investment made five years ago would now be worth roughly $449,540.

For investors looking for the next stage of that growth story, however, the more important question is whether Celestica still has room to run. Based on current analyst expectations and projected earnings growth, there are reasons investors may remain optimistic.

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Celestica’s growth story is far from over

Celestica has evolved into a major technology and electronics manufacturing partner, benefiting from increasing demand for sophisticated infrastructure and technology products. That exposure has helped transform the company from a relatively overlooked Canadian stock into a high-growth name that has attracted considerable investor attention.

The earnings outlook is particularly compelling. Analyst consensus calls for earnings per share (EPS) growth of more than 60% annually from 2025 through 2028. If that pace of earnings expansion materializes, Celestica could continue growing into its valuation even if the stock’s price-to-earnings multiple does not expand further.

That distinction matters. After such an extraordinary rally, investors might reasonably assume Celestica has become prohibitively expensive. Yet its valuation does not necessarily look excessive when considered alongside its expected earnings growth.

The valuation still leaves room for upside

At approximately $519 per share at writing, Celestica trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of roughly 33. On the surface, that is not a cheap multiple. But high-growth companies should not always be judged by their P/E ratios alone.

Celestica’s P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio, which incorporates expected earnings growth into the valuation, is approximately 0.57. A PEG ratio below 1.0 may suggest that a company’s share price is relatively modest compared with its anticipated earnings growth, although such measures depend heavily on the accuracy of growth forecasts.

For Celestica, the combination of strong projected earnings growth and a PEG ratio below one provides an important counterpoint to its seemingly elevated P/E ratio.

What could drive the next leg higher?

The analyst outlook provides another reason for investors to keep Celestica on their watch list. The current consensus price target implies approximately 31% potential upside over the next 12 months.

Of course, analyst targets are estimates rather than guarantees. Celestica’s future performance will depend on its ability to deliver the earnings growth currently expected, maintain strong demand for its products and services, and justify its valuation.

Still, the numbers illustrate why the stock continues to attract attention. A company that has already gained more than 4,000% in five years would normally face enormous expectations. Celestica, however, enters its next chapter with analysts still forecasting substantial earnings growth and additional share-price upside.

The bottom line

Celestica’s extraordinary five-year return may make its past performance difficult to repeat, but its future growth prospects remain significant.

With projected EPS growth exceeding 60% annually, a PEG ratio of about 0.57, and a consensus price target implying roughly 31% upside, the stock remains a notable Canadian growth story.

Investors should nevertheless weigh these opportunities against the risks of paying a premium valuation for a company whose future growth must meet high expectations.