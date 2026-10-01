Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Top TSX Stocks for Beginner Investors
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

3 Top TSX Stocks for Beginner Investors

These top TSX stocks are positioned to navigate economic uncertainty and deliver solid total returns through capital gains and dividends.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
Key Points
  • These TSX stocks are reliable investments for beginners because of their resilient business models, stable cash flows, and strong fundamentals.
  • Hydro One and Dollarama operate a defensive business model and have the potential to deliver solid total returns.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure offers income and capital gains led by ongoing investment in AI and critical infrastructure.

Getting started with equity investing can feel overwhelming, especially with so many stocks to choose from. For beginners, it often makes sense to focus on TSX stocks backed by resilient business models, strong competitive positions, reliable earnings, and solid balance sheets. Businesses with these qualities are better positioned to navigate economic uncertainty and deliver solid total returns through capital gains and higher dividend payments.

If you’re a beginner looking for fundamentally strong top TSX stocks, here are my top three picks.

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare

Source: Getty Images

Top TSX stock #1: Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX: H) is a relatively stable option for beginners who want a mix of income and long-term growth. The company focuses on transmitting and distributing electricity and doesn’t own power-generation assets. That makes its business model less exposed to some of the risks associated with electricity generation.

Another key advantage is that most of Hydro One’s revenue comes from regulated operations. This gives the utility company a steady, predictable stream of cash flow, even when the broader economy is weaker. Thanks to its defensive business model and predictable cash flow, Hydro One has consistently increased its dividend. Moreover, it has delivered decent capital gains.

Since 2016, Hydro One has grown its dividend at a mid- to high-single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Further, Hydro One stock has increased at a CAGR of over 14% in the last five years, generating solid total returns.

Looking ahead, Hydro One’s rate base is likely to expand at a mid-single-digit rate, driving earnings, dividend payments, and share price. The company is also likely to gain from rising electricity demand, investments in modernizing the power grid, its solid balance sheet, and a fully funded capital program.

Top TSX stock #2: Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX: DOL) is another top TSX stock beginners could consider. The discount retailer operates a relatively defensive business, allowing it to maintain demand even during periods of economic uncertainty. Its low, fixed-price offerings, broad product assortment, and growing range of private-label merchandise help attract customers while supporting healthy profit margins.

Dollarama continues to benefit from its value pricing strategy and store expansion. With growing revenue and earnings, Dollarama has consistently increased its dividend since 2011. Alongside solid income, Dollarama’s shareholders have benefited from solid capital gains. Dollarama stock has appreciated about 240% over the past five years, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 27%.

The discount retailer is poised to deliver solid growth ahead. Dollarama continues to add stores, while its international operations create additional growth opportunities. Its focus on value-oriented pricing, relationships with third-party delivery services, and efficient procurement practices strengthen revenue and margins. These factors position it to deliver solid total returns in the years ahead.

Top TSX stock #3: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) is a top TSX stock for beginners to generate solid total returns. It owns and operates essential infrastructure across areas such as utilities, transportation, energy infrastructure, and digital services. Many of these assets benefit from regulated frameworks or long-term contracts, supporting relatively stable cash generation.

Since 2009, Brookfield Infrastructure has delivered double-digit growth in funds from operations (FFO), supported by resilient demand and its diversified asset base. Roughly 85% of FFO is generated from contracted or regulated activities, with much of the business benefiting from inflation-linked or inflation-protected revenue streams.

Its resilient and growing cash flow has enabled it to raise its distribution for 17 straight years. Moreover, the company aims to grow its annual distribution by about 5% to 9% in the years ahead. Brookfield Infrastructure’s target payout ratio of 60% to 70% positions it to return cash while retaining capital to fund growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, the company is well-positioned to benefit from AI infrastructure expansion, which is driving demand for power and digital assets. Moreover, the ongoing investment in energy and transportation augurs well for growth.

Overall, Brookfield offers reliable income and has the potential to deliver solid capital gains led by ongoing infrastructure investments.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $40,000 Into a TFSA Income Machine

| Robin Brown

Want to earn $1,770 of extra dividend income? Here's how to structure a TFSA portfolio for a mix of income,…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Build a Strong Canadian Income Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer investors two different ways to build dependable passive income while still keeping long-term growth…

Read more »

dumpsters sit outside for waste collection and trash removal
Dividend Stocks

Tariffs Are Hitting Canadian Manufacturers: I’d Buy This Essential-Service Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff uncertainty is pressuring Canadian manufacturers, making essential-service businesses an attractive source of portfolio diversification.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Champion Has Raised Its Payout for 52 Straight Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Fortis pairs a 52-year dividend-growth streak with a $28.8 billion capital plan aimed at supporting steady long-term expansion.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000 for a TFSA? This Dividend Stock Could Start Paying You Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $10,000 TFSA investment can already start generating tax-free dividend income without chasing an extreme yield.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Mistake Most Canadians Are Making

| Jitendra Parashar

Your 2026 TFSA dollar limit may be $7,000, but your actual room can be very different.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Still a Buy? Here’s My Verdict

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Down 60% from its peak, BCE stock now offers a 6.1% yield. Is this Canadian telecom giant a dividend trap…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Habits That Work While Saving But Backfire in Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

These two common TFSA habits may become less effective once you enter retirement.

Read more »