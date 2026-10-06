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No Retirement Savings at 40? Here’s What $500 a Month Could Still Build

Starting retirement savings at 40 still leaves decades for a modest monthly investment to compound into a substantial portfolio.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Investing $500 monthly at a hypothetical 7% return could grow to roughly $405,000 by age 65.
  • A TFSA can shelter long-term investment growth, provided investors have enough personal contribution room.
  • Manulife combines a roughly 3.2% dividend with growing earnings and a shrinking legacy-risk portfolio.

Hitting 40 can feel pretty late to look at a retirement account and discover mostly tumbleweeds. Yet there’s a useful number hiding behind the panic: 25 years.

Someone starting at 40 still has a quarter-century before 65. That’s enough time for a fairly ordinary $500 monthly investment to become anything but ordinary. The bigger mistake would be deciding you’re already too late and losing another 5 or 10 years.

woman stares at chocolate layer cake

Source: Getty Images

Start with $500

Investing $500 every month equals $6,000 annually or $150,000 contributed over 25 years. Compound growth can do the rest. Here’s what that could look like assuming contributions are made monthly.

MONTHLY INVESTMENTANNUAL RETURNVALUE AT 65
$5006%$346,497
$5007%$405,036
$5008%$475,513

Those returns aren’t guaranteed, nor do the figures account for fees or inflation. Still, they show why starting now matters considerably more than mourning the missing decade. Waiting until 45 changes the equation dramatically because compound growth loses five of its most valuable years.

The account matters, too. The 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) dollar limit is $7,000, so $500 monthly fits beneath this year’s limit if an investor has sufficient room and makes no other contributions. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally become new room the following calendar year. Canadians should still calculate their personal room rather than assume they have the maximum.

That makes investing inside a TFSA especially useful. Investment gains and withdrawals can remain tax-free. A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can also make sense, particularly for higher-income earners who can benefit from the deduction today. Once the account is ready, though, the money needs somewhere to grow.

An income engine

Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) is one company I’d consider as part of that long-term portfolio. Manulife sells insurance, wealth-management and retirement products across Canada, Asia and the United States. That gives it several earnings engines, with its growing Asian operations providing particularly attractive long-term potential as wealth and insurance demand expand.

Recent results suggest that strategy is working. Second-quarter core earnings rose 12% year over year to $1.9 billion, while core earnings per share climbed 16%. The company also just removed another chunk of old risk from its books. On October 1, Manulife completed a deal transferring biometric risk on $3.2 billion of long-term-care reserves to Munich Re. Its recent reinsurance transactions have now reduced its legacy long-term-care risk by about 24%.

Get paid while you wait

Manulife currently pays $0.49 per share quarterly, or $1.94 annually. At a recent $60.62 share price, that produces a yield of about 3.2%. That dividend can also be reinvested, buying additional shares that can produce their own dividends. It’s one reason Canadian dividend stocks can work particularly well when retirement is still decades away.

The stock trades around 16.4 times trailing earnings. That isn’t dirt cheap after a strong run, so I wouldn’t dump an entire retirement contribution into it at once. Insurance claims can surprise, market declines can hurt wealth-management revenue, and Manulife’s international exposure brings currency and economic risks. A single stock also shouldn’t become someone’s entire retirement strategy simply because they got a late start.

Bottom line

Starting retirement savings at 40 may not be ideal. Yet starting at 45 because 40 felt too late would be considerably worse.

At a 7% hypothetical return, $500 invested monthly from 40 to 65 could grow to roughly $405,000 from just $150,000 of contributions. Add Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS) and potentially higher contributions as income grows, and the retirement picture can change considerably.

Manulife offers one way to put part of that money to work through growing earnings, a rising dividend and a business shedding older risks. The most important investment, however, is the first automatic $500. Give it 25 years, and time can still do an impressive amount of heavy lifting.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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