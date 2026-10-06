I Found the Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 7.3% Every Month

With strong growth prospects in the fragmented automotive dealership market, strategic acquisition opportunities, and a solid financial position, the REIT is well positioned for long-term income growth and portfolio expansion, making it a good fit for a TFSA focused on passive income growth.

Automotive Properties REIT offers a compelling investment opportunity, with strong financial performance, high occupancy rates, and consistent rent collection that support stable cash flows and an attractive forward yield of 7.27%.

Passive income can strengthen financial security during uncertain economic conditions marked by geopolitical tensions, AI-driven job displacement, and persistent inflation. Reliable income streams can help investors supplement their earnings, preserve purchasing power, and build wealth over time. Moreover, reinvesting these regular payouts can accelerate the compounding of returns. Investors can further enhance the tax efficiency of their portfolios by holding eligible income-generating investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), where both capital gains and dividend income can grow tax-free.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine the financial performance, dividend profile, growth prospects, and valuation of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) to assess whether the stock presents an attractive buying opportunity.

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Automotive Properties REIT’s financial performance

Automotive Properties REIT operates 95 income-producing commercial properties comprising approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area across Canada and the United States. The REIT benefits from long-term leases with an established tenant base that includes automotive dealerships, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and service groups. Its near-full occupancy and strong rent collection rates provide a stable foundation for cash flow generation. Contractual rent escalators and CPI-linked adjustments also offer additional avenues for organic growth.

The REIT delivered strong second-quarter results, with revenue increasing 22.8%, driven by acquisitions completed over the past four quarters and annual rent increases. Same-property cash NOI (net operating income) also rose 2.2%, supported by contractual rent escalations. Meanwhile, net income and other comprehensive income surged 61.6% to $18.1 million, primarily reflecting higher NOI, favourable changes in non-cash fair-value adjustments on investment properties, and currency translation gains. Higher interest expenses and unfavourable changes in the non-cash fair value of interest-rate swaps partially offset these gains. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a key measure of a REIT’s cash-generating capacity, increased 18.6% to $14.9 million, underscoring the strength of its underlying operations.

The strong performance also supports Automotive Properties REIT’s attractive income profile. The REIT distributed $11.3 million in dividends during the quarter, while its AFFO payout ratio improved to 78.3% from 80.7% in the year-ago quarter, providing a stronger cushion for its distributions. At quarter-end, its debt-to-gross book value (GBV) ratio stood at a manageable 47.5%, highlighting its relatively sound financial position. With healthy operating performance and improving distribution coverage, Automotive Properties REIT appears well positioned to pursue future growth opportunities. Let’s examine its growth prospects.

Automotive Properties REIT’s growth prospects

The fragmented nature of the automotive dealership and service markets in Canada and the United States presents a significant growth opportunity for Automotive Properties REIT. Rising capital requirements and the need for greater operating efficiency are driving industry consolidation, while smaller dealerships increasingly look to unlock capital tied up in their real estate. Through sale-and-leaseback transactions, these operators can monetize their properties while continuing to operate from the same locations under long-term leases. This trend could provide Automotive Properties REIT with a growing pipeline of acquisition opportunities, allowing it to expand its portfolio of high-quality properties while increasing rental income and cash flows over time.

The REIT also maintains ample financial flexibility to capitalize on these opportunities. At quarter-end, it had $58 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities, $0.7 million in cash, and 11 unencumbered properties valued at approximately $166.7 million. Combined with its solid balance sheet and improving cash flows, this liquidity should provide Automotive Properties REIT with the flexibility to pursue accretive acquisitions while maintaining its monthly distributions. These factors could support sustained portfolio growth and enhance its long-term income-generating potential.

Investors’ takeaway

Following a 2.2% dividend increase in August last year, Automotive Properties REIT raised its monthly distribution by another 2% to $0.07 per share in August. At current levels, the payout represents a forward yield of 7.3%. The REIT also appears reasonably valued, trading at approximately 0.9 times book value and 11 times its next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple.

Given its resilient underlying business, clear growth opportunities, attractive valuation, and high yield, Automotive Properties REIT could be a compelling TFSA addition for investors seeking reliable passive income and potential long-term capital appreciation.