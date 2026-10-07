Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » I’m Betting on MDA Space and Its $4 Billion Backlog
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

I’m Betting on MDA Space and Its $4 Billion Backlog

MDA Space is a long-term growth stock idea that appears to trade at a decent margin of safety today, but investors should be ready for a rollercoaster ride.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
Key Points
  • Roughly $4 billion backlog plus strong execution: Q2 revenue rose about 34% YoY to $498.6M and adjusted EBITDA climbedroughly 26% to $96.3M (19.3% margin).
  • Positioned as strategic infrastructure across satellites, robotics, and space-grade semiconductors with a reported $40B opportunity pipeline and growth via acquisitions (SatixFy, Blue Canyon, CLS).
  • Key risks: complex, capital‑intensive programs and 2026 guidance of $1.8-1.9B revenue with neutral-to-negative free cash flow; best for long‑term (5+ year), risk-tolerant investors despite a roughly 35% discount to analyst targets.

For Canadian investors looking for a homegrown growth story with genuine global ambitions, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore with the stock climbing about 269% over the last three years and 21% over the last 12 months, albeit it has been a rollercoaster ride.

I’d bet on the company because its roughly $4 billion backlog isn’t merely an impressive headline — it represents contracted demand that gives MDA Space clear visibility while the global space economy enters what could be a transformational decade.

people ride a downhill dip on a roller coaster

Source: Getty Images

A backlog investors can believe in

The most compelling part of the MDA Space story is that this backlog is backed by real execution. At the end of June, MDA’s backlog stood at approximately $4 billion, down from $4.6 billion at the end of June of 2025, as the company converted portions of the backlog into revenues by completing orders across major commercial and government contracts. 

Meanwhile, second-quarter (Q2) revenue reached $498.6 million, up about 34% year over year, driven by higher volumes across all business areas, while adjusted EBITDA, a cash flow proxy, climbed about 26% to $96.3 million. 

A large backlog without profitable execution would concern me, but that’s not the case. MDA Space is demonstrating the opposite: it is turning contracted work into rapidly growing sales while maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.3% (versus 20.4% in Q2 2025).

The year-to-date results reinforce the argument. Revenue surged 33% to $962.7 million, adjusted EBITDA rose 29% to $186.9 million, and adjusted net income jumped 21% to $102.5 million. Ultimately, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 12% to $0.74. Those are the kinds of growth rates that can fundamentally change how the market values a company.

Space is becoming strategic infrastructure

I’m also betting on MDA Space because the opportunity extends well beyond satellites and robotics. Governments increasingly view space as strategic infrastructure, supporting communications, defence, surveillance, navigation, and sovereign capabilities.

MDA Space is positioned across several of these markets. Its satellite systems business is benefiting from major constellation programs, while its robotics and space operations expertise gives it a differentiated position built over decades. 

The company has been investing in technologies such as MDA AURORA, MDA SKYMAKER and MDA CHORUS, while its acquisition of SatixFy, completed in July 2025, added space-grade semiconductor technology to its capabilities. 

Management reported a $40 billion opportunity pipeline at the end of 2025, including $10 billion involving government customers that had already down-selected MDA Space or follow-on opportunities with existing customers. That doesn’t mean $40 billion will become revenue, but it illustrates the scale of potential demand. 

MDA recently announced agreements to acquire Blue Canyon Technologies and CLS, which should further expand its global reach and increase its total addressable market. Both are profitable, cash-generating businesses that highly complement MDA Space. The acquisitions are expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027.

What are the risks?

There are, of course, risks in every investment. For MDA, space programs are complex, capital-intensive, and subject to delays. MDA Space’s 2026 outlook calls for $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion of revenue and $330 million to $370 million of adjusted EBITDA, but free cash flow is expected to be neutral to negative as the company invests heavily in capacity. 

This makes disciplined execution crucial. The company finished Q2 with $153 million of net cash and $1.1 billion of total liquidity, giving it some financial flexibility. 

The bottom line

My MDA Space thesis is straightforward: a roughly $4 billion backlog, growing revenue, solid profitability, expanding production capacity and exposure to the long-term growth of space create an interesting Canadian growth story. 

I wouldn’t treat MDA as a risk-free investment, and investors should watch how its adjusted EBITDA margin changes, but the fact that it trades at a roughly 35% discount to the analyst consensus price target provides some margin of safety. For investors willing to accept risk and volatility and who have an investment horizon of at least five years, I believe MDA Space deserves a place on the Canadian growth-stock shortlist.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Higher Bond Yields Are Back: Check This Number Before Buying Any Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A higher dividend yield means less when government bonds are suddenly paying nearly 4%.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

Quebec Just Elected a PQ Minority: This Canadian Stock Doesn’t Need a Political Winner

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Couche-Tard’s international business gives investors a Quebec stock that doesn’t require correctly predicting the provincial election.

Read more »

man with shovel stands by a hole
Dividend Stocks

Forget GICs: This 5.8% Dividend Stock Pays You Monthly

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) stands out as a terrific income play for investors looking for better than GICs.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

How the FHSA Works, in Plain English

| Andrew Button

You can hold money market funds like the BMO Money Market Fund (TSX:ZMMK) in an FHSA.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

Why I Can’t Stop Thinking About SmartCentres REIT and Its 7.1% Dividend

| Brian Paradza, CFA

SmartCentres REIT stands out for its 7.1% yield, and a 25% discount to fair value. Discover why this high-yielding Canadian…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

Canada’s Jobs Report Lands Friday: This Bank Stock Could Move First

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Friday’s jobs report could shake CIBC shares, but borrower stress matters more than one headline number.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $330 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two quality monthly-paying dividend stocks can generate over $330 of passive income every month.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

1 Underrated Canadian Energy Stock I’m Buying for Late 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

With oil prices dominating headlines, here's why one underrated Canadian energy stock could be worth a closer look heading into…

Read more »