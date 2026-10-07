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Canada’s Jobs Report Lands Friday: This Bank Stock Could Move First

Friday’s jobs report could shake CIBC shares, but borrower stress matters more than one headline number.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Employment affects both loan demand and credit losses.
  • CIBC’s adjusted EPS rose 26%, though impaired-loan provisions deserve attention.
  • Buy for several years of earnings, not one morning’s employment reaction.

A bank stock can react to Friday’s jobs report long before a single borrower actually misses a payment. Markets are helpful that way. They like to panic about tomorrow’s problem today.

Statistics Canada releases September’s Labour Force Survey on October 9. August employment fell by 42,000 while unemployment held at 6.4%, putting household finances squarely back under the microscope. For investors, though, the unemployment headline is only the beginning.

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.

Source: Getty Images

Read past the headline

Employment matters to banks in two ways. A strong labour market supports borrowing, spending and loan repayment. Yet it can also keep inflation firmer and reduce the case for lower interest rates.

Weak employment can produce the opposite cocktail. Rate-cut expectations may rise just as more customers struggle to pay their debts. That’s why a softer jobs report isn’t automatically good news for Canadian bank stocks.

I’d watch full-time employment, hours worked, wages and labour-force participation alongside the headline unemployment rate. Those details can tell investors whether households are actually weakening or the monthly number simply looks ugly. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM) has particularly good reason to care.

Watch the borrower

CIBC operates Canadian personal and business banking, wealth management, commercial banking and capital markets. Its large domestic mortgage and consumer-lending businesses make employment particularly relevant. A customer with a paycheque can keep paying the mortgage. Lose enough paycheques across the economy, and provisions for bad loans can start climbing.

For now, CIBC enters Friday from a position of strength. Third-quarter adjusted earnings reached $2.73 per share, up 26% year over year. That’s an impressive increase. Yet I’d spend at least as much time on the credit line underneath it.

Total provisions for credit losses were $564 million. CIBC reported higher provisions on impaired loans in several Canadian businesses, partly offset by favourable movements elsewhere. In other words, the total can look steady while some borrowers underneath it get wobblier.

Don’t buy one jobs report

CIBC pays $1.07 quarterly, or $4.28 annually. At a recent $156.97, that’s a yield of about 2.7%. That yield alone doesn’t make the stock cheap. At today’s price, investors need earnings to keep growing and credit losses to remain manageable.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CM$156.9763$4.28$269.64Quarterly$9,889.11

The dividend can still make CIBC useful among Canadian dividend stocks, but I wouldn’t buy it because I think I can predict Friday’s market reaction.

A weak report could send the shares lower. It could also lift them if investors immediately price in easier monetary policy. Markets occasionally enjoy ruining a perfectly good prediction.

Bottom line

Friday’s employment report can change expectations around rates, borrowing and credit losses in a matter of minutes. I’d use any sharp reaction to reassess CIBC rather than trade the headline. The bank’s 26% adjusted EPS growth provides a healthy starting point, but the next several quarters of provisions will tell investors far more than one Friday morning.

If employment weakness creates a better valuation while CIBC’s credit performance remains sound, that’s when the jobs report could become a genuinely useful buying opportunity.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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