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A Weak Jobs Report Could Change Your GIC Decision: Here’s What I’d Do

A weak jobs report could change GIC rates, but the date you need the money matters far more.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A quarter-point GIC difference is only $25 on $10,000 over one year.
  • Stocks carry much greater capital risk but also more long-term growth potential.
  • Power’s roughly 20% discount to its dated NAV gives investors a valuation question worth watching.

Renewing a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) is one of those financial decisions that can feel virtuous simply because it’s boring. Therefore, it feels safe, right? Well, not exactly.

A jobs report arrives, rate expectations jump around, and suddenly everyone wants to become a one-week bond strategist.

Canada’s next employment report arrives October 9. A weak result could increase expectations for lower interest rates, potentially putting future GIC rates under pressure.

I still wouldn’t make the decision based on one morning’s data. I’d make it based on when I need the money.

workers walk through an office building

Source: Getty Images

Give the cash a deadline

A GIC provides a contracted rate in exchange for accepting its terms. A non-redeemable GIC can lock up your money until maturity. That makes a slightly higher rate considerably less impressive if you need the cash nine months early.

There’s also reinvestment risk. A one-year GIC can pay well today, then mature into a much lower-rate environment. Suppose $10,000 earns 4% instead of 3.75% for one year. Here’s what that might look like.

ILLUSTRATIVE GIC RATEONE-YEAR INTEREST
4.00%$400
3.75%$375
Difference$25

That’s the useful perspective. A quarter-point rate difference equals $25. A 10% decline in a $10,000 stock equals $1,000 before dividends. Those are very different risks.

Separate short-term from long-term

Money needed soon belongs in an investment designed to be there when the bill arrives. For money I can leave invested through a correction, I’d look beyond deposits and consider Canadian dividend stocks as one part of a diversified portfolio.

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) offers one example. Power owns major interests in Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial, giving it exposure to insurance, retirement savings and wealth management.

Those businesses can grow through client assets and long-term retirement demand without requiring Friday’s jobs report to deliver a particular result.

Check the discount

Power reported an adjusted net asset value of $112.94 per share at June 30. At a recent $89.95, the stock trades about 20% below that dated figure. The net asset value isn’t a guaranteed sale price. The underlying holdings fluctuate, and conglomerates can trade at discounts for years.

Still, it gives investors something concrete to compare with the market price. Power also pays $0.67 quarterly, or $2.67 annually. Here’s what a $10,000 investment could bring in at today’s prices.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
POW$89.95111$2.67$296.37Quarterly$9,984.45

That’s roughly a 3% yield, so it’s not a GIC replacement. The share price can also fall considerably more than $25. Holding either investment inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter eligible income, provided contribution room is available. The account doesn’t make their risk identical.

Bottom line

If I need the $10,000 next year, I’d choose the GIC term around that deadline and stop trying to win Friday’s jobs report. If the money is genuinely long term, I’d give at least part of it more room to grow.

Power’s dividend, underlying financial businesses and asset-value discount offer that possibility. The better return may come from matching each dollar to the right timeline, not correctly guessing which way GIC rates move next week.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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