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REIT Investing: I’m holding SmartCentres for its 98.1% Occupancy

SmartCentres’ fundamentals remain solid. Besides high occupancy, rental growth and a high-quality tenant base are positives.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • SmartCentres REIT reported a strong 98.1% occupancy rate in Q2 2026, reflecting robust tenant demand and solid leasing activity.
  • The REIT renewed 86% of leases expiring in 2026, securing rent increases of 12% excluding anchor tenants.
  • High occupancy, a resilient retail portfolio, mixed-use development opportunities, and 88% fixed-rate debt support SmartCentres’ rental growth and distribution sustainability.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) attract income-seeking investors because they distribute a large portion of their income and often offer appealing yields. One important metric to consider when evaluating a REIT is its occupancy rate. Higher occupancy supports more consistent rental income, helping the trust maintain its distributions and growth.

By this measure, SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) stands out, with an impressive occupancy rate of 98.1%. This high rate reflects the strength of its real estate portfolio and ability to attract and retain tenants.

However, occupancy alone does not tell the whole story. SmartCentres’ fundamentals also remain solid, supported by rental growth, a high-quality tenant base, resilience in a higher-interest-rate environment, and sustainable distributions.

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust

Source: Getty Images

A look at SmartCentres’ recent quarterly performance

SmartCentres REIT’s latest quarterly results show why it remains a top bet among REITs. Its portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties provides a steady base of rental income. At the same time, strong occupancy and rising rents create opportunities to grow net operating income (NOI) and funds from operations (FFO). These are key drivers of the REIT’s ability to sustain its monthly distributions.

One of SmartCentres’ biggest strengths is its properties’ locations in high-traffic markets. These locations help attract tenants, maintain high occupancy, and give the REIT more leverage to increase rents as leases come up for renewal. Moreover, its reliable tenant base supports more predictable cash flow, even when economic conditions become challenging.

Q2 2026 numbers were encouraging. SmartCentres reported an in-place and committed occupancy rate of 98.1% as of June 30, up 0.5% from the previous quarter. This points to continued tenant demand and effective leasing across its portfolio.

Rental growth was another highlight. The REIT renewed approximately 86% of leases expiring in 2026, securing rent increases of 12% excluding anchor tenants and 6.6% including them. These positive leasing spreads reflect the solid demand for its portfolio and support future growth. Cash collection also remained strong at 99%, reflecting its high-quality tenant base.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres REIT is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and return significant cash through distributions. Moreover, SmartCentres offers a high yield of 7%.

SmartCentres REIT’s outlook remains solid

SmartCentres REIT’s outlook remains strong, driven by strong leasing activity and high occupancy. Its properties witness high traffic. Higher customer traffic across its properties is likely to benefit tenants by boosting sales and creating opportunities to increase rents when leases are renewed. Over time, stronger leasing conditions will contribute to growth in same-property net operating income.

The trust’s consistently high occupancy and resilient retail portfolio provide a stable foundation for rental income. Beyond its core retail business, mixed-use developments support future growth.

SmartCentres is also focused on improving the performance of its existing properties by attracting quality tenants, refining its tenant mix, and expanding retail offerings. These initiatives could strengthen its cash flows and support distributions. Its substantial underdeveloped land holdings provide additional opportunities to unlock value over the longer term.

Another positive factor is its debt structure. With approximately 88% of its debt carrying fixed interest rates, SmartCentres has some protection against rising borrowing costs, reducing its near-term exposure to interest rate fluctuations.

Overall, SmartCentres’ stable retail portfolio, mixed-use development pipeline, high occupancy, and fixed-rate debt structure position it well to deliver solid growth. These strengths explain why to bet on SmartCentres REIT.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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