A 4.9% Dividend Stock I Plan to Hold Long Term: What $5,000 Would Collect

This is a solid utility stock to consider on dips for a long-term portfolio with a focus on growing income.

Rising interest rates pose valuation risk and could create volatility, so investors might build a position gradually even as analyst consensus implies roughly 18% upside.

About 85% of FFO is regulated or long‑term contracted; FFO rose 9.8% in H1 2026 with a 65% payout ratio, supporting steady distribution growth and a management target of 5–9% raises annually.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) yields 4.9% and trades about 14% below its 52‑week high, presenting a potential entry point for long‑term income investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN) offers income investors an attractive combination of a 4.9% distribution yield, growing cash flow, and long-term infrastructure demand. With its units down roughly 14% from their 52-week highs, the partnership could offer an appealing entry point for patient Canadian investors. However, rising interest rates remain a risk that could create more buying opportunities.

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Why I’m willing to hold through market volatility

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners trades at $52.89 per unit at the time of writing. Higher interest rates could make bonds and other fixed-income investments more competitive, putting pressure on dividend-paying stocks. If borrowing costs rise and investors’ negative sentiment increases, BIP.UN could experience further valuation compression.

Still, I believe long-term investors should look beyond short-term price movements and focus on the underlying business. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a track record of growing its funds from operations (FFO) and distributions. Over the past decade, it increased its distribution per unit by approximately 7% annually while maintaining a sustainable FFO payout ratio.

Its latest results also support the investment case. For the first half of 2026, FFO per unit increased 9.8% year over year to US$1.79. Its utility and transport infrastructure segments delivered resilient results, while midstream and data infrastructure recorded FFO growth of 14% and 41%, respectively. The payout ratio stood at 65%, comfortably within management’s target range of 60% to 70%.

Reliable cash flow and growing distributions

What makes BIP.UN particularly attractive is the quality of its cash flow. Approximately 85% of its FFO comes from regulated or long-term contracted revenues, helping reduce exposure to economic fluctuations.

The utility also targets organic growth of 6% to 9% annually. This includes inflation-linked price increases, higher infrastructure volumes as economies expand, and reinvestment of cash flow into existing operations. Together, these drivers could support continued FFO growth and provide room for distribution increases.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners targets long-term annual returns on invested capital of 12–15% or more. Although this is not a guaranteed return for shareholders, sustained cash flow growth, rising distributions, and a reasonable purchase price could create an attractive total-return opportunity.

The utility stock increased its distribution by 5.8% in January. Given its recent FFO growth, further increases appear plausible with management targeting a raise of 5–9% annually, although the actual pace will depend on operating performance, financing costs, and management decisions.

What $5,000 could generate in annual income

At $52.89 per unit, a $5,000 investment would purchase approximately 94.53 units, before transaction costs. At a 4.9% yield, that investment would generate about $244 in annual distributions.

Assuming distributions grow by a conservative 5% annually, the income could increase as follows:

Year 1: $243.88 (based on a roughly 4.9% yield today)

$243.88 (based on a roughly 4.9% yield today) Year 2: $256.07

$256.07 Year 3: $268.88

By the third year, the annual income would be approximately 10% higher than in the first year, lifting the yield on the original investment to roughly 5.4%. These projections assume no reinvestment of distributions.

The bottom line

I see Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as a potential long-term income holding for a diversified Canadian portfolio. Its contracted cash flows, growing FFO, and distribution-growth potential make the 4.9% yield worth considering, despite interest-rate risks. With the analyst consensus price target suggesting roughly 18% upside, investors might consider building a position gradually rather than buying a full position all at once.