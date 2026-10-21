This TSX Royalty Stock Pays Its Monthly Dividend Today: The Payout Math Behind It

Your bills have perfected the monthly schedule. Your investments may still prefer showing up every three months and hoping you’ll organize the rest. A monthly dividend can make that mismatch easier to manage, provided the business can keep paying it.

Yet buying today won’t collect today’s dividend. If a record date has already passed, a dividend payment isn’t an extra return magically added to an unchanged share price. The business has to replenish the cash it distributes. That gives you enough time to see if that dividend is worth it for this royalty stock.

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A cheque from other people’s wells

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) owns interests that entitle it to payments from oil and gas production in Canada and the United States. Other operators do the drilling. Freehold receives its contractual share, generally without directly funding the associated drilling and operating costs. That can leave more cash available for dividends than a production company with a large capital budget.

The trade-off is dependence on someone else’s activity. If operators slow spending or commodity prices fall, royalty income can weaken. A monthly schedule doesn’t turn oil into a utility bill.

At a recent share price of $17.21, a $10,000 budget buys 581 whole shares. That holding produces $52.29 monthly if the dividend stays unchanged, with $0.99 left before trading costs. The annualized yield is approximately 6.3%.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FRU $17.21 581 $1.08 $627.48 Monthly $9,999.01

It won’t pay the mortgage, certainly. That said, it could cover one recurring expense, giving the investment a job you can actually picture. For investors building monthly dividend income, the next question is whether that attractive yield comes with enough cash behind it.

Useful if it lasts

Freehold generated $77.8 million of funds from operations in the second quarter. It paid $44 million in dividends, producing a payout ratio of 57%.

Funds from operations (FFO) is the company’s measure of cash generated by the business before certain working-capital changes. Here, it shows the dividend used a little more than half of the cash measure, leaving capacity for debt reduction and acquisitions.

That cushion is encouraging because commodity income moves. A payment consuming nearly everything in a strong quarter would leave little protection when prices soften.

The company also reported stronger operator drilling activity and expects new wells to support production into late 2026 and early 2027. That is the growth link shareholders need, because today’s dividend depends on production that continues tomorrow.

Keep oil in the picture

The main risk is a weaker combination of commodity prices and drilling. Freehold can avoid paying to drill a well while still suffering when nobody wants to drill it.

I’d consider the shares for a diversified income portfolio, with the current payout coverage supporting the purchase. I wouldn’t ask one royalty company to cover all essential retirement expenses.

Holding shares inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter eligible income if you have room. Unused room carries forward, and withdrawn amounts generally return as room the following calendar year.

Reinvesting payments can gradually increase the share count. Taking them as cash can help fund spending. The better choice depends on whether the income is needed today.

Bottom line

Freehold’s next cheque is more interesting than today’s payment date. A covered payout and productive royalty lands give the business a chance to keep funding that monthly habit, with commodity prices setting the limits.