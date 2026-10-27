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Boosting Your Income is Only Half the Battle: What You Do Next Matters More

As you increase your income, also increase the amount you invest for the long term.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Earning more is only half the battle — without a plan, lifestyle creep can absorb raises and leave you no closer to financial independence.
  • Direct raises into regular investments (e.g. build a diversified stock portfolio in TFSA/RRSP) and reinvest dividends to harness compounding — for example, $10,000 in Royal Bank (TSX:RY) held with dividend reinvestment could grow materially over a decade.
  • Make consistency your edge: contribute regularly, boost savings as income rises, keep an emergency fund, and pay off expensive debt so you can stay invested long term.

Earning more money is a worthy goal, but building lasting wealth requires something more: a plan for putting that extra income to work. Whether you receive a raise, earn a bonus, or develop a side business, the decisions you make with your additional cash can shape your financial future.

For Canadian investors, long-term investing offers a practical way to turn today’s hard-earned dollars into tomorrow’s financial security. The key is to look beyond immediate gratification and focus on ownership, compounding, and consistency.

dividends grow over time

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Turn higher income into lasting wealth

When your income increases, it is tempting to upgrade your lifestyle. A nicer vehicle, more expensive vacations, and frequent restaurant visits can quickly absorb every additional dollar. Although enjoying your money is nice, allowing spending to rise alongside income can leave you no closer to financial independence.

Instead, consider directing a portion of every raise toward investments. Even modest, regular contributions can accumulate into a substantial portfolio over time. The earlier you start, the longer your money can grow.

Canadian investors have several options, including tax-advantaged accounts such as Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) and Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs). Choosing the right account depends on your goals, contribution room, and tax situation.

The objective is simple: make investing a regular expense rather than something you do only when money happens to be left over.

A Canadian stock example: Royal Bank of Canada

Consider Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY), one of the country’s leading financial institutions. Its diversified banking operations and established dividend-paying history make it a useful example of how long-term investing can work. Of course, a strong reputation does not guarantee future returns, and no stock is risk-free. Investors should still look to buying at good valuations, for example, which is often during market corrections.

Imagine investing $10,000 in Royal Bank shares and holding them for 10 years. Rather than spending the dividends, you reinvest each payment to purchase additional shares. Those additional shares can generate dividends of their own, creating a compounding effect. In the case of RBC, the $10,000 would have transformed into about $34,000.

The lesson is powerful. Investment returns can come from both rising share prices and dividends, while reinvestment allows earnings to help generate future earnings. Over decades, that combination can make a meaningful difference.

However, the investment would have spiraled downward if the underlying company was a bad investment, such as delivering lower earnings over time, leading to a lower-priced stock. Therefore, investors should examine a company’s valuation, financial strength, earnings outlook, and dividend sustainability before buying. 

Diversifying across industries and investments can help reduce company- and sector-specific risk.

Make consistency your competitive advantage

Successful long-term investing rarely requires perfect timing. Instead, it rewards patience, disciplined contributions, and sensible decisions repeated over many years.

Suppose you invest an additional $300 each month after receiving a pay increase. Those contributions total $3,600 annually, before any investment growth. 

Increase your contributions as your income rises, reinvest distributions when appropriate, and review your portfolio periodically rather than reacting to every market headline.

Keep an emergency fund, pay off expensive debt, and avoid investing money you will soon need. These habits help you stay invested when markets become unpredictable.

Foolish investor takeaway

Boosting your income creates opportunity, but investing that additional money is what can turn opportunity into long-term wealth. By controlling spending of what you want (not need), investing consistently, reinvesting dividends, and diversifying thoughtfully, Canadian investors can put compounding to work. 

You cannot control market returns, but you can control your habits. Start with what you can afford, stay disciplined, and give your investments time to grow.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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