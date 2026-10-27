Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Under 40 and Starting to Invest? Here’s Your Account Game Plan
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Under 40 and Starting to Invest? Here’s Your Account Game Plan

Starting to invest before 40? Learn how to prioritize emergency savings, employer matching contributions, TFSAs and RRSPs.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
Published
Key Points
  • Build an emergency fund covering at least six months of essential expenses, with a full year as a longer-term goal.
  • Prioritize capturing your employer's full retirement contribution match before making additional discretionary investments.
  • Choose between the TFSA and RRSP based on your investment timeline, and current versus future tax situation.

If you’re under 40 and only starting to invest now, there are plenty of reasons why you might have waited. Maybe you’ve been focused on paying down a mortgage, raising children, finishing graduate school, or getting established in your career.

Life can also throw unexpected challenges your way, whether that’s caring for an ill family member, navigating a divorce, or dealing with a prolonged period of unemployment.

Whatever the reason, I don’t think you should feel discouraged about starting later than you originally planned. You still have decades of potential compounding ahead of you, along with several useful financial tools available to Canadians.

And while choosing the right stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) matters, I think the accounts you use and the order in which you fund them can be just as important. Here’s how I’d approach it.

woman stares at chocolate layer cake

Source: Getty Images

Start with an emergency fund

Before investing aggressively, I’d make sure you have a proper emergency fund. The conventional recommendation is six months of essential living expenses, but I prefer at least a full year, especially if you have dependants, a mortgage, or uncertain employment. For someone spending $3,000 monthly on necessities, that means targeting $18,000 initially and eventually working toward $36,000.

Keep this money somewhere liquid and relatively safe, such as a high-interest savings account. I wouldn’t put it into stocks, since a market downturn could coincide with the exact moment you need the money. You don’t necessarily need to finish building a 12-month reserve before investing anything. But establishing a meaningful cash buffer should be an early priority.

Capture your employer’s contribution match

Next, I’d check whether your employer offers a retirement savings matching program. Some employers match contributions to a group Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) or a defined contribution pension plan, up to a specified percentage of your salary.

For example, suppose your employer matches contributions dollar for dollar up to 4% of your $80,000 annual salary. Contributing $3,200 yourself would unlock another $3,200 from your employer, effectively doubling the amount going into your retirement savings.

That’s an unusually attractive benefit, and I’d generally prioritize capturing the full available match before making additional discretionary investments elsewhere. Just review the plan’s fees, vesting rules, and withdrawal restrictions beforehand.

Choose between the RRSP, FHSA, and TFSA

Once you’ve established an emergency reserve and captured your employer match, the next decision is where to direct additional savings. For Canadians under 40, I’d focus on two registered accounts.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is arguably the most flexible. Contributions aren’t tax-deductible, but investment growth and qualifying withdrawals are tax-free. That makes it useful for retirement, medium-term goals, or other expenses where you might eventually need access to your money.

The RRSP works differently. Contributions are generally deductible against taxable income, investments grow tax-deferred, and withdrawals are taxable. I tend to favour RRSP contributions when you’re in a relatively high tax bracket today and expect to withdraw the money at a lower tax rate in retirement.

Regardless of the account, for someone around 40 investing primarily for retirement, I think an all-in-one asset allocation ETF like the Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX: VGRO) is a reasonable starting point.

It holds approximately 80% stocks and 20% bonds, providing diversified growth potential with some fixed-income exposure to help moderate volatility. It is also affordable at a 0.22% expense ratio. Of course, your mileage may vary. The appropriate allocation depends on your risk tolerance, financial stability, and when you’ll need the money.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Stocks for Beginners

Can You Still Catch Up on Retirement at 55? Here’s What’s Possible

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting at 55 still leaves room for meaningful progress, with regular contributions and a realistic retirement date improving the numbers.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Stocks for Beginners

Buying Your First Canadian Stock: A Step-by-Step Walk Through

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

This step-by-step guide will help you focus on companies with proven track records of solid financial and operational performance over…

Read more »

person with spyglass looks at ocean horizon
Energy Stocks

A 10-Year Look at Building Dividend Income From Monthly Contributions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ten years of $500 monthly contributions can build meaningful dividend income, with Emera illustrating the role of yield and gradual…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

Boosting Your Income is Only Half the Battle: What You Do Next Matters More

| Kay Ng

As you increase your income, also increase the amount you invest for the long term.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

OpenText Already Has the Customers: AI Gives it More to Sell Them

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText’s existing relationships give its expanding AI offering a ready audience of potential buyers.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Stocks for Beginners

The 2-ETF Portfolio I’d Buy Today: Which Ones and How Much to Invest

| Demetris Afxentiou

The 2-ETF portfolio I'd buy pairs VCN with XAW. See how I'd split the money, build global stock exposure and…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investing for Canadian Beginners: How It Works

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Learn how dividend investing works in Canada, including yield calculations, payout sustainability, dividend taxes, and using ETFs like VDY.

Read more »

bank of canada governor tiff macklem
Dividend Stocks

The BoC Could Hike Rates Wednesday, and This REIT Paying 4.2% Could Be a Strong Choice

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite's monthly income looks more appealing when you see how much rent supports the payment.

Read more »