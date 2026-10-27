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A 10-Year Look at Building Dividend Income From Monthly Contributions

Ten years of $500 monthly contributions can build meaningful dividend income, with Emera illustrating the role of yield and gradual payment growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Key Points
  • At an assumed 6% total return, $500 monthly grows to about $81,237 in ten years.
  • Emera’s quarterly payments yield about 4.49% at $65.20.
  • New savings and reinvestment can matter more than dividend increases alone.

Dividend income usually starts smaller than people expect. A modest monthly contribution won’t replace a paycheque immediately, but 10 years of deposits and reinvestment can make the payment worth noticing.

The useful question is what grows the income: new savings, company dividend increases, and additional shares bought with reinvested payments all play their part. Those are different sources of progress, and a realistic example should keep them separate. So, let’s provide one for today’s investor.

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Source: Getty Images

What regular savings can build

Suppose you invest $500 at each month’s end for 10 years. At an assumed 6% annual total return after investment costs, using the equivalent monthly rate, the portfolio reaches about $81,237. You contributed $60,000, and growth supplied about $21,237.

For comparison, at 4% the ending balance is about $73,348. At 8%, it is about $90,062. The savings habit is fixed, while the investment result varies. At an illustrative 4.5% portfolio yield in year 10, the middle balance would generate about $3,656 annually, or $305 as a monthly average. So let’s look at a stock that could possibly get you there.

EMA

Emera (TSX: EMA) owns regulated electricity and gas utilities, with its largest operations in Florida and additional operations in Atlantic Canada and the Caribbean. Customers need those services through different economic conditions. Regulation provides a framework for recovering costs and earning returns on approved infrastructure. It doesn’t make construction free. Emera still needs financing, reasonable regulatory decisions, and effective project delivery.

Its declared quarterly dividend of $0.73 annualizes to $2.93. At a recent price of $65.20, that yielded about 4.5%. A $10,000 budget bought 153 shares for $9,975.60, producing $448.29 annually at an unchanged payment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EMA$65.20153$2.93$448.29Quarterly$9,975.60

That’s $37.36 as a monthly average, although the actual dividend arrives quarterly. Paying bills monthly doesn’t require every company in the portfolio to pay monthly; a cash balance can smooth the schedule. Learning dividend investing means keeping payment timing separate from the strength of the business funding it.

Considerations

Emera targets 1% to 2% dividend growth and average adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 5% to 7% through 2030. The difference indicates that infrastructure investment and financial flexibility remain priorities alongside the payment. At the current annualized dividend, 10 years of hypothetical 2% annual increases would raise the payment per share from $2.93 to about $3.57. That’s roughly 22% more, before any extra shares purchased with new deposits or reinvestment.

In the $500 monthly example, ongoing contributions supply most of the initial capital. Reinvestment adds ownership, while company growth improves the payment on each share. Meanwhile, Emera’s market-data trades at about 18 times earnings at writing. That supports a reasonable income entry rather than an obvious bargain.

A diversified Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter eligible Canadian investment income and gains. Spreading contributions across sectors makes the 10-year plan less dependent on one utility’s construction and financing schedule. The 10-year balance can also provide choices. Some income can be taken in cash while other payments remain invested. That flexibility makes a growing portfolio useful before it replaces a full paycheque, particularly when the investor wants to reduce working hours gradually rather than retire all at once.

Bottom line

At the middle assumption, $500 monthly grows into roughly $81,000 over a decade, potentially supporting around $305 monthly at a future 4.5% yield. Emera offers a practical income component today. The stronger plan combines regular deposits, reinvestment, and several sound businesses, with returns treated as uncertain and the saving habit kept consistent.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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