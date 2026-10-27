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Can You Still Catch Up on Retirement at 55? Here’s What’s Possible

Starting at 55 still leaves room for meaningful progress, with regular contributions and a realistic retirement date improving the numbers.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • At an assumed 5% return, $100,000 plus $1,000 monthly reaches about $317,253 over ten years.
  • Two additional working years raise the illustrative balance to about $374,930.
  • Scotiabank offers income, but a catch-up plan should not depend on one bank.

Turning 55 can make retirement feel close enough to count in years instead of decades. That doesn’t mean you’ve run out of options. It means the plan needs to use the time remaining carefully.

The useful choices are affordable savings, a realistic retirement date, and investments that don’t require a lucky market run. Borrowing heavily or chasing the highest yield can make a shortfall worse just when there is less time to recover.

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future

Source: Getty Images

Ten years still matters

Suppose you have $100,000 invested at 55 and add $1,000 at the end of each month until 65. At an assumed 5% annual return after investment costs, using the equivalent monthly rate, the account reaches about $317,253.

That includes $120,000 in new contributions. The money you already own grows to about $162,889, and the monthly deposits grow to about $154,363. Continue the same plan until 67, and the balance reaches approximately $374,930. The extra two years add roughly $57,677 under the assumptions. They also reduce the period your savings must cover, although work, health, and family circumstances may limit that option.

At a 4% initial withdrawal assumption, $317,253 provides about $12,690 annually before tax. That’s roughly $1,057 a month, alongside whatever pensions you’re entitled to. It won’t fund every lifestyle, but it is meaningful progress.

BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) offers dividend income and a business working to improve its returns. Its strategy increasingly emphasizes stronger Canadian customer relationships and a more focused North American footprint. In its fiscal third quarter, the bank reported an adjusted return on equity of 14.2%, up from 12.4% a year earlier. That measures profit relative to shareholders’ equity. The improvement suggests that the turnaround is reaching earnings, rather than remaining only a strategic promise.

Its declared quarterly dividend was $1.14, or $4.56 annualized. At a recent price of $126.03, that yielded approximately 3.6%. A $10,000 budget bought 79 whole shares for $9,956.37 and produced $360.24 annually at an unchanged payment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS$126.0379$4.56$360.24Quarterly$9,956.37

That supports the income portion of a retirement portfolio. It isn’t enough to make Scotiabank the sole solution. International operations, Canadian consumer debt, and trade conditions can all create uneven results.

Before buying shares, the price matters too. The market-data provider’s forward earnings multiple was about 13.6. That leaves a reasonable investment case if the improved returns continue, but limited justification for assuming an immediate turnaround-driven surge.

Using retirement accounts

A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) contribution can be particularly useful when your working-year tax rate is higher than your expected withdrawal rate. At an illustrative 30% marginal rate, a deductible $12,000 annual contribution saves $3,600 in tax. If that tax saving is genuinely available and also saved, it adds another source of retirement capital. Spending it doesn’t destroy the RRSP investment return, but it does leave less in the household’s total savings.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) offers flexible future withdrawals and can suit money needed before or around retirement. Neither account makes an unsuitable stock safer. Contribution room and the spending date still matter. Yet as retirement approaches, holding some cash and appropriately timed fixed-income investments helps reduce the need to sell shares during a market decline. The shorter horizon makes this stability more valuable, not less.

Catching up also benefits from keeping expensive debt out of the way. A balance charging more interest than the portfolio is reasonably expected to earn can undermine progress. Paying it down reduces a known cost, while equity returns remain uncertain over the years left before retirement.

Bottom line

At 55, there is still time to make a substantial difference. In this example, $1,000 monthly turns a $100,000 starting balance into about $317,000 by 65. Scotiabank can contribute income, while diversification, usable tax savings, and a realistic work timeline do the heavier lifting. Catching up needs a credible plan more than a dramatic stock pick.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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