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Lightspeed Stock Is Up 13% in a Month: Is it Time to Buy?

Lightspeed Commerce stock is up 13% over the past month. Is Canada’s former high-flying tech darling finally turning the corner or set for another slump?

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
Key Points
  • Launches of AI products helped reignite buyer interest, after  leadership and strategic realignment helped Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) stock reset its proposition to a jittery investor base.
  • Lightspeed is executing well on core monetization engines. Driving payment processing penetration and integrating autonomous software workflows positively impact top-line execution.
  • Discounted valuation multiples combined with substantial cash reserves appear attractive for risk-conscious investors.

Recent trading activity on Lightspeed Commerce (TSX: LSPD) suggests the TSX technology stock could be rebounding. Canadian tech investors have endured a bumpy ride with Lightspeed stock. After soaring to sky-high valuations during the pandemic tech rally, the Montreal-based retail point-of-sale and e-commerce software provider experienced a brutal decline, dropping roughly 87% from its all-time highs following a short-seller attack. Following Lightspeed stock’s 13% rally over the past month, bargain hunters are right to explore a crucial question: Is Canada’s former tech darling bottoming out, or is this just another dead cat bounce?

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Source: Getty Images

Why Lightspeed stock fell from grace

To understand whether Lightspeed stock is a buy today, perhaps we must first examine why the stock plummeted in the first place. Between 2019 and 2021, Lightspeed pursued an aggressive acquisition strategy, snapping up regional point-of-sale competitors across retail and hospitality. While this expansion strategy drove impressive top-line revenue growth, it created operational complexity, amplified cash burn, and resulted in integration friction.

When central banks began hiking interest rates, unprofitable software stocks were hit hard. Combined with a short-seller report that eroded market confidence and slowing consumer spending in retail and dining, Lightspeed stock’s valuation multiples collapsed from over 30 times sales down to under two times sales.

What’s driving the recent 13% surge in LSPD?

The catalysts behind Lightspeed’s recent operational rebound include a mix of long-term strategic decisions and recent product launches. The launch of Lightspeed’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform in January 2026 culminated in a recent launch of agentic workflow capabilities on October 15, 2026, promising to transition its software offerings from passive data reporting to proactive and autonomous task execution. Lightspeed is ready to compete for commerce software market share in the AI era.

Before the recent product innovations, Lightspeed shifted its focus away from costly acquisitions toward organic profitability and core platform depth under founder Dax Dasilva, who returned as Chief Executive Officer to steady the ship.

Moreover, Lightspeed’s focus on larger merchants and a push for payment unification by embedding payment processing directly into its flagship software platforms is converting existing customer transaction volume into recurring processing fees. This payments-led approach, combined with selective software price increases, has expanded average revenue per user across its North American retail and European hospitality strongholds.

Sustained product innovation, meanwhile, including the recent launch of AI agents, should help protect Lightspeed’s competitive moats. AI agents enable merchants to automate routine tasks such as inventory reordering, purchase order preparation, and targeted promotions. Lightspeed is enhancing client retention while expanding software subscription margins by evolving from a basic point-of-sale terminal into an intelligent operational hub.

Cash flow and profitability take center stage

From an equity valuation perspective, the transmission mechanism from operational changes to financial performance is already visible. Payment processing adoption provides immediate high-margin revenue growth without requiring proportional customer acquisition costs. Revenue is growing steadily, and net losses per share have narrowed significantly over the past three years.

The most impressive result is the sharp turnaround in cash flow generation. Lightspeed generated positive annual cash flow from operations and turned free cash flow positive by March 2026 – the first time since 2018. The company still retains a healthy balance sheet with over US$370 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt. Management is executing a share repurchase program, signalling strong confidence that the stock is undervalued and providing a solid floor for shareholders.

Is Lightspeed stock a buy today?

Lightspeed stock carries a substantial valuation discount compared to its global software peers, trading around 1.3 times its historical sales. While point-of-sale competition remains fierce from rivals like Block and Toast, Lightspeed’s strong balance sheet, cash generation, and share buybacks significantly reduce the Canadian tech stock’s downside risk.

Canadian investors looking for an undervalued turnaround play may explore Lightspeed stock for its potentially attractive risk-reward profile. Shares remain significantly volatile, but for long-term investors comfortable with growth-oriented turnarounds, Lightspeed’s recent 13% rally could mark the beginning of a sustainable recovery.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Block, Lightspeed Commerce, and Toast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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