Telus pays more today after its reset. I’d choose Fortis for the payout I’d rather count on over several years.

Your internet and electricity bills can both turn up with impressive regularity. The dividends from the companies that send those bills can follow very different paths. For investors, I’d look at what each business has left after keeping its network running before putting either cheque into my budget.

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Follow the cash

Companies that operate big networks usually have recurring sales and big bills. A telecom can earn from a customer every month and spend heavily competing for the next one. A utility can invest in equipment and earn approved returns if regulators agree on the cost and the rates.

A high dividend yield can come from a big payment, a low share price or both. A stock that has just cut its payout may still show up near the top of an income screen. To invest, I’d calculate the yield from the latest declared rate and give the cash behind it more weight than the ranking.

I’d also compare the annual dividend with spending the business has committed to. A utility can finance some network investments because they’ll earn approved returns over time. A telecom has to turn its spending into service revenue in a market where customers can switch providers.

I’d also compare the likelihood that the income grows. A payment that stays flat buys less over time if household costs rise. If I’m still saving, a lower starting yield can be worth it if the company has room for raises and I can give them time to add up.

A reset and a raise

Telus (TSX: T) sells wireless and internet services and operates other businesses. Its board cut the quarterly dividend by 55% to $0.1875 earlier this year. The November results reaffirmed 2026 free cash flow guidance of about $1.8 billion. I’d look for more cash after network spending and evidence the reset is helping reduce debt.

Fortis (TSX: FTS) owns regulated electricity and gas utilities. It raised its quarterly dividend to $0.665. The company’s $32.2 billion five-year capital plan can grow the assets it earns as projects enter service and regulators allow recovery. I’d follow that progress rather than assume that bigger spending automatically pays off.

At recent prices, Telus’s $0.75 annualized payment yields about 6% and Fortis’s $2.66 about 3.1%. Fortis is targeting annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2031. The higher cheque today has a clear advantage for current spending, while the growth target gives Fortis a different job.

Compare and contrast

Here’s what separate $10,000 purchases could pay at current rates, with whole shares and no fees. Each stock pays quarterly, and the annual amounts assume the rate stays unchanged.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT T $12.42 805 $0.75 $603.75 Quarterly $9,998.10 FTS $84.68 118 $2.66 $313.88 Quarterly $9,992.24

I’d choose Fortis for a more dependable income allocation. I’d rather depend on how regulated investments can support raises than count on the telecom turnaround to deliver a steady payment.

If Telus generates more free cash flow and keeps making progress on debt, I’d revisit it. To see how long the income gap might last, assume Fortis raises its dividend 5% annually for five years and Telus keeps its payment flat. The Fortis position in the table would then pay about $401 a year. That’s still below Telus’s starting income, so I’d buy Fortis for the payment path, with time to let the raises accumulate.

Fortis still faces financing and regulatory risk. I’d keep either position alongside other Canadian dividend stocks and make sure money I invest inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can stay invested if the share price drops.

Bottom line

I’d start with Fortis and let the dividend grow as the business earns room to raise it. I’d give Telus more time to show what the smaller payment can do for its finances.