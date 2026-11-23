Shopify has made significant changes to its business, improving its cost structure while returning to strong revenue growth.

Shopify has transformed its business from a cash-burning growth company into a profitable, cash-generating business through cost cuts and operational restructuring.

For many investors, Shopify (TSX: SHOP) is still associated with its pandemic-era boom and the sharp downturn that followed between 2020 and 2022. The downturn exposed the consequences of aggressive expansion, especially as the Canadian tech giant’s costly investment in fulfillment infrastructure coincided with pandemic-driven e-commerce demand beginning to normalize. However, focusing exclusively on that period overlooks the substantial operational and financial restructuring Shopify has achieved between 2023 and 2026.

Between 2023 and 2026, Shopify has made significant changes to its business, improving its cost structure while returning to strong revenue growth. More importantly, Shopify is now showing that it can grow quickly without sacrificing profitability.

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Then vs. now: The inflection in earnings and free cash flow

The biggest change in Shopify’s business is visible in its operating performance and free cash flow. In 2022, Shopify generated $5.6 billion in revenue but reported an operating loss of $822.3 million. Much of the pressure came from its logistics and fulfillment operations, which weighed heavily on the company’s financials.

The decision to sell its logistics business in mid-2023, along with workforce reductions and tighter spending controls, proved to be an important turning point. Shopify moved from burning cash to generating approximately $905 million in free cash flow in 2023, representing a 13% margin.

What makes the turnaround more compelling is that profitability continued improving even as revenue growth accelerated. Operating income reached $1.1 billion in 2024, while free cash flow climbed to $1.6 billion. In 2025, operating income increased to $1.47 billion and free cash flow reached $2.01 billion.

By Q3 2026, quarterly FCF reached $816 million against revenue of $3.7 billion, implying a 22% margin. These results indicate stronger operating leverage, improved cost discipline, and a more scalable business model, positioning Shopify for sustainable, profitable growth.

What drives profitability without slowing growth?

The most encouraging part of Shopify’s progress is that improving profitability has not come at the expense of growth. Revenue growth accelerated from approximately 21% in 2022 to 30% in 2025 and 32% in Q3 2026. Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 reached $10.5 billion, up 33% year over year.

A major driver is Shopify’s ability to generate more revenue from the merchants already using its platform. Higher adoption of payment processing, subscriptions, and additional merchant services allows the company to capture a larger share of the economic activity flowing through its ecosystem.

The latest GMV figures reinforce this trend. Shopify processed $119 billion in GMV during Q3, representing 30% growth in constant currency. Payment penetration surpassed 68%, while Shop Pay GMV increased 50% year over year.

Importantly, growth is coming from more than just online retail. North American GMV increased 28%, while Europe grew 33% in constant currency. Offline GMV rose 30%, and B2B GMV jumped 74%, highlighting Shopify’s expanding reach across different sales channels and business segments. This supported 35% growth in Merchant Solutions revenue and 20% growth in Subscription Solutions revenue.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could become another source of efficiency. Shopify’s Sidekick assistant saw merchant conversations increase 14% between Q2 and Q3, while the cost per conversation fell 28%. This indicates that Shopify is expanding AI adoption while managing the associated costs.

Cost discipline is also playing an important role. Operating expenses fell to 32% of revenue in Q3, compared with 37% a year earlier. As gross profit continues to grow faster than operating expenses, Shopify is benefiting from operating leverage. The combination of stronger monetization, expanding markets, and controlled spending is allowing the company to improve profitability without losing momentum.

The bottom line

Shopify’s transformation from a cash-burning growth company into a profitable, cash-generating business is a key development that investors should not overlook. Strong revenue growth, expanding free cash flow margins, disciplined spending, and higher merchant adoption show that Shopify can scale without sacrificing profitability.

Moreover, growing B2B operations, offline commerce, payment penetration, and AI adoption provide additional growth opportunities.