Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TELUS Stock in 3 Years: What $5,000 Invested Today Could Look Like
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

TELUS Stock in 3 Years: What $5,000 Invested Today Could Look Like

TELUS cut its dividend 55% and reset its plan. Here is what $5,000 in TELUS stock could be worth by 2029 under three valuation scenarios, with dividends.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
Key Points
  • TELUS reset its dividend, debt plan, and outlook in one go, and the core mobile business is still growing.
  • Shares trade at 9.97 times free cash flow, close to the low of 8.63 times, which leaves room for gains if the plan works.
  • The reward depends on execution. Management must hit 10% yearly free cash flow growth, cut debt, and fix TELUS Digital.

Every long-term investor owns a stock that tests their patience. For many Canadians, that stock is TELUS (TSX: T), which has grossly underperformed the broader markets over the past decade.

For years, TELUS was viewed as a blue-chip stock in part of a recession-resistant sector that paid investors a steady and growing dividend.

However, a debt-heavy balance sheet and slowing growth forced the Canadian telecom giant to lower its dividend payout in 2026.

Should you invest $5,000 in a dividend stock that is down 64% from all-time highs?

woman relaxes with phone

Source: Getty Images

Why TELUS stock hit the reset button in 2026

On July 31, Victor Dodig held his first earnings call as TELUS president and CEO as he took over after 11 years running CIBC.

  • TELUS management initially forecast service revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to grow 2% to 4% in 2026.
  • It now expects revenue to be flat to down 2%, and adjusted EBITDA to be down 2% to 4%.
  • TELUS Digital took a $2.1 billion noncash impairment, as AI is automating services like content moderation faster than expected.
  • Free cash flow guidance for 2026 fell to about $1.8 billion from $2.45 billion.

Still, the core phone and internet business performed well. Mobile network revenue rose 1% in the second quarter, the third straight quarter of growth. Free cash flow came in at $545 million, up 2% year over year.

What the TELUS dividend cut means for income investors

TELUS cut its quarterly dividend to $0.19 a share starting October 1, down 55%. Management expects the dividend cut to increase free cash flow by $2.7 billion through 2028, which will be used to lower debt.

The dividend stock ended Q2 with a leverage ratio of 3.5 times and expects to lower it to 3 times over the next 18 months.

The new plan promises at least 10% yearly free cash flow growth in 2027 and 2028.

How to value TELUS stock using P/E and price to free cash flow

In this article, I try to value TELUS stock based on two ratios.

  • The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio compares the share price to profit per share.
  • Price-to-free cash flow compares the company’s market value to the cash left after spending on the business.

TELUS trades at 16.7 times forward earnings, below the long-term average of 19 times. The tech stock also trades at 10 times forward FCF, below the average of 20.3 times.

Analysts forecast TELUS to expand adjusted earnings per share from $0.70 per share in 2026 to $1.31 per share in 2030. Over this period, FCF is forecast to expand from $1.85 billion to $2.6 billion.

What $5,000 in TELUS stock could be worth by 2029

A $5,000 investment in TELUS stock today will help you purchase 405 shares right now.

I used three simple cases. Each adds about $2.25 a share in dividends over three years, or roughly $911 on 405 shares.

  • Bear case: Earnings stall near $0.80 and the P/E falls to its low of 13.8 times. So, TELUS stock could trade around $11 in late 2028, and your total TELUS investment will be worth $5,300 including dividends.
  • Base case: Free cash flow reaches $2.4 billion and the multiple holds near 10 times. That puts the share price at about $15 in 2029, and your $5,000 at about $7,000.
  • Bull case: Earnings could reach analyst estimates of $1.17. If priced at 16.7 earnings, it could trade at $19.60. So, TELUS stock could turn $5,000 into $9,000 over the next three years.

The compounded annual growth rate for TELUS is forecast at 2% in the bear case scenario. In the base case, the growth rate increases to 12%, while it is much higher at 21.6% in the bull case.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

The Canada-U.S. Trade War Drags On: 1 Stock I’d Buy and 1 I’d Avoid

| Puja Tayal

Delve into the trade war that escalated after the USMCA expiration, impacting tariffs and trade dynamics between Canada and the…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

A Top-Notch 5.6% Dividend Stock to Fuel Your Retirement Income Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield dividend stock with 20 years of consistent monthly payouts can fuel retirement income.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Rogers vs. BCE: Which Telecom Belongs in Your TFSA?

| Jitendra Parashar

Rogers and BCE both offer attractive dividend yields, but their different cash flow trends and growth strategies could make one…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

OpenText Already Has the Customers: AI Gives it More to Sell Them

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText’s existing relationships give its expanding AI offering a ready audience of potential buyers.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Investing Mistakes Beginners Make With High Yields

| Robin Brown

This investing strategy is certain to blow-up your portfolio. Here's how to avoid the biggest mistake when investing for dividends.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income vs. Selling Shares: Which is Better for Cash Flow?

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and other income players might make it all too easy to lean on dividends for cash flow.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investing for Canadian Beginners: How It Works

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Learn how dividend investing works in Canada, including yield calculations, payout sustainability, dividend taxes, and using ETFs like VDY.

Read more »

bank of canada governor tiff macklem
Dividend Stocks

The BoC Could Hike Rates Wednesday, and This REIT Paying 4.2% Could Be a Strong Choice

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite's monthly income looks more appealing when you see how much rent supports the payment.

Read more »