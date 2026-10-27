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A Top-Notch 5.6% Dividend Stock to Fuel Your Retirement Income Every Month

A high-yield dividend stock with 20 years of consistent monthly payouts can fuel retirement income.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • Canadian retirees can supplement CPP and OAS pensions with income-producing investments to help maintain a comfortable retirement lifestyle.
  • Crombie REIT (TSX: CRR.UN) owns 311 properties with 97.5% committed occupancy, focusing on grocery-anchored and other necessity-based retail real estate.
  • Crombie offers a 5.64% dividend yield, with a $31,917.60 investment projected to generate $1,800 in annual income through monthly distributions.

The transition to retirement isn’t a stroll in the park. It’s uncharted territory when you get there. The paycheque is gone, and you’ll have to rely on government pensions like the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) to cover basic living expenses. However, you’ll need a third pillar, a nest egg, to avoid financial dislocation and live comfortably. 

Retirees need more to fuel their retirement income. CPP and OAS only partially replace average employment income. If you have retirement savings, put the money to work in income-producing assets. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) is a top-notch dividend stock paying monthly dividends. This is an ideal passive income source for risk-averse investors.

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Source: Getty Images

Monthly cash flow matters for Canadian retirees

Monthly dividends matter for retirees because they make cash-flow forecasting easier. You can incorporate the cash distributions into your household budgets and set aside some for personal enjoyment. Crombie is a Canadian institutional landlord with more than six decades of operations.

This $3 billion REIT focuses on grocery-anchored real estate and necessity-based retailers. The asset class is defensive, with cash flow stability during periods of economic volatility. About 84% of annual minimum rent (AMR) comes from necessity-based retailers, including retail-related industrial properties.

If you don’t want taxes to reduce your new retirement income, invest using your available Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room. Dividend income earned inside a TFSA is tax-free.

Strong underlying fundamentals

Crombie’s President and CEO, Mark Holly, continues to see healthy demand for well-located, grocery-anchored real estate across the REIT’s portfolio. He added that owning and operating essential real estate at the heart of Canadian communities remains the primary focus.

Empire Company Limited, a Canadian retail and corporate conglomerate, has a 41.5% ownership stake in Crombie, its real estate arm. The REIT’s primary anchor tenants is Sobeys, a national supermarket chain and Empire’s wholly owned subsidiary.

Crombie has scale and stability as shown by 311 properties and 97.5% committed occupancy. Its necessity-based retail portfolio, anchored by grocery and pharmacy tenants, supports predictable cash flow, stable occupancy, and long-term leases. However, high interest rates, ongoing maintenance, and development capital needs could impact cash flow growth.

Financial performance H1 2026

In the first half of 2026 (six months ending June 30, 2026), property revenue and net property income increased 2.7% and 1.9% year-over-year to $253.3 million and $161.5 million, respectively. The stock’s performance reflects these financial results.

As of this writing, CRR.UN is up 10% year-to-date. At $16.12 per unit, the dividend yield is 5.6%. If you buy 1,980 units of the REIT, your $31,917.60 investment will produce $150 every month ($1,800 annually). The consistent monthly payouts in the last 20 years lend confidence to invest in this high-yield real estate stock.

Fuel your retirement income

Investing in an established dividend stock and creating income streams can supplement government pensions such as the CPP and OAS. More importantly, the monthly cash distribution can serve as the active salary in retirement. Canadian retirees need a resilient third pillar to avoid financial stress.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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