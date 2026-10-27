The Canada-U.S. Trade War Drags On: 1 Stock I’d Buy and 1 I’d Avoid

Delve into the trade war that escalated after the USMCA expiration, impacting tariffs and trade dynamics between Canada and the US.

In contrast, Canadian Natural Resources is benefiting from stable U.S. demand for Canadian oil and gas, with a 104% share price surge since 2025, and is well-positioned for continued growth amid energy supply changes from geopolitical tensions.

The ongoing Canada-U.S. trade war, highlighted by a potential 50% tariff on auto parts starting January 2027, poses challenges for auto stocks like Magna International, whose EPS could be significantly weakened.

For years, the United States has been the biggest export market for most Canadian goods. However, a tariff war broke out in February 2025, when the US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs. Since then, on-and-off tariffs between Canada and the United States continue to drag on the trade war. While tariffs weaken the overall market by restricting free trade, they make risks and opportunities reasonably predictable through tariff advantages or disadvantages.

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The Canada-U.S. trade war drags on

The tariff war escalated after the non-renewal of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on July 1, 2026, and 50% retaliatory tariffs coming into effect on January 1, 2027. In between escalations, the US Supreme Court ruled Trump tariffs invalid in February 2026 and ordered the government to refund them, as per a Reuters article. Recently, Trump eased tariffs on a few Canadian goods ahead of the November 3 elections, as per a CNBC article.

One stock to avoid as the Canada-U.S. trade war drags on

In the current scenario, auto stocks are at a disadvantage as auto parts and cars will be subject to a 50% tariff starting January 1, 2027. They currently enjoy relief from the US Supreme Court ruling.

At the center is Canadian auto parts maker Magna International (TSX: MG). In 2025, higher tariffs increased its cost of goods sold, reducing its net income and earnings per share (EPS). Things stabilized in 2026 after Supreme Court relief, and that was visible in the second quarter 2026 numbers. Net income and revenue jumped significantly. The company used this opportunity to accelerate share buybacks and significantly reduce its outstanding share count by 3% to 273.2 million shares in the second quarter of 2026.

Magna fundamentals (millions) 2024 2025 YoY Growth Q2 2025 Q2 2026 YoY Growth Revenue $42,836 $42,010 -2% $10,631 $10,980 3% Net Income $1,009 $829 -18% $379 $469 24% Number of outstanding shares 286.8 281.7 -2% 281.7 273.2 -3% EPS $3.52 $2.93 -17% $1.44 $1.86 29%

Magna stock dipped almost 11% since August 21, 2026, when Trump announced a 50% tariff. The company is set to report its third-quarter earnings on October 30, 2026. Here, Magna’s management might shed light on the impact of 50% tariffs on its longer-term guidance. While Magna may reach its 2026 guidance, tariffs could significantly weaken its 2027 earnings.

It is better to avoid Magna stock amidst tariff volatility, as tariffs hit where it hurts the most – EPS.

One stock to buy as Canada-U.S. trade war drags on

While Magna is on the losing end of the trade war, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) is on the winning end. Oil and gas are the largest Canadian exports to the United States. The United States is dependent on Canada for a major portion of its energy needs. Thus, it did not increase tariffs on Canadian oil and gas beyond the initial 10% in April 2025. Canadian Natural Resources’ share price has surged 104% since April 2025.

At the heart of CNQ’s capital appreciation is a changing energy supply chain environment amidst geopolitical tensions. While natural gas prices surged, CNQ addressed growing demand by acquiring more oil sands reserves. It has been quick to reduce its acquisition debt from the output generated by higher production and inflated oil and natural gas prices.

The company is set to release its third-quarter earnings on November 5, and market sentiment suggests another better-than-expected earnings report. Hopefully, it might achieve its $13 billion net debt target by the end of 2026, which could give the company flexibility to accelerate dividend growth to double digits in 2027 from 6.4% in 2026.

How to invest in the two stocks

Magna stock might continue to fall till January 2027 before it recovers, as the tariff impact becomes known. You could consider buying the stock then. As for Canadian Natural Resources, it is already trading near its all-time high and has the potential to grow further. If you own the stock, keep holding it or consider buying it now instead of waiting for another dip.