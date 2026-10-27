Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Canada-U.S. Trade War Drags On: 1 Stock I’d Buy and 1 I’d Avoid
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Canada-U.S. Trade War Drags On: 1 Stock I’d Buy and 1 I’d Avoid

Delve into the trade war that escalated after the USMCA expiration, impacting tariffs and trade dynamics between Canada and the US.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
Key Points
  • The ongoing Canada-U.S. trade war, highlighted by a potential 50% tariff on auto parts starting January 2027, poses challenges for auto stocks like Magna International, whose EPS could be significantly weakened.
  • In contrast, Canadian Natural Resources is benefiting from stable U.S. demand for Canadian oil and gas, with a 104% share price surge since 2025, and is well-positioned for continued growth amid energy supply changes from geopolitical tensions.

For years, the United States has been the biggest export market for most Canadian goods. However, a tariff war broke out in February 2025, when the US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs. Since then, on-and-off tariffs between Canada and the United States continue to drag on the trade war. While tariffs weaken the overall market by restricting free trade, they make risks and opportunities reasonably predictable through tariff advantages or disadvantages.

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship

Source: Getty Images

The Canada-U.S. trade war drags on

The tariff war escalated after the non-renewal of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on July 1, 2026, and 50% retaliatory tariffs coming into effect on January 1, 2027. In between escalations, the US Supreme Court ruled Trump tariffs invalid in February 2026 and ordered the government to refund them, as per a Reuters article. Recently, Trump eased tariffs on a few Canadian goods ahead of the November 3 elections, as per a CNBC article.

One stock to avoid as the Canada-U.S. trade war drags on

In the current scenario, auto stocks are at a disadvantage as auto parts and cars will be subject to a 50% tariff starting January 1, 2027. They currently enjoy relief from the US Supreme Court ruling.

At the center is Canadian auto parts maker Magna International (TSX: MG). In 2025, higher tariffs increased its cost of goods sold, reducing its net income and earnings per share (EPS). Things stabilized in 2026 after Supreme Court relief, and that was visible in the second quarter 2026 numbers. Net income and revenue jumped significantly. The company used this opportunity to accelerate share buybacks and significantly reduce its outstanding share count by 3% to 273.2 million shares in the second quarter of 2026.

Magna fundamentals (millions)20242025YoY GrowthQ2 2025Q2 2026YoY Growth
Revenue$42,836$42,010-2%$10,631$10,9803%
Net Income$1,009$829-18%$379$46924%
Number of outstanding shares286.8281.7-2%281.7273.2-3%
EPS$3.52$2.93-17%$1.44$1.8629%

Magna stock dipped almost 11% since August 21, 2026, when Trump announced a 50% tariff. The company is set to report its third-quarter earnings on October 30, 2026. Here, Magna’s management might shed light on the impact of 50% tariffs on its longer-term guidance. While Magna may reach its 2026 guidance, tariffs could significantly weaken its 2027 earnings.

It is better to avoid Magna stock amidst tariff volatility, as tariffs hit where it hurts the most – EPS.

One stock to buy as Canada-U.S. trade war drags on

While Magna is on the losing end of the trade war, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) is on the winning end. Oil and gas are the largest Canadian exports to the United States. The United States is dependent on Canada for a major portion of its energy needs. Thus, it did not increase tariffs on Canadian oil and gas beyond the initial 10% in April 2025. Canadian Natural Resources’ share price has surged 104% since April 2025.

At the heart of CNQ’s capital appreciation is a changing energy supply chain environment amidst geopolitical tensions. While natural gas prices surged, CNQ addressed growing demand by acquiring more oil sands reserves. It has been quick to reduce its acquisition debt from the output generated by higher production and inflated oil and natural gas prices.

The company is set to release its third-quarter earnings on November 5, and market sentiment suggests another better-than-expected earnings report. Hopefully, it might achieve its $13 billion net debt target by the end of 2026, which could give the company flexibility to accelerate dividend growth to double digits in 2027 from 6.4% in 2026.  

How to invest in the two stocks

Magna stock might continue to fall till January 2027 before it recovers, as the tariff impact becomes known. You could consider buying the stock then. As for Canadian Natural Resources, it is already trading near its all-time high and has the potential to grow further. If you own the stock, keep holding it or consider buying it now instead of waiting for another dip.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

A Top-Notch 5.6% Dividend Stock to Fuel Your Retirement Income Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield dividend stock with 20 years of consistent monthly payouts can fuel retirement income.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Rogers vs. BCE: Which Telecom Belongs in Your TFSA?

| Jitendra Parashar

Rogers and BCE both offer attractive dividend yields, but their different cash flow trends and growth strategies could make one…

Read more »

woman relaxes with phone
Dividend Stocks

TELUS Stock in 3 Years: What $5,000 Invested Today Could Look Like

| Aditya Raghunath

TELUS cut its dividend 55% and reset its plan. Here is what $5,000 in TELUS stock could be worth by…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

OpenText Already Has the Customers: AI Gives it More to Sell Them

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText’s existing relationships give its expanding AI offering a ready audience of potential buyers.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Investing Mistakes Beginners Make With High Yields

| Robin Brown

This investing strategy is certain to blow-up your portfolio. Here's how to avoid the biggest mistake when investing for dividends.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income vs. Selling Shares: Which is Better for Cash Flow?

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and other income players might make it all too easy to lean on dividends for cash flow.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investing for Canadian Beginners: How It Works

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Learn how dividend investing works in Canada, including yield calculations, payout sustainability, dividend taxes, and using ETFs like VDY.

Read more »

bank of canada governor tiff macklem
Dividend Stocks

The BoC Could Hike Rates Wednesday, and This REIT Paying 4.2% Could Be a Strong Choice

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite's monthly income looks more appealing when you see how much rent supports the payment.

Read more »