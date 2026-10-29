How I’d Build $200 a Month in Tax-Free TFSA Income With Peyto Exploration & Development and Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT provides a stable monthly income through high occupancy rates and inflation-protected leases, with growth opportunities in the expanding automotive dealership sector supporting its attractive dividend yield.

Amid persistent inflation and an uncertain macroeconomic environment, earning a steady passive income has become increasingly important for maintaining financial stability and preserving purchasing power. Investing in monthly-paying dividend stocks offers a convenient and cost-effective way to generate regular income and supplement existing earnings. However, dividend payments are not guaranteed, as they depend on a company’s financial performance, cash flow generation, and management decisions.

Therefore, investors should prioritize fundamentally strong companies with established businesses, predictable cash flows, a proven history of dividend payments, and sustainable growth prospects. Against this backdrop, I believe the following two monthly-paying dividend stocks present compelling opportunities for income-seeking investors. Investing $40,000, split equally between these two stocks, could generate more than $200 in monthly passive income. Moreover, holding these investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) would allow eligible Canadian investors to receive their dividends tax-free, provided they have sufficient contribution room.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PEY $12.42 1,610 $19,996.2 $0.0699 $112.54 Monthly APR.UN $25.41 787 $19,997.67 $0.12 $94.44 Monthly Total $206.98 Monthly

Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX: PEY) is a Canadian energy producer with operations primarily concentrated in Alberta’s Deep Basin. Supported by its long-life reserves, low-cost operations, disciplined capital allocation, and operational efficiency, the company has demonstrated resilience across economic and commodity-price cycles. Its efficient operating model has delivered strong financial performance, with average returns on capital employed and equity of 17% and 24%, respectively, over the past 27 years.

Backed by consistent financial performance and healthy cash flow, Peyto has returned about $3.5 billion in dividends to shareholders since 1998. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share, for a forward yield of 5.7%.

Meanwhile, Peyto continues to strengthen its production capabilities through strategic investments and infrastructure development. The company plans to invest $450 million to $550 million this year, focusing on drilling 70–80 net wells, expanding gathering infrastructure, and removing bottlenecks across its midstream operations. Furthermore, its substantial proved and probable reserves of approximately 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent provide a solid foundation for sustained production growth.

Supported by these expansion initiatives and its extensive reserve base, management targets annual production growth of 5% to 10% in the coming years. These investments, combined with ongoing operational improvements and disciplined cost management, could strengthen Peyto’s earnings and cash flows, enhancing its ability to sustain its monthly dividend payments. Given its attractive yield and encouraging growth prospects, I believe Peyto represents a compelling investment opportunity for income-seeking investors.

Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) owns a portfolio of 95 commercial properties encompassing approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT leases these properties to established automotive dealerships, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and automotive service providers under long-term agreements. Its high-quality tenant base and long-term leases support near-full occupancy, strong rent collection rates, and predictable cash flows. Furthermore, contractual rent escalations and consumer price index (CPI)-linked adjustments provide a hedge against inflation while supporting steady organic rental income growth.

Backed by its stable operating performance and reliable cash flow generation, Automotive Properties REIT has consistently rewarded unitholders with monthly distributions. It currently pays $0.07 per unit, translating into an attractive forward yield of 6.8%.

Meanwhile, the ongoing consolidation of the fragmented automotive dealership and service industries across Canada and the United States presents significant growth opportunities for the REIT. As automotive operators pursue acquisitions and expand, rising capital needs could drive demand for sale-and-leaseback transactions. These arrangements allow operators to unlock capital tied up in real estate while continuing to occupy their properties under long-term leases. This growing demand could create a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities for Automotive Properties REIT, enabling it to expand its asset base and strengthen its recurring rental income.

With high occupancy rates, predictable cash flows, inflation-protected leases, and promising expansion opportunities, Automotive Properties REIT appears well positioned to sustain its monthly distributions. Given its attractive yield and favourable long-term growth prospects, I believe the REIT represents an excellent investment opportunity for income-seeking investors.