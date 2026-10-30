The Best Canadian Dividend Stock for Passive Income: My 1 Pick and Why

The company's long-term electricity supply agreement with Meta and its expanding renewable energy portfolio could support future growth.

Its second-quarter revenue surged nearly 68% YoY to $740 million, while operating cash flow jumped nearly 50%.

Capital Power stock offers a 4.5% annualized dividend yield and has gained 7% so far in 2026.

One of the most reliable ways to generate passive income, in my opinion, is to own shares in businesses that people continue relying on regardless of how the economy is doing. Think about your electricity bill for a moment. You might cut back on restaurant visits or postpone a big purchase when money gets tight, but keeping the lights on isn’t really optional. That’s what makes utility companies really attractive to me.

In this article, I’ll share my top Canadian dividend stock pick for passive income and explain why I’d consider holding it for years.

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A top Canadian dividend stock to buy and hold

The stock I’m talking about here is Capital Power (TSX: CPX), which you can consider buying and holding for decades. This Edmonton-based electricity producer operates a diversified portfolio of natural gas, renewable energy, and battery storage facilities. With roughly 12 gigawatts of generation capacity across 35 facilities in North America, Capital Power is well-positioned to benefit from growing electricity demand.

CPX stock has gained 7% so far in 2026, currently trading at $62.64 per share with a market cap of $9.8 billion. At that price, it offers a solid 4.5% annualized dividend yield.

While its recent share price performance has been mixed, the company’s improving financial performance and expansion plans make it an attractive passive-income stock to consider right now.

Improving earnings and cash flow

One reason I like Capital Power for passive income is its ability to generate strong operating cash flow, which helps support regular dividend payments.

In the second quarter, the company’s revenue and other income surged nearly 68% year-over-year (YoY) to $740 million. This increase was mainly driven by contributions from its Hummel Station and Rolling Hills facilities, acquired in June 2025, along with favourable changes in the value of commodity contracts and emission credits.

Similarly, Capital Power’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 9% YoY to $351 million, supported by its acquired facilities. Higher outage costs in its U.S. operations and corporate expenses partly offset these gains.

More importantly, its quarterly net operating cash flow jumped nearly 50% YoY to $214 million. Capital Power’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) also climbed nearly 40% to $328 million.

Meanwhile, the company’s quarterly net loss narrowed to $43 million from $131 million a year ago, reflecting stronger operating performance and favourable valuation changes.

Growth opportunities support its dividend appeal

Besides its improving operating performance, Capital Power’s focus on securing long-term electricity supply agreements makes its future growth prospects even more interesting.

In July, the company signed an energy supply agreement with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) to provide 250 megawatts of electricity and capacity for a data centre in Alberta. This agreement extends beyond 10 years, with electricity demand from the project expected to begin in the second half of 2028.

Capital Power is also expanding its renewable energy operations. These developments could strengthen the company’s future cash flow generation and support its ability to reward shareholders over time.

Why I’d buy it for passive income

In July 2026, it raised its annual common-share dividend by 2%, marking its 13th consecutive year of dividend increases. Although its recent net losses and investment requirements deserve attention, Capital Power’s expanding generation portfolio, improving operating cash flow, and long-term electricity contracts make its growth outlook attractive.

Given these positive factors and its 4.5% dividend yield, I believe CPX stock could be an excellent investment for earning dependable quarterly passive income while benefiting from potential long-term capital appreciation.