Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Best Canadian Dividend Stock for Passive Income: My 1 Pick and Why
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Best Canadian Dividend Stock for Passive Income: My 1 Pick and Why

This Canadian dividend stock’s attractive dividend yield, improving operating cash flow, and growing electricity generation business make it compelling for passive income.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
Published
Key Points
  • Capital Power stock offers a 4.5% annualized dividend yield and has gained 7% so far in 2026.
  • Its second-quarter revenue surged nearly 68% YoY to $740 million, while operating cash flow jumped nearly 50%.
  • The company's long-term electricity supply agreement with Meta and its expanding renewable energy portfolio could support future growth.

One of the most reliable ways to generate passive income, in my opinion, is to own shares in businesses that people continue relying on regardless of how the economy is doing. Think about your electricity bill for a moment. You might cut back on restaurant visits or postpone a big purchase when money gets tight, but keeping the lights on isn’t really optional. That’s what makes utility companies really attractive to me.

In this article, I’ll share my top Canadian dividend stock pick for passive income and explain why I’d consider holding it for years.

telecom towers concept for wireless technology

Source: Getty Images

A top Canadian dividend stock to buy and hold

The stock I’m talking about here is Capital Power (TSX: CPX), which you can consider buying and holding for decades. This Edmonton-based electricity producer operates a diversified portfolio of natural gas, renewable energy, and battery storage facilities. With roughly 12 gigawatts of generation capacity across 35 facilities in North America, Capital Power is well-positioned to benefit from growing electricity demand.

CPX stock has gained 7% so far in 2026, currently trading at $62.64 per share with a market cap of $9.8 billion. At that price, it offers a solid 4.5% annualized dividend yield.

While its recent share price performance has been mixed, the company’s improving financial performance and expansion plans make it an attractive passive-income stock to consider right now.

Improving earnings and cash flow

One reason I like Capital Power for passive income is its ability to generate strong operating cash flow, which helps support regular dividend payments.

In the second quarter, the company’s revenue and other income surged nearly 68% year-over-year (YoY) to $740 million. This increase was mainly driven by contributions from its Hummel Station and Rolling Hills facilities, acquired in June 2025, along with favourable changes in the value of commodity contracts and emission credits.

Similarly, Capital Power’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 9% YoY to $351 million, supported by its acquired facilities. Higher outage costs in its U.S. operations and corporate expenses partly offset these gains.

More importantly, its quarterly net operating cash flow jumped nearly 50% YoY to $214 million. Capital Power’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) also climbed nearly 40% to $328 million.

Meanwhile, the company’s quarterly net loss narrowed to $43 million from $131 million a year ago, reflecting stronger operating performance and favourable valuation changes.

Growth opportunities support its dividend appeal

Besides its improving operating performance, Capital Power’s focus on securing long-term electricity supply agreements makes its future growth prospects even more interesting.

In July, the company signed an energy supply agreement with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) to provide 250 megawatts of electricity and capacity for a data centre in Alberta. This agreement extends beyond 10 years, with electricity demand from the project expected to begin in the second half of 2028.

Capital Power is also expanding its renewable energy operations. These developments could strengthen the company’s future cash flow generation and support its ability to reward shareholders over time.

Why I’d buy it for passive income

In July 2026, it raised its annual common-share dividend by 2%, marking its 13th consecutive year of dividend increases. Although its recent net losses and investment requirements deserve attention, Capital Power’s expanding generation portfolio, improving operating cash flow, and long-term electricity contracts make its growth outlook attractive.

Given these positive factors and its 4.5% dividend yield, I believe CPX stock could be an excellent investment for earning dependable quarterly passive income while benefiting from potential long-term capital appreciation.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

The perfect TFSA REIT: A 4.2% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Andrew Button

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) pays dividends monthly.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Mortgage Rates May Rise Again, and so Could This Apartment REIT

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAPREIT offers rental exposure, although higher borrowing costs and softer occupancy make the opportunity more nuanced.

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Dividend Stocks

Can a $200-a-Month Investment Grow Into Real Income? I Ran the Numbers

| Demetris Afxentiou

Can investing $200 a month build into a real dividend income stream? Here’s a look at how it can happen…

Read more »

group of jack-o-lanterns smile together
Dividend Stocks

4 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Explore the four Canadian stocks to buy and hold in a TFSA that can offer investors recurring dividend income and…

Read more »

workers walk through an office building
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge’s CEO Transition: Should Dividend Investors Be Worried?

| Sneha Nahata

Enbridge has a diversified business and predictable cash flows, while a strong pipeline of growth projects supports its dividend payments.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in Whitecap Resources for $110 a Month in Dividends

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With reliable dividend payments, strong growth prospects, and potential for further capital appreciation, Whitecap offers a compelling investment opportunity for…

Read more »

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

Higher Gas and Diesel Prices Pushed Canada’s Inflation Rate to 3.1%: What It Means for Retail Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Retail stocks might experience a major pullback if fuel costs continue to rise and drive inflation higher.

Read more »

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Dividend Stocks

Ottawa’s Budget Is Coming: This Infrastructure Stock Could Benefit Big Time

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WSP gives investors several routes into infrastructure spending, supported by work already on its books.

Read more »