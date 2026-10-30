Gold May Be Pulling Back From Record Highs, but I’d Still Buy This Royalty Stock

A gradual purchase leaves room for gold and the shares to fall further.

A gold pullback can make buying feel easier after a rally that seemed to leave everyone behind. It can also tempt investors into the most sensitive mining shares, hoping a quick recovery will do the work.

I’d take a more patient route. For someone adding precious metals to a portfolio, the3 way a business earns from gold is just as relevant as the metal’s next move. A company can sell into a strong gold market and still struggle with expensive operations.

Gold weakness was back in Canada’s market headlines this week after touching US$4,000. That brings royalty businesses into focus. These offer exposure to production without asking shareholders to take on quite the same collection of daily operating expenses as a mine owner.

Source: Getty Images

Why royalties

A royalty generally entitles its owner to a payment linked to a mine’s production or revenue under an agreement. A stream typically provides the right to purchase an agreed portion of metal under contractual terms, following an upfront investment.

Both arrangements require careful spending at the beginning. They can then produce revenue as the mine operates. The attraction is that the royalty company usually isn’t responsible for hiring every worker, buying every truck, or paying every increase in the mine’s power bill.

That doesn’t remove the mine from the investment. A shutdown can interrupt deliveries, and a disappointing deposit can reduce the value of an agreement. The distinction is which expenses and responsibilities the shareholder directly owns.

FNV

Franco-Nevada (TSX: FNV) combines royalties and streams across a portfolio of assets. Precious metals supplied 86% of second-quarter revenue, including 70% from gold. Other resources provide some additional exposure, so this isn’t a pure claim on the gold price.

The company reported US$580.9 million of quarterly revenue and US$482.5 million in operating cash flow. That’s roughly $0.83 of operating cash per revenue dollar in that quarter. It helps explain why this model appeals when metal prices are strong.

Operating cash flow isn’t all spare money for dividends. New agreements require upfront capital, and timing affects quarterly cash figures. Still, converting a substantial part of sales into cash gives the company resources to pursue future income-producing assets.

Its US$4.3 billion of available capital included financial capacity beyond cash alone. I wouldn’t describe all of it as money sitting in the bank. The useful point is that Franco-Nevada has options when an attractive agreement becomes available.

Considerations

I prefer a gradual purchase to chasing a one-day bounce. The business model can justify a premium to a riskier operator, but that premium still reduces the return a new buyer can earn. A pullback improves the entry price without automatically making the stock cheap.

For scale, a 10% fall turns a $10,000 holding into $9,000. A subsequent 10% gain only restores it to $9,900. Keeping the initial position modest gives you room to live through those swings without needing the next gold headline to rescue the plan.

The company’s Cobre Panamá exposure also shows how government decisions can interrupt a valuable asset. Diversification across agreements helps, but it doesn’t erase project or country risk. That belongs beside the metal-price risk in the buying decision.

Bottom line

I’d choose Franco-Nevada before a single operating miner for a measured addition to a Canadian stock portfolio. Its contracts give me a clearer reason to own the business through changing gold prices. The main attraction is future metal-linked cash generation, with dividend income playing a supporting role. A pullback is an opportunity to start patiently, with business quality doing more of the work than an urgent bet on gold.