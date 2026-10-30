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Gold May Be Pulling Back From Record Highs, but I’d Still Buy This Royalty Stock

Franco-Nevada offers precious-metal exposure without taking on every expense of running a mine.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Royalty and streaming contracts offer a different route to mining returns.
  • Franco-Nevada still depends on partners producing metal.
  • A gradual purchase leaves room for gold and the shares to fall further.

A gold pullback can make buying feel easier after a rally that seemed to leave everyone behind. It can also tempt investors into the most sensitive mining shares, hoping a quick recovery will do the work.

I’d take a more patient route. For someone adding precious metals to a portfolio, the3 way a business earns from gold is just as relevant as the metal’s next move. A company can sell into a strong gold market and still struggle with expensive operations.

Gold weakness was back in Canada’s market headlines this week after touching US$4,000. That brings royalty businesses into focus. These offer exposure to production without asking shareholders to take on quite the same collection of daily operating expenses as a mine owner.

gold prices rise and fall

Source: Getty Images

Why royalties

A royalty generally entitles its owner to a payment linked to a mine’s production or revenue under an agreement. A stream typically provides the right to purchase an agreed portion of metal under contractual terms, following an upfront investment.

Both arrangements require careful spending at the beginning. They can then produce revenue as the mine operates. The attraction is that the royalty company usually isn’t responsible for hiring every worker, buying every truck, or paying every increase in the mine’s power bill.

That doesn’t remove the mine from the investment. A shutdown can interrupt deliveries, and a disappointing deposit can reduce the value of an agreement. The distinction is which expenses and responsibilities the shareholder directly owns.

FNV

Franco-Nevada (TSX: FNV) combines royalties and streams across a portfolio of assets. Precious metals supplied 86% of second-quarter revenue, including 70% from gold. Other resources provide some additional exposure, so this isn’t a pure claim on the gold price.

The company reported US$580.9 million of quarterly revenue and US$482.5 million in operating cash flow. That’s roughly $0.83 of operating cash per revenue dollar in that quarter. It helps explain why this model appeals when metal prices are strong.

Operating cash flow isn’t all spare money for dividends. New agreements require upfront capital, and timing affects quarterly cash figures. Still, converting a substantial part of sales into cash gives the company resources to pursue future income-producing assets.

Its US$4.3 billion of available capital included financial capacity beyond cash alone. I wouldn’t describe all of it as money sitting in the bank. The useful point is that Franco-Nevada has options when an attractive agreement becomes available.

Considerations

I prefer a gradual purchase to chasing a one-day bounce. The business model can justify a premium to a riskier operator, but that premium still reduces the return a new buyer can earn. A pullback improves the entry price without automatically making the stock cheap.

For scale, a 10% fall turns a $10,000 holding into $9,000. A subsequent 10% gain only restores it to $9,900. Keeping the initial position modest gives you room to live through those swings without needing the next gold headline to rescue the plan.

The company’s Cobre Panamá exposure also shows how government decisions can interrupt a valuable asset. Diversification across agreements helps, but it doesn’t erase project or country risk. That belongs beside the metal-price risk in the buying decision.

Bottom line

I’d choose Franco-Nevada before a single operating miner for a measured addition to a Canadian stock portfolio. Its contracts give me a clearer reason to own the business through changing gold prices. The main attraction is future metal-linked cash generation, with dividend income playing a supporting role. A pullback is an opportunity to start patiently, with business quality doing more of the work than an urgent bet on gold.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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