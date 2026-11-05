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TD vs. Royal Bank: Which Dividend Stock Would I Buy With $10,000?

TD offers slightly more current income, while Royal Bank’s broader earnings mix earns my preference for a patient holding.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The current income gap on a $10,000 budget is only $16 a year.
  • TD's stronger earnings recovery comes with continued U.S. compliance work.
  • I'd choose Royal Bank for a new long-term holding, buying in stages at today's price.

Choosing a bank for your next $10,000 can feel like choosing between two familiar branches on the same street. The businesses differ once you follow the earnings. One offers a recovery opportunity with more repair work. The other offers a broader earnings mix at a price that already reflects much of its strength. I’d let that tradeoff decide the purchase before a small yield difference gets too much attention.

Group of people in a line at an ATM waiting to make a cash withdrawal

Source: Getty Images

TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) combines a major Canadian retail franchise with substantial U.S. operations and wholesale banking. Its domestic customer base gives it a strong foundation. The U.S. business adds opportunity, alongside the compliance work and operating constraints that have shaped its recent strategy. I’d view the stock as an established bank working through a specific recovery, with a demanding route back to stronger growth.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings reached $2.77 per share, up 26% year over year. That’s encouraging evidence that the recovery is reaching each share. Its common equity tier 1 ratio was 14.3%, providing a substantial capital buffer. Together, the figures support the case that TD can continue rewarding shareholders while funding the work needed to improve the business.

The $1.12 quarterly dividend, or $4.48 annualized, uses about 40% of the latest adjusted quarterly earnings. The catch is execution in the United States. Regulatory constraints and compliance costs can keep the bank from using all its strengths as freely as investors would like, which is the price of owning the recovery opportunity.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) adds substantial wealth management, commercial banking, insurance, and capital-markets operations to its retail banking base. That gives it more ways to earn than Canadian mortgage and deposit growth alone. I’d favour that mix for an investor wanting a bank they can hold through changing conditions without depending on one turnaround programme delivering exactly on schedule.

Its third-quarter adjusted earnings were $4.28 per share, up 11%, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.5%. The quarterly dividend is $1.76, consuming about 41% of that adjusted earnings figure. Both banks therefore have meaningful room behind their latest payments, even though the growth rates and capital ratios differ.

Royal Bank’s risk is partly the price investors are willing to pay for its strengths. Wealth and capital-markets earnings can also soften when markets weaken. I’d happily own the franchise while remaining selective about additions. A good bank can keep growing its dividend without rewarding every purchase price equally well, which makes gradual buying useful after a strong market run.

Compare the same $10,000

Using recent closing prices, these alternative purchases round down to whole shares and exclude fees. The annual income assumes the current dividends continue for four quarters.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TD$175.0057$4.48$255.36Quarterly$9,975.00
RY$286.2134$7.04$239.36Quarterly$9,731.14

TD starts at a 2.6% yield, compared with Royal Bank’s roughly 2.5%. It pays $16 more annually in this example, with different amounts left unspent because of whole-share rounding. That’s a small income advantage. I’d give much more weight to the bank’s earnings mix and the risks I’m accepting for the next several years.

Bottom line

I’d choose Royal Bank for a new long-term holding, while investing the budget in stages. TD could suit someone comfortable with U.S. recovery work who wants slightly more initial income. Investors already holding one don’t need to switch solely for this payment difference, since transaction costs and portfolio concentration can outweigh such a modest cash advantage.

Royal Bank gets my next bank allocation, with patience on the entry price. I’d keep it as one part of a Canadian dividend portfolio and direct later contributions towards other industries. A diversified account gives the bank time to grow its earnings and payment without making every stage of retirement depend on the banking cycle.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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