TD vs. Royal Bank: Which Dividend Stock Would I Buy With $10,000?

Choosing a bank for your next $10,000 can feel like choosing between two familiar branches on the same street. The businesses differ once you follow the earnings. One offers a recovery opportunity with more repair work. The other offers a broader earnings mix at a price that already reflects much of its strength. I’d let that tradeoff decide the purchase before a small yield difference gets too much attention.

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TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) combines a major Canadian retail franchise with substantial U.S. operations and wholesale banking. Its domestic customer base gives it a strong foundation. The U.S. business adds opportunity, alongside the compliance work and operating constraints that have shaped its recent strategy. I’d view the stock as an established bank working through a specific recovery, with a demanding route back to stronger growth.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings reached $2.77 per share, up 26% year over year. That’s encouraging evidence that the recovery is reaching each share. Its common equity tier 1 ratio was 14.3%, providing a substantial capital buffer. Together, the figures support the case that TD can continue rewarding shareholders while funding the work needed to improve the business.

The $1.12 quarterly dividend, or $4.48 annualized, uses about 40% of the latest adjusted quarterly earnings. The catch is execution in the United States. Regulatory constraints and compliance costs can keep the bank from using all its strengths as freely as investors would like, which is the price of owning the recovery opportunity.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) adds substantial wealth management, commercial banking, insurance, and capital-markets operations to its retail banking base. That gives it more ways to earn than Canadian mortgage and deposit growth alone. I’d favour that mix for an investor wanting a bank they can hold through changing conditions without depending on one turnaround programme delivering exactly on schedule.

Its third-quarter adjusted earnings were $4.28 per share, up 11%, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.5%. The quarterly dividend is $1.76, consuming about 41% of that adjusted earnings figure. Both banks therefore have meaningful room behind their latest payments, even though the growth rates and capital ratios differ.

Royal Bank’s risk is partly the price investors are willing to pay for its strengths. Wealth and capital-markets earnings can also soften when markets weaken. I’d happily own the franchise while remaining selective about additions. A good bank can keep growing its dividend without rewarding every purchase price equally well, which makes gradual buying useful after a strong market run.

Compare the same $10,000

Using recent closing prices, these alternative purchases round down to whole shares and exclude fees. The annual income assumes the current dividends continue for four quarters.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TD $175.00 57 $4.48 $255.36 Quarterly $9,975.00 RY $286.21 34 $7.04 $239.36 Quarterly $9,731.14

TD starts at a 2.6% yield, compared with Royal Bank’s roughly 2.5%. It pays $16 more annually in this example, with different amounts left unspent because of whole-share rounding. That’s a small income advantage. I’d give much more weight to the bank’s earnings mix and the risks I’m accepting for the next several years.

Bottom line

I’d choose Royal Bank for a new long-term holding, while investing the budget in stages. TD could suit someone comfortable with U.S. recovery work who wants slightly more initial income. Investors already holding one don’t need to switch solely for this payment difference, since transaction costs and portfolio concentration can outweigh such a modest cash advantage.

Royal Bank gets my next bank allocation, with patience on the entry price. I’d keep it as one part of a Canadian dividend portfolio and direct later contributions towards other industries. A diversified account gives the bank time to grow its earnings and payment without making every stage of retirement depend on the banking cycle.