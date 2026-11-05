A 10-year horizon gives a dividend stock room to grow, while a GIC remains the better fit for a fixed spending commitment.

GIC or Dividend Stock? The Better Fit for Money You Won’t Need for 10 Years

I'd choose the stock for flexible long-term growth and the GIC for money that must be there.

A GIC fixes interest under its contract, while a stock's income and value can change.

Ten years is a long time to leave money parked, especially when you’re hoping it will do more than keep the same dollar amount intact. A better guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) rate makes waiting feel productive. A dividend stock adds the possibility of growing income and a more valuable business. In that case, I’d choose based on whether the money has a fixed future job or room to ride through a rough market.

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Give certainty its due

A GIC fixes repayment and interest under its terms. Eligible deposits at a CDIC member can receive coverage up to $100,000 per depositor, per insured category, including principal and interest. That’s a useful foundation for money needed on a known date, provided the contract’s access restrictions fit the plan.

The Bank of Canada’s October rate increase has brought borrowing costs back into focus. GIC offers still depend on the bank, term, and funding market, so I’d compare the actual contract available when investing. Suppose a five-year GIC pays 4% compounded annually. A $10,000 deposit would become about $12,166 before tax at maturity, with the terms settled at purchase.

That covers five years of the 10-year horizon. The reinvestment rate for the next five isn’t known today. Inflation also determines how much the final amount buys. A GIC solves the problem of a contractual dollar payment, while a long-term wealth plan may also need income or capital growing faster than living costs.

A utility offers another route

Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) owns electricity and gas infrastructure, with most of its investment focused on regulated operations. Customers need those services through ordinary economic ups and downs. Approved network investment and customer rates provide a route to earnings growth, which can support a rising dividend instead of a payment fixed for the entire holding period.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $140 million from $121 million. The increase reflected factors including regulated asset growth and approved rates. I’d favour that understandable earnings engine for patient money, while remembering that construction costs and regulatory decisions affect the return shareholders receive. Owning essential infrastructure doesn’t make its shares behave like a deposit.

The quarterly dividend is $0.46, or $1.84 annualized. At the recent close of $51.43, the starting yield is about 3.6%. A $10,000 budget buys the following whole shares before fees, using the current payment for four quarters.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CU $51.43 194 $1.8492 $358.74 Quarterly $9,977.42

That’s about $41 less first-year income than the 4% GIC example. The stock’s case therefore needs future dividend growth or capital appreciation to compensate for its uncertainty. A 1% share-price move changes the holding’s value by about $100, already more than the annual income gap. I’d only accept that tradeoff with time and flexibility on my side.

Match the investment to the job

For a home purchase or another firm spending commitment, I’d choose a suitable GIC even if the stock looks appealing. For retirement wealth that can stay invested beyond a difficult year, I’d favour the utility as part of a dividend portfolio. Reinvested payments can buy more shares, with business growth adding another possible source of return.

I wouldn’t lock every dollar into either choice. A cash reserve handles surprises, deposits cover planned spending, and equities serve longer-term growth. That mix makes it easier to keep investing when headlines turn unpleasant. A diversified portfolio earns its usefulness when different parts can do different jobs.

Bottom line

For flexible money I truly won’t need for 10 years, I’d buy Canadian Utilities gradually and reinvest the dividend. For money that must be available at a specific value and date, I’d choose the GIC contract. A longer horizon gives business growth time to work, with dependable savings alongside it helping the investor stay put.