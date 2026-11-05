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What $10,000 in Freehold Royalties Could Add to Your Income Over a Year

Freehold could produce about $634 in annual income from a $10,000 budget, with commodity prices still influencing the payment.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A $10,000 budget buys 587 shares at the November 2 close.
  • The current monthly dividend would produce $52.83 a month, or $633.96 annually.
  • I'd keep the holding modest because royalty income still depends on energy prices and production.

An energy investment that sends cash each month can make a volatile industry feel a little more helpful. You don’t need oil prices to set a record every morning to appreciate a payment covering part of the household bills. A $10,000 budget could currently produce around $634 over a year. I’d still want to know how that cash is earned before treating the monthly schedule as a reason to buy.

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field

Source: Getty Images

Own a royalty, skip the rig

A royalty company collects a share of revenue or production from properties operated by other businesses. It generally avoids the drilling and operating spending borne by the producer. That can make its cash economics appealing. The royalty owner still depends on what gets produced and the price paid for it, so a lighter spending burden doesn’t remove exposure to the energy cycle.

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) holds royalty interests across Canadian and U.S. energy-producing regions. Its operators do the fieldwork while Freehold receives its contracted share. I’d consider that model for a modest income allocation, particularly for someone who wants energy exposure without choosing a producer based on the success of its next drilling programme.

A year of payments

Freehold’s latest declared monthly dividend is $0.09 per share, or $1.08 annualized. At the recent closing price of $17.03, the starting yield is about 6.3%. A $10,000 budget buys 587 whole shares before fees, leaving a small amount in cash.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FRU$17.03587$1.08$633.96Monthly$9,996.61

The holding would pay $52.83 a month if the rate stays unchanged for 12 payments. That’s an actual monthly schedule, not a quarterly payment divided by three. The $3.39 left over stays in the account, and future record dates determine when a new purchase starts receiving declared dividends.

For someone spending the money, roughly $53 can cover a recurring bill without selling shares. For someone still building the account, those payments can buy more ownership. At the reference price, the annual income equals the cost of about 37 additional shares before fees, with actual reinvestment depending on future prices and the brokerage’s handling of whole shares.

The payout has some room

Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) were $0.47 per share, compared with $0.27 paid in dividends. That left the payout near 57%. I like the cushion because the industry doesn’t deliver the same cash every quarter. Stronger energy prices and production can add flexibility, while a weaker period gives management less money for dividends, acquisitions, and debt reduction.

The company also reduced net debt by $24 million during the quarter. That use of cash can improve resilience before the next downturn arrives. I’d prefer a royalty business that keeps some earnings for financial strength instead of trying to distribute every dollar during favourable markets. A larger payment today is less attractive if it leaves the next year vulnerable.

The main risks are lower commodity prices and slower operator activity. Producers can cut drilling when returns weaken, reducing the future output that feeds royalty income. Freehold has less direct operating spending, but it can’t require every operator to maintain investment through a difficult market. That’s why I’d pair it with businesses outside energy and keep the energy allocation modest.

Bottom line

Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Canadian dividends are generally tax-free, with enough personal contribution room required for the deposit. A $10,000 budget may use accumulated unused room as well as current-year room. I’d reinvest while building and only start spending payments once the rest of the dividend portfolio can absorb an occasional setback.

I’d consider Freehold for a small monthly-income position. The current payment makes a $10,000 allocation useful immediately, while the payout cushion leaves room for the business to handle changing conditions. Over time, reinvestment can increase the shares contributing to that paycheque, with position size keeping an energy downturn from taking over the household budget.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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