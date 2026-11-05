Manulife vs. Sun Life: Which Stock Makes More Sense for a Retirement TFSA?

A retirement Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) should make life easier, not give you another full-time occupation. An insurer can help by combining regular dividends with businesses built around savings, protection, and retirement. Choosing between two familiar names still needs more than a glance at the yield. I’d compare the income available today, the earnings supporting it, and the risks most likely to interrupt tomorrow’s payment growth.

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MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) provides insurance and wealth-management services across Canada, the United States, and Asia. Its Asian operations offer exposure to growing demand for protection and long-term savings. The company is also reducing exposure to parts of its legacy U.S. long-term-care business, which can improve flexibility for investment and shareholder returns.

Second-quarter core earnings reached $1.09 per share, up 16% from a year earlier. Core earnings adjust for specified items to help track the operating business. The quarterly dividend of $0.49 uses roughly 44% of that result. That’s a useful starting buffer, with room for reinvestment instead of requiring every earnings dollar to support the payment.

Manulife’s attraction is that growing insurance sales and wealth assets can support future income without needing the stock to surge immediately. Its main complication is the exposure to markets and insurance assumptions, including legacy obligations. I’d own it for long-term operating growth, while accepting that favourable investment conditions can make a quarter look stronger than the underlying trend.

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) combines insurance with asset management and workplace benefits. That mix provides earnings from premiums, investment services, and businesses supporting employers and their workers. It also has Asian growth exposure, so choosing it doesn’t mean giving up the opportunity to benefit from rising demand for insurance outside Canada.

Its second-quarter underlying earnings were $2.02 per share, up 13%. Against the $0.96 quarterly dividend, that implies a payout of about 48%. Both insurers therefore have earnings room behind their payments using their latest adjusted measures. I wouldn’t make a sweeping safety distinction from a few percentage points of difference, particularly when each has different insurance and investment exposures.

Sun Life’s particular risks include asset-management competition and U.S. dental claims. More assets don’t always produce proportionately more fees, while higher claims can absorb insurance premiums. I still like the combination for retirement income, provided the position sits alongside companies earning money from other activities. An insurer should contribute to diversification instead of becoming the entire plan.

Put the same budget beside both

Using recent closing prices, these are alternative $10,000 purchases before fees. The annual payments assume the latest quarterly dividend continues for four quarters.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT MFC $62.68 159 $1.94 $308.46 Quarterly $9,966.12 SLF $112.79 88 $3.84 $337.92 Quarterly $9,925.52

Sun Life yields about 3.4%, against Manulife’s 3.1%, and produces $29.46 more annual cash in the example. That’s a modest advantage, which I’d treat as a useful tiebreaker alongside the operating mix. It isn’t enough to justify overlooking deteriorating claims or paying far more for future growth simply because the dividend arrives slightly larger.

The Canada Revenue Agency says TFSA income and withdrawals generally don’t reduce Old Age Security (OAS) or Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). That makes a retirement TFSA useful for topping up spending without adding taxable income. Sufficient contribution room is still required, and buying Canadian-listed shares doesn’t stop their market value falling during a difficult year.

Bottom line

I’d narrowly choose Sun Life for the next retirement-income purchase, with the slightly higher starting payment supported by growing underlying earnings. Manulife makes sense for someone placing more weight on its Asia opportunity and legacy-risk reduction. Either can help build dividend income, with reinvestment while you’re working adding more shares to the future retirement paycheque.