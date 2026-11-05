Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Manulife vs. Sun Life: Which Stock Makes More Sense for a Retirement TFSA?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Manulife vs. Sun Life: Which Stock Makes More Sense for a Retirement TFSA?

Sun Life offers slightly more starting income, while both insurers bring growth opportunities and market-sensitive risks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Sun Life currently pays more annual income on the same $10,000 budget.
  • Both insurers' latest adjusted earnings comfortably exceeded their quarterly dividends.
  • I'd narrowly favour Sun Life for retirement income, while Manulife suits a stronger Asia-growth preference.

A retirement Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) should make life easier, not give you another full-time occupation. An insurer can help by combining regular dividends with businesses built around savings, protection, and retirement. Choosing between two familiar names still needs more than a glance at the yield. I’d compare the income available today, the earnings supporting it, and the risks most likely to interrupt tomorrow’s payment growth.

some investments are riskier than others

Source: Getty Images

MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) provides insurance and wealth-management services across Canada, the United States, and Asia. Its Asian operations offer exposure to growing demand for protection and long-term savings. The company is also reducing exposure to parts of its legacy U.S. long-term-care business, which can improve flexibility for investment and shareholder returns.

Second-quarter core earnings reached $1.09 per share, up 16% from a year earlier. Core earnings adjust for specified items to help track the operating business. The quarterly dividend of $0.49 uses roughly 44% of that result. That’s a useful starting buffer, with room for reinvestment instead of requiring every earnings dollar to support the payment.

Manulife’s attraction is that growing insurance sales and wealth assets can support future income without needing the stock to surge immediately. Its main complication is the exposure to markets and insurance assumptions, including legacy obligations. I’d own it for long-term operating growth, while accepting that favourable investment conditions can make a quarter look stronger than the underlying trend.

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) combines insurance with asset management and workplace benefits. That mix provides earnings from premiums, investment services, and businesses supporting employers and their workers. It also has Asian growth exposure, so choosing it doesn’t mean giving up the opportunity to benefit from rising demand for insurance outside Canada.

Its second-quarter underlying earnings were $2.02 per share, up 13%. Against the $0.96 quarterly dividend, that implies a payout of about 48%. Both insurers therefore have earnings room behind their payments using their latest adjusted measures. I wouldn’t make a sweeping safety distinction from a few percentage points of difference, particularly when each has different insurance and investment exposures.

Sun Life’s particular risks include asset-management competition and U.S. dental claims. More assets don’t always produce proportionately more fees, while higher claims can absorb insurance premiums. I still like the combination for retirement income, provided the position sits alongside companies earning money from other activities. An insurer should contribute to diversification instead of becoming the entire plan.

Put the same budget beside both

Using recent closing prices, these are alternative $10,000 purchases before fees. The annual payments assume the latest quarterly dividend continues for four quarters.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MFC$62.68159$1.94$308.46Quarterly$9,966.12
SLF$112.7988$3.84$337.92Quarterly$9,925.52

Sun Life yields about 3.4%, against Manulife’s 3.1%, and produces $29.46 more annual cash in the example. That’s a modest advantage, which I’d treat as a useful tiebreaker alongside the operating mix. It isn’t enough to justify overlooking deteriorating claims or paying far more for future growth simply because the dividend arrives slightly larger.

The Canada Revenue Agency says TFSA income and withdrawals generally don’t reduce Old Age Security (OAS) or Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). That makes a retirement TFSA useful for topping up spending without adding taxable income. Sufficient contribution room is still required, and buying Canadian-listed shares doesn’t stop their market value falling during a difficult year.

Bottom line

I’d narrowly choose Sun Life for the next retirement-income purchase, with the slightly higher starting payment supported by growing underlying earnings. Manulife makes sense for someone placing more weight on its Asia opportunity and legacy-risk reduction. Either can help build dividend income, with reinvestment while you’re working adding more shares to the future retirement paycheque.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge vs. TC Energy: Which Pipeline Stock Is the Better Buy Going Into 2027?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s evaluate Enbridge and TC Energy across historical returns, growth prospects, dividend track records, and valuation to determine which pipeline…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $20,000 TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer high yields and distribute monthly dividend payouts. Sustainable payouts generate steady income.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $408.75 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can lower risk while also boosting yield.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Starting With $25,000: How I’d Build Towards $500 a Month in Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $25,000 starting portfolio can become a useful income engine, with contributions doing more of the work than a giant…

Read more »

A series of red ladders lead to successively higher levels
Dividend Stocks

Higher Rates Are Back: Can Brookfield Infrastructure Keep Growing Its Payout?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Infrastructure's growing cash earnings support its payout, with financing costs setting the pace of the next increase.

Read more »

Business doodle about dividends on chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold for Life

| Aditya Raghunath

See why Canadian Natural Resources and CN Rail deserve a spot in a buy-and-hold dividend portfolio built to last for…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Telus vs. BCE: Which Dividend Looks Better After the Cuts?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Telus and BCE now offer similar starting yields, making payout coverage and recovery demands the more useful comparison.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Tamarack Valley Plans a 20% Dividend Hike: Why, and What Investors Should Know

| Aditya Raghunath

Tamarack Valley plans a 20% dividend boost tied to its $10 billion Headwater merger. See what free cash flow, dividend…

Read more »