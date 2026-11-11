Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Freehold Royalties vs. Whitecap: Which Energy Stock Fits an Income Portfolio?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Freehold Royalties vs. Whitecap: Which Energy Stock Fits an Income Portfolio?

Freehold supplies more starting income, while Whitecap offers a different route through production growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Freehold generally avoids producers’ drilling and operating costs.
  • Whitecap’s new monthly dividend starts with November’s declaration.
  • Energy income needs room for weaker commodity prices.

Oil income can look wonderfully generous just before oil becomes less generous. That’s why I’d choose an energy holding by how it earns and spends money before admiring the yield. A royalty owner and an oil producer can both send monthly cash, but their bills are very different. For the income portion of my portfolio, I’d lean towards the business with fewer operating cheques to write.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Collecting versus producing

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) owns royalty interests in Canadian and U.S. energy properties. Other companies develop the land, and Freehold receives a share of production revenue under its agreements. It generally avoids funding the drilling and operating costs that fall on the producer.

That makes it attractive for income, although it doesn’t detach the dividend from energy prices. Lower prices reduce royalty revenue, while less drilling can weaken future production. Freehold depends on operators finding the land worth developing, so a royalty owner still has a business cycle to live through.

Its second-quarter dividend payout was 57% of funds from operations (FFO), management’s measure of operating cash earnings. That left cash for debt and acquisitions after the monthly payments. For Freehold, the breathing room is especially valuable because it can’t order higher oil prices when revenue disappoints.

Whitecap has more levers

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) produces oil and gas. It can create growth by drilling productive wells and using infrastructure more efficiently. It also pays for the work, with capital spending needed to replace declining production as well as expand output.

Third-quarter funds flow reached $0.96 per share. Its new monthly dividend of $0.062 annualizes to $0.74, beginning with November’s dividend payable in December. Three payments at the new rate would use about 19% of that quarter’s funds flow, before allowing for capital investment.

That last spending claim is substantial for a producer. A low dividend share of funds flow doesn’t mean the rest is available for shareholders. I’d want production growth per share and debt discipline to survive a weaker price environment, rather than relying on a good commodity year to justify an ever-larger drilling programme.

Put equal dollars beside the payments

Here are alternative $10,000 purchases at the recent close, before fees. Freehold would produce about $54.63 monthly, versus $35.29 from Whitecap. That’s roughly $232 more annual income from the Freehold purchase. Its current yield is about 6.6%, compared with Whitecap’s approximately 4.2% using the new payment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FRU$16.45607$1.08$655.56Monthly$9,985.15
WCP$17.48572$0.7404$423.51Monthly$9,998.56

I’d choose Freehold for current income because the royalty model and larger starting payment fit that job. Whitecap would be my alternative for an investor willing to accept more operating and capital-spending decisions in exchange for the producer’s growth opportunities.

Stress the cheque before spending it

If Freehold cut its dividend by 25%, the illustrated annual income would fall from $655.56 to $491.67. The monthly payment would drop to about $40.97.

I wouldn’t use that calculation to predict a cut. It shows the spending flexibility an energy-income investor needs. I’d keep either holding modest among other Canadian dividend stocks, with banks, utilities, and businesses outside resources supplying different earnings drivers.

A holding inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can generally shelter Canadian tax on receipts, provided contribution room is available. The shelter doesn’t cover an economic loss. Reinvesting before retirement can add shares, while spending the full payment means that part of the money isn’t compounding.

Bottom line

Freehold gets my next energy-income purchase, with Whitecap a credible choice for more production growth. I’d buy gradually and treat strong oil markets as a chance to strengthen the position rather than increase every household commitment. A payment that leaves room for an ordinary bad year is one I can hold more patiently.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy: What $10,000 Could Earn in Dividends After Its Latest Results

| Joey Frenette

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) looks like a deep-value dividend juggernaut worth loading up on after the post-earnings dip.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Energy Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider for Core TFSA Holdings

| Andrew Walker

These stocks are set to benefit from the boom in energy demand.

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

How Much to Invest in Canadian Natural Resources for $200 a Quarter in Dividends

| Puja Tayal

Learn how Canadian Natural Resources stock is affected by oil price corrections and recent US political developments.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

What $15,000 in Pembina Pipeline Could Pay You Each Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pembina currently turns a $15,000 budget into about $635 annually, with reinvestment offering a route to larger future income.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Energy Stocks

Fortis vs. Emera: Which Utility Gives Dividend Investors the Better Deal?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis gets my long-term dividend-growth preference, while Emera offers more current income from the same budget.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Q3: Profit Nearly Doubles, and I Don’t Think the Dividend Stock is Done Yet

| Kay Ng

Enbridge starts investors off with a near 5.9% dividend that can continue to grow with a steady growth profile.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Energy Stocks

Hydro One Stock: A Growing Grid Doesn’t Mean You Should Pay Any Price

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hydro One’s grid investment supports growth, but my preferred entry offers a better starting yield than today’s price.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Suncor vs. Canadian Natural: Which Dividend Would I Rely On When Oil Falls?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Natural is my income preference through weaker oil prices, while Suncor offers refining exposure and a newly increased dividend.

Read more »