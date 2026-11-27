Whitecap’s higher monthly dividend lowers the number of shares needed for $100 and gives buyers a useful way to price the raise.

A dividend increase of less than a penny may not seem like much to get excited about. However, one recent increase on the TSX could save income investors hundreds of dollars when purchasing shares. If you’re looking to create $100 a month in passive income, here’s how much you’d need to invest following the latest dividend increase.

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Creating monthly income

To earn $100 a month, you’d need $1,200 in annual income. With dividend stocks, the payment determines the number of shares you need to purchase, and the share price determines the cost. So, even if a company’s dividend remains unchanged, that same income could become more expensive for new investors as shares rise.

Furthermore, while I’d usually round the share count down to stay within a budget, this time we’re working towards an income target. That means rounding up to the next whole share. Of course, we also need a company that can afford the payment.

The stock

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) produces oil and natural gas across Western Canada. Its acquisition of Veren in 2025 opened up more drilling opportunities, with strong well results at Gold Creek and Kaybob helping the company raise its 2026 production outlook again in October. More production could mean more money to put towards shareholders and debt.

Whitecap generated approximately $900 million in free funds flow in 2025, which included only part of the year with Veren. During the first nine months of 2026, that figure reached $1.9 billion, compared with $665 million in base dividends. Management put much of the difference towards debt repayment. Even after raising its monthly dividend by about 1.5% to $0.0617, Whitecap has room to keep working on its balance sheet.

Making money

At $15.91 per share, how much would you need to invest? At the old monthly dividend of $0.0608, you would need 1,645 shares. At the new rate, 1,620 shares would bring in $99.95 per month, so you’d need to purchase one additional share. The table also shows what the investment could become if Whitecap’s 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) repeated for one year with dividends reinvested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE WCP $15.91 1,621 $0.7404 $1,200.19 Monthly $25,790.11 9.25% $2,385.59 $28,175.70

Those 1,621 shares cost $25,790.11 and could pay about $100.02 monthly, representing an annualized yield of 4.65%. You’ve saved $381.84 compared with buying enough shares at the old dividend rate, using the same share price. The first higher payment is due in December for eligible November shareholders.

Would I invest nearly $26,000 in just one of the Canadian oil producers? That depends on the rest of your portfolio. Whitecap needs to fund its 2027 drilling budget, and a sustained decline in oil prices could reduce the cash available for both debt repayments and dividends.

Bottom line

What I like about Whitecap is that it has managed to reduce debt while increasing the dividend. Canadians could start with a smaller investment today and reinvest those monthly payments. If production and earnings continue to improve, dividend increases could help them reach that $100 monthly target with less of their own money.