Freehold has room to pay $90 a month on 1,000 shares today. Its own dividend history shows what a much weaker oil market can do.

There are some excellent monthly dividend yields available on the TSX today, particularly among energy stocks. Yet I’d encourage investors to look at the dividend history as well. One Canadian stock pays $90 a month on 1,000 shares today, compared with just $15 a month in the spring of 2020. So, how likely is it that Canadians will be able to continue collecting that $90?

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Dividend coverage

One of the first things I’d look at with a dividend stock is the amount it pays out compared with the cash it earns. A company distributing just over half its operating cash has more flexibility should earnings decline. With oil stocks, however, both lower commodity prices and weaker production can reduce that cash fairly quickly.

Royalties offer another way to invest in Canadian oil stocks. Instead of paying to drill and operate wells, a royalty company generally collects a portion of production revenue from operators. Higher prices and new wells can mean more money for shareholders, yet the reverse is also true if drilling slows or oil prices fall.

The stock

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) owns royalty interests across Canada and the United States. In November, the company expanded its interests in Alberta’s Duvernay. If energy companies increase production there, Freehold could earn more royalties without having to cover the cost of drilling those wells itself.

Freehold generated $1.43 per share in funds from operations (FFO) in 2025 and paid $1.08 in dividends. The latest quarter was even more encouraging, with $0.49 per share in FFO and $0.27 in dividends, for a 55% payout ratio. Production actually edged lower, yet stronger realized commodity prices helped Freehold earn more cash.

What a weaker quarter could look like

The company maintained its monthly dividend of $0.09 in November. At $16.20 per share, that comes to a yield of 6.7%. Here’s what those 1,000 shares would cost, along with what could happen to the account if the stock repeated its 10-year annualized total return for another year with dividends reinvested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE FRU $16.20 1,000 $1.08 $1,080.00 Monthly $16,200.00 $0.00 9.55% $1,547.10 $17,747.10

How much protection does the latest payout ratio give us? If operating cash per share fell 25% from the latest quarter, that $0.27 dividend would consume about 73% of it. A decline of roughly 45% would use up almost all of it. Those are changes in cash generation, rather than predictions about oil prices themselves.

We’ve seen how quickly dividend income can change here. In April 2020, Freehold announced a reduction from $0.0525 to $0.015 per share monthly. Anyone with 1,000 shares went from collecting $52.50 to just $15. That’s why I’d avoid counting on the entire payment to cover essential expenses.

Bottom line

Freehold could be a strong income stock for Canadians who can afford to see that payment fluctuate. Its recent cash generation is encouraging, yet I wouldn’t rely on the entire dividend to cover essential retirement expenses. Instead, I’d consider reinvesting the income or using it for discretionary spending, with more predictable sources of income covering the necessities.