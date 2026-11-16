Celestica’s ambitious 2027 outlook and accelerating AI infrastructure demand could fuel its next phase of growth, making its recent stock price weakness worth a closer look.

Where Could Celestica Stock Be in 5 Years? What the New Outlook Means

Strong AI infrastructure demand, expanding networking capabilities, and growing customer commitments could support Celestica’s earnings and share price over the next five years.

The company expects its revenue to surge 90% to US$40 billion in 2027, with adjusted earnings projected to climb 86% to US$21.50 per share.

Celestica stock has fallen 23% over the past year despite gaining 924% over three years, creating an interesting contrast between its recent share price weakness and strong business growth.

Rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is proving to be a major growth driver for Celestica (TSX: CLS), helping the Canadian technology giant expand its business at an extraordinary pace. As leading technology companies continue to invest heavily in advanced AI infrastructure, Celestica is benefiting from surging demand for its hardware and networking solutions.

Interestingly, while its business continues to deliver exceptional financial growth, its shares have faced considerable selling pressure in recent months. This contrast becomes even more interesting when you consider the company’s latest outlook, which points to a massive jump in revenue and earnings next year.

Let’s take a closer look at Celestica’s recent performance and explore its ambitious growth projections and where this Canadian tech stock could be five years from now.

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Celestica stock

If you don’t know it already, this Toronto-based company provides advanced hardware design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, with an increasing focus on AI and data centre infrastructure.

Despite delivering an extraordinary 924% return over the last three years, CLS stock has slipped 23% in the last 12 months. As a result, it currently trades at $361.92 per share, giving the company a market cap of $45.7 billion.

While this correction might make some investors nervous, Celestica’s improving financials and solid fundamental outlook suggest its growth momentum remains strong, making its stock look undervalued at current levels.

In the third quarter of 2026, the company’s revenue surged 83% year-over-year (YoY) to US$5.8 billion, exceeding management’s guidance. More importantly, its adjusted quarterly earnings jumped 109% YoY to US$3.30 per share.

This impressive growth was mainly supported by surging demand for AI infrastructure. Celestica’s connectivity and cloud solutions segment revenue soared 102% YoY. Meanwhile, its advanced technology solutions segment also delivered solid 23% revenue growth.

Better yet, the company’s adjusted operating margin improved to 8.5% from 7.6% a year ago, reflecting stronger operational execution and improving profitability.

What Celestica’s new outlook means

Clearly, Celestica’s recent financial growth is impressive, but its latest projections offer an even stronger reason to remain optimistic about its long-term potential.

Interestingly, the company expects its growth to accelerate further in 2027, with revenue potentially jumping another 90% to US$40 billion. It also projects an 86% increase in adjusted earnings, while its adjusted operating margin could improve to 9%.

These ambitious targets reflect the Canadian tech giant’s expanding role in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.

Moreover, Celestica continues to strengthen its advanced networking capabilities and develop solutions for next-generation AI computing platforms. Its collaboration with major technology players, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI, further supports its position in this high-growth industry.

To meet rising customer demand, the company also plans to invest between US$1.5 billion and US$2 billion in capital expenditures during 2027.

Where could Celestica stock be in five years?

The most encouraging part of Celestica’s long-term growth story is that it expects customer demand for 2028 to be significantly higher than its already aggressive 2027 revenue outlook.

This improving demand visibility suggests Celestica could have significant room to expand beyond its current financial projections. Growing adoption of advanced AI systems, faster networking technologies, and customized computing solutions could continue to support its revenue and earnings growth for years.

Of course, investors shouldn’t ignore the risks associated with such rapid expansion. But if Celestica delivers on its ambitious targets while maintaining strong demand and improving profitability, its earnings could see exponential growth in the next five years. That’s why I wouldn’t be surprised if Celestica stock doubles or triples in value over the next five years.

Overall, Celestica’s impressive growth prospects and recent stock price correction make this Canadian growth stock even more attractive to consider buying now and holding for at least the next five years.