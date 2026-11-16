This Canadian Tech Stock Is a Steal, and I’m Telling New Investors to Buy It Right Now

OpenText stock has slipped nearly 27% over the last year, offering new investors an attractive entry point with a 4.4% dividend yield.

When you’re just beginning your investing journey, it could be a wise decision to look beyond the most popular growth stocks in the market. That’s because some of the best long-term opportunities aren’t necessarily found in companies making big headlines every other day. Sometimes, even a well-established business can fall out of favour with investors even while continuing to generate profits and strengthen important parts of its operations.

For new investors, these situations could be worth exploring because buying a good company at a reasonable valuation could improve the potential for long-term returns. Let’s look at one such Canadian tech stock that could offer new investors an attractive combination of long-term growth potential, improving fundamentals, and dividend income.

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An undervalued Canadian tech stock to buy now

One Canadian tech stock that I believe deserves a closer look at its current discounted price is OpenText (TSX: OTEX). This Waterloo-based enterprise software firm mainly provides information management solutions that help businesses securely manage, protect, and make better use of their data.

Over the last year, OTEX stock has lost nearly 27% of its value and currently trades at $35.38 per share, with a market cap of $8.5 billion. At this price, it also offers an attractive 4.4% annualized dividend yield.

While its recent share price weakness might concern some investors, OpenText’s strong financials suggest that its underlying business still has promising long-term growth opportunities. Let me explain.

OpenText’s improving financial performance

One reason I believe this beaten-down Canadian tech stock is worth considering is the encouraging growth in its core business, even as overall revenue remains under pressure.

In the first quarter of its fiscal year 2027 (ended in September 2026), OpenText’s total revenue fell 4% year-over-year (YoY) to US$1.2 billion. This decline partly reflected weaker client support revenue, which slipped 9% YoY, while its license revenue fell 8%.

On the brighter side, the Canadian software firm’s core business continued to perform well. Its core revenue rose 2.4% YoY, backed by an impressive 11.2% increase in core cloud revenue. Similarly, OpenText’s overall cloud revenue climbed 4.3% YoY, marking its 23rd consecutive quarter of organic cloud growth.

Meanwhile, OpenText managed to improve its bottom line despite the decline in overall revenue. Its quarterly earnings jumped 10.3% YoY to US$0.64 per share with the help of lower interest expenses and reduced amortization costs.

At the same time, the company’s free cash flow surged 36.8% YoY, giving it greater flexibility to strengthen its balance sheet while continuing to reward shareholders.

Why OpenText could be a great long-term buy for tech investors

Besides its improving core business, OpenText’s investments in artificial intelligence (AI) give you another reason to buy this undervalued tech stock for long-term upside. The company has been integrating its Aviator AI agents into its core software offerings to help businesses make better use of their data. Its recent partnership with Cohere, which focuses on combining trusted enterprise data with agentic AI solutions, could further strengthen its position in this growing market.

Adding to the optimism, OpenText is continuing to reduce debt. Including repayments completed in October, the company has lowered its debt by roughly US$949 million over the past 12 months. This should improve its financial flexibility and allow it to focus more on future growth opportunities.

Overall, while OpenText still faces challenges from declining total revenue, its growing cloud business, improving cash flows, and investments in AI brighten its long-term growth outlook.