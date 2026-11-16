Shopify Stock Is Down 16% in the Past Month: Should You Buy the Dip?

Despite market volatility and potential further dips, Shopify shows promise for long-term growth with improving profits and manageable exposure to AI risks, making it a strategic buy when the stock falls below certain price points.

Shopify's recent 16% decline since mid-October was exacerbated by broader tech sell-offs following a Bank of Canada rate hike, compounded by U.S. Fed rate hike expectations and slowing AI stock momentum.

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) stock fell 16% in the past month since October 15, 2026. The broader sell-off came after October 28, 2026, when the Bank of Canada hiked the interest rate by 25 basis points.

The US Fed also hiked interest rates on September 16, but Shopify stock rallied 40% after that. And if we look at Shopify’s exposure, it earns 63% of its revenue from the United States of America. This is because the overall sentiment remained positive for tech stocks in September.

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Behind Shopify stock’s 16% dip in the past month

The October hit came as the capital markets had already started booking profits on artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Look at the October 7 to November 3 stock price momentum of any AI stock, and you will see a correction. Meta announced plans to raise equity capital to fund expansion. Google’s third-quarter earnings showed how its AI efforts reduced AdSense revenue. All this slowed tech momentum, and Bank of Canada’s rate hike added fuel to the fire.

Is there more downside for Shopify stock?

The market expects the US Fed to announce another rate hike on December 16. Moreover, Nvidia’s stock price fallout saw many investors lose money. Then came the US midterm elections and US President Donald Trump’s push to use his executive powers more aggressively. All this has made investors weary. Until the Fed meeting, markets might remain bearish towards anything that appears overvalued.

After the 16% dip in the past month, Shopify stock is trading at 13.5x its sales per share and 59x its forward earnings per share. These valuations are closer to its March 2025 valuations when the stock fell to seasonal lows. The technical trading indicator also shows Shopify stock moving towards the oversold category with a Relative Strength Index of 35.

While the dip looks lucrative, investors could hold off buying Shopify stock for another month and adopt a wait-and-watch approach till there is some clarity. Even if Shopify stock appears reasonably valued, the macro environment could influence the stock market and trigger a bigger dip.

Should you buy the November dip?

The current market is not on a normal course. A tighter monetary policy could affect the stock market. While the scenario may not be as severe as 2022, you cannot rule out the possibility of an AI bubble burst.

The tech sector is currently on a cliffhanger. AI investments could face stagnation amidst the Nvidia scandal. The involvement of government and geopolitical tensions in AI chips could create a supply shock. Amidst all this, Shopify could be a silver lining with its limited capital expenditure and steady growth that does not depend on AI.

Shopify has been growing its profits (up 61%) faster than revenue (up 32%) year-over-year in the third quarter of 2026. If you are looking for long-term growth, it is a stock to buy at every dip. Instead of investing a large amount, consider accumulating this stock in smaller investments.

What to expect from this stock?

You could consider buying Shopify stock when it falls below $200. However, I would wait till April for the stock to fall 30-40% due to seasonal weakness. If the AI bubble risk materializes, Shopify stock could fall beyond 50%.

Back in 2022, interest rate hikes wiped out 80% of Shopify’s value in seven months. It took the stock two years to recover. Even after the 16% dip in the past month, Shopify stock is at a higher value, which makes me cautious about buying at the current price. A 16% dip is normal for a highly volatile stock like Shopify and may not call for action.

If you already own the stock, consider holding it, or wait for the March 2027 dip to buy at a reasonable valuation and reduce downside risk.